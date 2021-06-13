from staff reports
Accurate Automotive Attention among finalists for ethics award
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest announced that Accurate Automotive Attention, which has locations in Yuma and the Foothills, is one of 22 Arizona companies named as finalists for the 2021 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. The event is sponsored by Desert Financial Credit Union and raises awareness in marketplace ethics and recognizes businesses that operate with the highest levels of integrity.
Accurate Automotive Attention is a finalist in Category 3, which comprises companies with 11 to 50 employees. It is the only finalist from Yuma County.
“Being named a finalist for this award is heartwarming and goes a long way toward maintaining the pride that staff has in doing their jobs well and with integrity. We won’t know if we are a winner in our category until November but simply being included as a finalist is quite an honor,” owner Russell McCloud said.
BBB Torch Awards for Ethics is one of the highest honors BBB bestows upon a company and is designed to highlight outstanding ethical businesses. The finalists completed an evaluation where they demonstrated their commitment to ethics and trust in four categories: Character, Culture, Customers and Community.
“Honesty builds trust, which is a vital aspect in the success of a business. For 19 years, BBB has been recognizing outstanding companies in Greater Arizona for their solid commitment to doing things the right way,” said Shelley Bradley, director of signature events for BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest.
“This esteemed award recognizes business leaders who demonstrate a superior level of character and ensure their organization’s practices meet the highest ethical standards, thereby generating trust,” continued Bradley.
The winners will be announced at the in-person signature event on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. Finalists, winners and judges will also be celebrated through a visual digital campaign on BBB’s social media channels.
For a complete list of this year’s BBB Torch Awards for Ethics finalists, visit torchawards.bbbcommunity.org.
Free customer service certification for chamber members
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the National Retail Foundation to offer customer service and sales certified specialist training. This nationally recognized training is used by major brands such as Brooks Brothers, ShopDisney, Macy’s, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and more.
The coursework covers customer service and sales skills, including understanding the customer life cycle, developing effective strategies to engage customers, assessing customer needs and closing sales. All coursework is online so can be taken at a company’s convenience. Average completion time is 14 hours and an exam must be taken to complete the certification.
This course is ordinarily $125 and the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is offering the training to 50 chamber member employees for free! They will be awarded first-come, first-served. Only one per company unless there are still spots available after July 15. Sign up at https://forms.gle/DAB73a4RawYmAbwN7.
SBA launches ‘Community Navigator Pilot’ Program
The U.S. Small Business Administration is accepting applications for its new Community Navigator Pilot Program. This new initiative, championed by Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and established in the American Rescue Plan, will leverage a community navigator approach to reach small businesses, with a priority focus on those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, as well as women and veterans.
“I’ve spoken to small businesses in every corner of Arizona. Far too many of them, especially tribal and minority-owned businesses and those in rural communities, have been unable to get the support they need,” Kelly said. “It’s why I fought to include the Community Navigator Program in the American Rescue Plan because it will help meet Arizona small businesses right in their communities, including providing assistance for Spanish-speakers, and get them the relief they need to keep their doors open and workers on payroll.”
“The Community Navigator Pilot Program is a crucial addition to our SBA programs because it helps us to connect with small businesses that have historically been underserved or left behind. These businesses – the smallest of the small in rural and urban America, and those owned by women, people of color, or veterans – have suffered the greatest economic loss from this pandemic,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “We’ll be using a hub and spoke model in local regions across the nation to bridge the gap between local entrepreneurs and SBA’s resources and programs. If we’re going to build back better, we need to ensure that all entrepreneurs have the support they need to recover.”
“Our small business owners–especially those owned by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, people of color, women, veterans, and Native Americans–they need us the most, and they need us now,” said Mark Madrid, SBA associate administrator for the Office for Entrepreneurial Development. “This initiative underscores our Agency’s commitment to connecting distressed small business resources with SBA resources and grant funding.”
“The SBA understands the importance of partnering with organizations as well as smaller, local institutions that are already embedded in the fabric of the Main Street business communities they serve,” said Assistant Administrator for the Office of Women’s Business Ownership Natalie Madeira Cofield. “Community Navigators are the backbone of aiding underserved and underrepresented communities across the nation with recovery.”
SBA will accept applications through July 12 at grants.gov and anticipates making award decisions by August. Nonprofit organizations, state, local, and tribal governments, SBA resource partners, and other organizations may apply.
Competitive grant awards will range from $1 million to $5 million for a two-year performance period.
Selected partners will engage in targeted outreach for small businesses in underserved communities to help small businesses get the resources and support they need to get back on track as the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Performance periods are projected to commence in September 2021. Those eligible to apply must meet and demonstrate abilities to support the requirements of this funding opportunity.
For more information on the Community Navigators Initiative, please visit www.sba.gov/navigators.
Webinar to focus on returning stronger post-pandemic
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and normally Fridays with occasional extra or off-day sessions.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• June15: How to Rebuild and Refocus Your Team to Return Stronger: Explore how to build on some of the foundations that make up high-performing teams, featuring the University of Arizona’s Debbie Himsel. Learn how to recalibrate and reset as a team to bounce back and return stronger as we enter a new normal post-COVID-19.
• June 16: Applying for Paycheck Protection Program Forgiveness: special session on the Paycheck Protection Program Forgiveness, featuring subject matter experts from BeachFleischman and Chicanos Por La Causa. Learn about the forgiveness application process and why you need to apply for it if you received a PPP loan.
• June 17: How To Recover From Financial Loss: Hear from subject matter expert Karen Russo on how to bounce back from financial losses. Learn how to identify when you’re financially stuck and what steps to take in order to repair the loss and return stronger.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.