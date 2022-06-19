Four members elected to Visit Yuma Board
Visit Yuma has announced the election of four members to its Board of Directors. With a mission of marketing Yuma as a year-round destination, the Board of Directors of Visit Yuma recently elected new officers to lead the organization for the next fiscal year.
David Carvell of Ahern Rentals is currently serving as chair. After nine years on the board, Carvell is wrapping up his final term allowed under Visit Yuma’s bylaws. New officers will be chosen when the board convenes in July. Nate Schug of Westmoor Electric also concludes his service on the board at the end of June after serving for three years.
Four board seats come up for election by Visit Yuma members each year, with directors elected to three-year terms in June. Incumbents Mike Lutes, who is owner/operator of Lutes Casino, and Deidre Schuman, who is the facilities manager at Gowan Company, won reelection.
Two new members joined the board this year. Yvonne Peach, owner/operator of Historic Coronado Motor Hotel and Yuma Landing Restaurant, brings more than 40 years of experience in hotel, restaurant, retail and property management and has been a general manager for several properties in Yuma. Jackie McNatt, a native to Yuma is the area general manager for SpringHill Suites by Marriott and has more than 18 years of hospitality industry experience.
Other board members currently serving include Shay Andres of Yuma Regional Medical Center, Jeff Andrews of Westerner Products, Bill Evans of Palms RV Resort, Wayne Gale with 1st Bank Yuma, Kimberly Kahl of Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, Flora Llamas of Yuma Living Management, Yuma Councilman Chris Morris, Louis Scott of Del Outdoor Advertising and Regina Twomey of Arizona Public Service.
Emily Busse, general manager of Candlewood Suites, was appointed by the board to fill a vacant seat in April.
“I am looking forward to a great year under this board’s new energy. The addition of two hoteliers, both who are very in touch with Yuma’s tourism industry and the community as a whole, will be a great addition to an already stellar group of business leaders. Mike and Deidre remaining on the board for another term provides stability and continuity to the group,” Executive Director Marcus Carney said.
“The future of travel in Yuma County looks strong,” he added.
For more details about Visit Yuma, go to www.visityuma.com or call 928-783-0071.
Wellton, National Bank of Arizona to hold business roundtable
The Town of Wellton and National Bank of Arizona will hold a business roundtable with the theme “Solidarity: Working Together for a Better Tomorrow,” on Wednesday, June 29, at 8 a.m., at the Desert Penguin Bar & Grill, 28881 Commerce Way.
The speaker will be Faith Ritchie, small business program manager of the Arizona Commerce Authority. Other topics will include updates of the chamber of commerce progress, Buy Local campaign and Promote Local Businesses “Business Spotlight.”
RSVP to Colleen Lownds at 928-785-3331 or Sandra Jones at 928-785-3348.
Veterans Job Fair set for June 29
Arizona@Work, Department of Economic Security, Arizona Coalition for Military Families and Be Connected are hosting their first ever Veterans Job Fair on Wednesday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MLK Youth Career Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma.
There is no cost for entry. Register now at www.events.ypic.com.
For more information, call Mariana Martinez, employer engagement coordinator, at 928-550-6064.
Nominations open for 20 Under 40 awards
Nominations are now open for the Yuma Sun BIZ Magazine 20 Under 40 Recognition Program. Do you know an outstanding young professional who works in Yuma County and is between the ages of 18 to 39?
Nominate them today for a recognition award for achieving greatness in their personal life, career, community and/or academics. The deadline for nominations is July 31.
Nominate anyone who is a trailblazer in his or her profession or schooling, gives back to our community in special ways, exhibits leadership qualities and serves as a role model for our town. They should exhibit qualities expressed in the 20 Under 40 criteria: up-and-coming stars in their profession, leadership and community service.
Nominate an employee of your firm, a colleague, relative or friend–you can even nominate yourself (the nominator isn’t made public). There is no limit to the number of entries each firm or person can submit and there is no entry fee. Past winners can be nominated again after one year has passed.
An independent group selected by BIZ Magazine and NexGen Leadership Council and past winners will evaluate the nominees based on the candidate’s professional or academic experience, leadership skills and community service.
To submit nominations, go to www.yumasun.com/20under40nomination/.
For more information, contact marketing@yumasun.com.
Small Business Boot Camp: Customer relationships
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• June 21: 10 Legal Mistakes to Avoid Destroying Your Business: Legal issues often get a backseat when companies are trying to grow, but it can save you from costly mistakes that could impair growth or even lead your business toward an untimely demise! Legal experts from Snell & Wilmer will teach you how to avoid critical legal mistakes that can be costly and impair growth or destroy your business. Topics covered include: protecting your corporate shield, intellectual property and assets, how to raise capital legally, reducing the risk of litigation, best commercial contract practices and more.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
APS: How to stay safe during monsoon season
Weather services are predicting an active 2022 monsoon season for Arizona, and the rain, wind and lightning caused by storms could impact the electrical grid.
Although Arizona’s monsoon season officially runs from June 15 through Sept. 30, APS prepares for extreme weather year-round. While providing safe and reliable energy is our top priority, power outages caused by these fast-moving storms can and do occur. Crews are positioned to respond quickly and safely and ensure there are appropriate supplies on hand to make needed repairs.
APS encourages customers to prepare ahead of storms:
• Create an emergency supply kit in case of a prolonged outage. The pack should contain non-perishable food items, water, a first-aid kit, a battery-operated radio, flashlights, extra batteries, important phone numbers, portable phone charger and any necessary medication.
• If you have an automatic garage door, check the instructions to learn how to open it manually.
• Ensure your contact information with APS is up to date. Sign in to your aps.com account or call the APS Customer Care Center at 602-371-7171 to update your email, text and phone numbers so APS can reach you in the event of an outage.
• Secure outdoor objects that could blow away or cause damage. Objects found in a typical backyard – such as umbrellas, kiddie pools and even trampolines – can be swept up by high monsoon winds and end up in power lines, causing outages.
• After a storm hits, be safe around electricity. If you see a downed power line, stay at least 100 feet away, call 911 and then call APS.
• If you use life-support medical equipment that requires electricity, call 602-371-7171 to register for our Medical Preparedness Program. This alerts APS of your needs in the event of a disruption in service. For more safety tips you can use year-round, visit aps.com/safety.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.