Impact Award goes to
Yuma Investment Group
Yuma Investment Group was recently awarded the Carson Partners “Impact Award.” Each year, offices around the country submit a survey with their annual impact numbers. These numbers include volunteer hours from each of their employees, hosted events benefiting nonprofit organizations and monetary contributions to the community.
Three awards are bestowed to firms that are determined to be the most impactful in their local community, state and country. Yuma Investment Group was awarded second place for 2021 and will receive a $5,000 match to donate to its favorite organization.
Yuma Investment Group announced that AWC Foundation received a $10,000 donation for permanent scholarships as a result of the Impact Award.
In 2021, Yuma Investment Group donated more than $74,000 to 23 local charities and the team accumulated 1,083 hours of community service. Tom Rush, founder/wealth advisor, was on hand in Omaha, Nebraska, during the annual Carson Summit to accept this prestigious award.
Nominations open for
20 Under 40 awards
Nominations are now open for the Yuma Sun BIZ Magazine 20 Under 40 Recognition Program. Do you know an outstanding young professional who works in Yuma County and is between the age of 18 to 39 as of July 31, 2022?
Nominate them today for a recognition award for achieving greatness in their personal life, career, community and/or academics. The deadline for nominations is July 31.
Nominate anyone who is a trailblazer in his or her profession or schooling, gives back to our community in special ways, exhibits leadership qualities and serves as a role model for our town. They should exhibit qualities expressed in the 20 Under 40 criteria: up-and-coming stars in their profession, leadership and community service.
Nominate an employee of your firm, a colleague, relative or friend–you can even nominate yourself (the nominator isn’t made public). There is no limit to the number of entries each firm or person can submit and there is no entry fee. Past winners can be nominated again after one year has passed.
An independent group selected by BIZ Magazine and NexGen Leadership Council and past winners will evaluate the nominees based on the candidate’s professional or academic experience, leadership skills and community service.
To submit nominations, go to www.yumasun.com/20under40nomination/.
For more information, contact marketing@yumasun.com.
SBDC offers no-cost
business counseling at
Wellton Town Hall
The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College will be offering no-cost business counseling at the Wellton Town Hall, 28634 Oakland Ave., every third Wednesday of each month from 1-4 p.m..
Appointments are encouraged to meet with an SBDC counselor. Drop-ins will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis.
An SBDC business counselor will be available to assist with questions, from startup steps, business planning, financing and more. The one-on-one counseling services are provided on a confidential basis.
The expansion for on-site counseling in Wellton is yet another move of increased entrepreneurial services offered by AWC’s Team SBDC. In addition to providing counseling at SBDC’s Downtown Center, Team SBDC launched regularly-scheduled counseling in San Luis, Somerton and at the Yuma Main Library.
The Wellton initiative is just one of many steps being taken there toward increased small business development. “Members of Team SBDC met last month with a very energized group of business owners in Wellton that are interested in collaborating to achieve mutual success in the Greater Wellton area,” AWC SBDC Director James Schuessler said. “Our team is excited to expand our services in the community, helping small businesses grow, and generating economic impact.”
Contact Jim Schuessler, director, with any additional questions at james.schuessler@azwestern.edu. Learn more at https://awc.azsbdc.net/.
Arizona@Work to host
webinar, job fair
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Business Services Team will be hosting the following events:
SkillBridge Live Webinars: June 17, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. via Zoom. Arizona@Work Yuma County and the Greater Yuma Economic Development will be hosting a Department of Defense SkillBridge Live Webinar. With representatives from the Arizona Coalition for Military Families – Be Connected, Marine Corps Community Services and U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground Transition Assistance Program sharing on how employers/ businesses can benefit from the unique experience, skills and unmatched work ethos military members can bring to the workforce. This webinar will be held on June 17, with two sessions available via Zoom. Businesses and employers can register via events.ypic.com.
Veterans Job Fair: June 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma. With various employers and agencies to be present.
For any questions, please contact Mariana Martinez, employer engagement coordinator, at 928-550-6064.
Wednesday deadline
for Athena nominations
The deadline to submit nominations for the Athena International Award is Wednesday.
For more than 30 years, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce has been recognizing outstanding Yuma County women with the prestigious Athena Award.
The award recognizes individuals who demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession; provide valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community; and actively assist women in realizing their full leadership potential. They contribute to leadership through eight qualities: authentic self, relationships, giving back, collaboration, courageous acts, learning, fierce advocacy, and celebration and joy.
Through a generous sponsorship from the National Bank of Arizona, the chamber is once again seeking nominations for this award. The 2021 recipient will be recognized with a special “Good Morning Yuma!” program on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The nomination form can be found on the chamber website, YumaChamber.org or at this direct link: https://tinyurl.com/2p83czx6.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Customer relationships
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• June 14: Successful CRM Practices: Customer Relationship Management is an effective tool designed to help you manage relationships with your customers and prospects. Learn best practices for CRMs, when it’s the right time to start using one and how they can be used as a marketing platform to grow your business.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
APS offers ways to
save as the temps rise
While the calendar says summer starts June 21, the weather forecast for many areas of our state says it’s already here. Through long-term and year-round planning and maintenance, APS said it’s well-prepared to meet the increased need for electricity as temperatures rise and Arizonans turn up the AC.
“Our crews are reliably making and delivering power to homes and businesses, and we have an adequate supply of energy,” the utility stated
Customers can stay cool and comfortable with simple tips to help save energy and money:
• Shift energy use away from the late afternoon and evening hours (on-peak hours, for those on a time-of-use plan) when electricity is in highest demand and costs more.
• Close curtains and blinds during the day.
• Use fans to feel up to 5 degrees cooler. Set ceiling fans to run counterclockwise and remember fans cool people, not rooms, so turn off when you leave.
• Service your air conditioner annually to ensure it operates efficiently and change your air filters monthly.
• Think 1, 2, 3 and turn your thermostat up a few degrees. For every one degree you raise your thermostat, you can save 2-3% on energy cooling costs. (When on vacation, turn it up more.)
• Use a smart thermostat to “set it and forget it.” APS offers it free. Just pay shipping and taxes.
• On a time-of-use plan? Try pre-cooling your home during off-peak hours.
• Join APS Cool Rewards (residential) or APS Peak Solutions (business) – programs that reward customers for conserving energy during times when usage is highest.
• Switch to LED lighting. LED bulbs last at least 15 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs and emit 90 percent less heat.
• Limit oven use; when possible, use the microwave, toaster oven or outdoor grill instead.
Visit aps.com/checkup for information on APS Home Energy Check-up options or to schedule an appointment for an energy assessment of your home.
