Career boosting
series offers
no-cost classes
Cristina’s Closet and Arizona@Work have partnered up to offer classes to the local Yuma community. No cost. No questions asked.
The following Boost Your Career classes have been scheduled:
• Resume Tips. How to create the perfect resume to get you noticed on Tuesday, June 20, at 10-11 a.m. and July 11 at 11:15 a.m.
• Captain of My Life’s Journey. Topics include self motivation, inspiration, music and poetry on Tuesday, June 20, July 18, at 11:15 a.m., and Aug. 15, at 11 a.m.
• Mock Interviewing. Prepare for your next job interview with helpful tips on Tuesday, July 11, from 10-11 a.m.
• Work Plan Vision Board Building. Let’s gather all of your creative thoughts and process into a focused plan for your career path on Tuesday, July 18, from 10-11 a.m.
• The Basics of Saving: Budgeting 101 with Edward Jones. Class presented by Valarie Donnelly of Edward Jones on Thursday, July 27, and Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m.
All classes will be held at Arizona@Work, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., in Yuma.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/yv8tnbrn.
Fee estate planning
webinar on Thursday
Enlighten 567 is holding a free educational estate planning webinar on Thursday, June 22, from 6-7 p.m.
During this webinar, attendees will learn how to control who gets what, when and how and avoid probate and the most common pitfalls associated with estate planning.
Attendees will also learn if a will or trust is right for them; if their trust should be revocable or irrevocable; how to not disinherit their children and grandchildren because of divorce or other triggering events; and the importance of having a trust and life insurance policy if they’re from a blended family.
To register or learn more, go to tinyurl.com/853nzmt4.
Free SBDC business
counseling on Tuesday
Got an idea for a small business? Need some mentoring? Counselors from the Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center are available for free business counseling every Tuesday, from 1-3 p.m., in the Coworking Oasis, located on the second floor of the Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive.
Take advantage of free, face-to-face evaluation and guidance from counselors with real life business ownership and management experience. If you have an idea and don’t know where to start, mentoring assistance from the SBDC can help you fast-track your plans for startup and growth. No appointment necessary • walk-ins welcome.
For more information, call 928-317-6151.
Architecture-based
Lego Club for kids
The Yuma Main Library will hold a skills-developing Lego Club on Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m. Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at the architecture-based club.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Healthcare Job Fair
set for June 28
Arizona@Work Yuma County will hold a Healthcare Job Fair on June 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 300 S. 13th Ave. Pre-registration available via events.ypic.com.
All healthcare employers who are hiring are welcome to register for a booth. For more information, please contact bso@ypic.com.
Small Business Boot Camp: Selling your ideas, business
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
The next webinar is June 20: Strategic Storytelling: The Secret to Selling Yourself, Ideas and Business - Communicating your value and the value of your ideas compellingly and memorably is the key to success. Strategic storytelling is a powerful tool to stand out. Hear how thought leaders like Steve Jobs, Richard Branson and Brené Brown used stories to inspire, move and persuade their audiences with the help of Kristy Siefkin, a veteran journalist, professional speaker and communications coach.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
APS, nonprofits offer
heat relief programs
With triple digits here to stay, Arizona Public Service is joining forces with nonprofits to provide heat relief to vulnerable individuals throughout Arizona.
To help those vulnerable to the impacts of extreme heat, APS is partnering with The Salvation Army, Foundation for Senior Living, St. Vincent de Paul, Solari and Lyft. Collectively, these partners offer a range of services, including air-conditioning repairs and replacements, emergency shelters and hydration stations, eviction protection and transportation services.
Arizonans will have access during the state’s high-heat season to these heat relief initiatives APS supports:
• Cooling & Hydration Stations: APS supports The Salvation Army’s cooling and hydration stations throughout nine counties in Arizona (Yuma, Maricopa, Pinal, Yavapai, La Paz, Navajo, Gila, Cochise and Coconino). Last year, 63,318 individuals received heat relief and 174,009 bottles of water were handed out at cooling and hydration centers across the state.
• Heat Relief Kits: APS volunteers work with The Salvation Army to stuff 1,000 heat relief bags for those who visit a cooling and hydration station, providing them with hats, cooling towels, sunscreen and other items.
• 2-1-1 Arizona & APS Transportation Program: APS works alongside Solari and Lyft to provide eligible Arizonans free rides to cooling shelters. See if you qualify here: 211arizona.org/crisis/heat-relief/transportation/#heat-relief-transportation.
• Healthy Homes Air Conditioning Program: In partnership with FSL, APS helps vulnerable households inYuma, Maricopa, La Paz, Pinal and Yavapai counties by supporting emergency repair or replacement of air conditioning systems during the hot summer months.
APS also works alongside government and community organizations to provide income-eligible customers with energy-efficient home improvements through the Weatherization Assistance Program, which can help lower energy bills year-round and improve indoor air quality.
From crisis bill assistance to discounts on bills for qualifying customers and extended payment plans, APS can help customers year-round. Visit aps.com/assistance to learn more.
In addition, APS will not disconnect residential customers because of past due bills or charge late fees through Oct. 15.
