BBB hosts virtual job fair on Thursday
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest is hosting a virtual job fair for Greater Arizona and Southern California businesses.
RE:cruit will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through the Career Fair Plus app where businesses can create a personalized company profile and list open employment positions. Virtual booth reservations can be made at events.bbbcommunity.org and start at $49 for BBB Accredited Businesses and $25 for nonprofit organizations. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Job seekers can upload their resume, search companies and schedule a time to meet with businesses. BBB encourages job seekers to download the Career Fair Plus app one week in advance to reserve their spot to meet with employers.
Prior to RE:cruit, businesses and job seekers can find tips on hiring, resume building and LinkedIn best practices through the BBB Business Power Summit on Wednesday. The no-cost webinars start at 9 a.m. Register at events.bbbcommunity.org.
Drop off donations to AWC Andale’s Apparel program on Saturday
AWC Foundation’s Andale’s Apparel program is designed to give students access to professional clothing. Drop off gently used items at the Goodwill retail store located at South 4th Avenue and West Catalina, Saturday, June 26, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Be sure to mention AWC so it can count toward the program goal.
Items accepted for donation: appliances, books, clothing, computers, cooking accessories, electronics, glass and housewares, handbags, jewelry, knickknacks, linens, musical instruments, pictures, shoes, small furniture, tools and toys.
Items not accepted: auto parts, building materials, disassembled exercise equipment, hazardous materials, tires, cleaning products, flammable products, mattresses, pesticides, lawn and garden products, paint and painting supplies, pool tables, sofa beds, televisions, treadmills, large furniture and large appliances.
For more information, contact Julie.Koepp@azwestern.edu or visit azwestern.edu/andales-apparel.
Call for speakers for 4th Annual Industrious Women’s Summit
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest will host the 4th Annual Industrious Women’s Summit, a virtual event held on Aug. 20 to coincide with the celebration of Women’s Equality Day in the United States.
The call for speakers interested in sharing their expertise is now open and can submit the application at https://tinyurl.com/e35fzduz by June 30.
The one-day event will feature interactive discussions on professional growth to share best practices to empower female business owners and employees working in traditionally male-dominated industries.
For additional information and sponsorship opportunities, contact tierra.terry@bbbcommunity.org.
Boot camp webinars focus on post-pandemic return
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
June 22: Understanding TPT and Online Sales Taxes: Various business activities in Arizona, including online sales, are subject to transaction privilege tax and must be licensed. Arizona’s Transaction Privilege Tax includes a threshold for remote sellers to pay TPT and marketplace facilitators must collect and remit TPT on taxable sales. This session will help participants better understand Arizona’s TPT and online sales taxes for their business.
June 24: How To Be A Great Boss: Great leaders and managers take pride in their role and genuinely care about their people. They don’t tiptoe around the fact that they’re in charge. They understand that great employees are their organization’s best asset, and strive to create and maintain an environment where people excel. Participants will learn how to be the best “boss” they can be – for their employees, themselves and the betterment of their company.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
AZ ROC: Watch out for contracting scams after monsoon storms
Arizona Registrar of Contractors urges homeowners to prepare for the monsoon season by educating themselves on how to avoid contracting scams.
Wildfire season is already in full swing and Arizona’s monsoon season officially began June 15. Last year’s monsoon season was abnormally dry, but this year the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting a 40% chance of above-average rain.
Monsoon storms mean some Arizonans are going to need home repairs and as always, some will be in a hurry. The current labor and materials shortages may make normal busy season delays worse, putting unlicensed individuals and entities at a better position to take advantage of unsuspecting homeowners rushing to make repairs.
ROC noted that unlicensed entities will likely claim to be available to start immediately, unlike many properly licensed contractors who are currently projecting significant delays due to high demand and labor and supply shortages.
Additional red flags homeowners should look out for are:
Door-to-door solicitors offering low-cost construction services, possibly with “left-over” materials
Requests for payment in cash
Requests for homeowners to sign over an insurance check
Homeowners should never make a hurried decision about their home, and in most cases there are things they can do to mitigate further damage to the home while waiting for a licensed contractor.
Residential property owners using a licensed contractor have significant protections not available to persons hiring unlicensed entities. Among them is the ability to file a complaint against the contractor’s license within a two-year period from the date of occupancy or date the last work was performed. This is the agency’s jurisdiction period should work performed be below workmanship standards.
Under certain conditions, victims may also be eligible to apply to the Registrar’s Residential Contractors’ Recovery Fund and, depending on the cost of damages, receive up to $30,000 to have the work corrected or completed.
To avoid falling prey to a second disaster, damaged homeowners should only hire licensed contracting professionals to work on their property. Always get multiple estimates and check the license using the free contractor search at www.roc.az.gov, or by giving the agency a call at 1-877-692-9762 (1-877-MY-AZROC).
APS partners with community groups to expand heat-relief programs
As Arizonans begin to confront the hotter summer days and higher temperatures still ahead in 2021, Arizona Public Service Co. has partnered with local organizations to provide various heat-relief assistance for the state’s most vulnerable populations.
APS partnerships with the Foundation for Senior Living, St. Vincent de Paul, The Salvation Army and Solari Inc., in conjunction with Lyft, will offer assistance with air-conditioning repairs and replacements, emergency shelters, eviction protection, hydration stations and transportation services.
“With the safety of our customers and fellow Arizonans in mind, and in recognition that it takes a broad network of innovative solutions and trusted partners to address the health risks posed by our state’s summer heat, APS is committed to making a difference through thoughtful, collaborative community partnerships,” said Tina Marie Tentori, director of community affairs for APS.
Beginning in June through September, Arizonans will have access to the following assistance as part of APS’s heat-relief initiatives:
Emergency Shelter and Eviction-Protection Program – In partnership with St. Vincent de Paul, APS will help ensure families have a place to seek shelter, either at home through eviction-prevention assistance or at emergency community shelters throughout the state.
Cooling and Hydration Stations – APS support will increase the network of The Salvation Army’s cooling and hydration stations from 11 in metro Phoenix to nearly a dozen more across the state.
2-1-1 Arizona Transportation Program – Filling the transportation gap that exists for many when attempting to seek shelter from the heat, Solari Inc. will partner with Lyft and APS to provide free rides to the nearest cooling shelter for eligible Arizonans who call 2-1-1 Arizona for assistance.
In addition, APS is partnering with Foundation for Senior Living on a pilot program that will provide valuable insights to better understand the benefits and costs of providing emergency air-conditioning repair or replacement assistance to the most heat-vulnerable seniors in our community, making their homes safer during the hot summer months.
APS also works alongside various government and community organizations to provide income-eligible customers with energy-efficient home improvements through the Weatherization Assistance Program, which can help lower energy bills year-round and improve indoor air quality.
For more information about APS’s heat-relief initiatives and customer support resources, visit aps.com/assistance. From discounts on bills to crisis bill assistance, extended payment plans and the Safety Net program, APS will help customers year-round. During Arizona’s hottest season, this includes no disconnections of overdue residential accounts through Oct. 15.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.