Crossroads Mission achieves Citygate Network accreditation
Crossroads Mission achieved the essential level accreditation from Citygate Network. This accreditation recognizes Crossroads Mission as a professional organization that practices higher levels of stewardship and service to the Yuma community.
Citygate Network is a national association of Christian missions and other life transformation organizations that assist individuals and families struggling with homelessness, addiction and poverty. The accreditation process included a very comprehensive management and organizational review, as well as an organized evaluation of the following vital components:
• Federal, state/provincial and local regulations affecting facilities and operations
• Buildings, equipment and fixed assets
• Procedures and policies that relate to a safe and efficient operation
• Philosophies, goals and objectives for all ongoing programs
• Staff training and educational needs
• Accounting and fundraising practices
• Relationships with supporters, clients and community
After months of audits, Crossroads Mission was successfully awarded the accreditation.
Crossroads Mission’s CEO Myra Garlit and Treatment Director Cesar Acosta were present at the 2023 Citygate Network Conference in Orlando, Florida, where they received the certificate of accreditation.
“This accreditation from Citygate Network acknowledges the Mission’s high standards and recognizes the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our staff and volunteers,” Garlit said. “We always want to serve our community with compassion and excellence. There are additional levels of accreditation, and we are inspired to continue making Crossroads even better.”
Acosta added, “We are very proud of achieving this recognition. We are committed to providing comprehensive, effective treatment programs to individuals battling addiction, shelter to the homeless, food for the hungry, and help to anyone needing a hand-up. We will continue to work hard to make Yuma a better community.”
Crossroads Mission has been serving the Yuma community since 1959. The organization provides essential services such as shelter, meals, addiction recovery programs, job training and transitional housing to individuals and families in need.
For more information about Crossroads Mission and its programs, visit www.crossroadsmission.org.
Yuma businesses are
Torch Awards finalists
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest announced that two Yuma businesses are finalists for the 2023 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics.
Weld Like a Girl, 1350 S. 3rd Ave., and Accurate Automotive Attention, 1495 S. 3rd Ave., are among the 19 finalists.
Weld Like A Girl is competing in Category 1, which is for businesses with one to five employees, and Accurate Automotive Attention is competing in Category 3, which is for businesses with 16-50 employees.
BBB Torch Awards for Ethics is one of the highest honors BBB bestows upon a company and is designed to highlight outstanding ethical businesses. The finalists completed an evaluation where they demonstrated their commitment to ethics and trust in four categories: Character, Culture, Customers and Community.
“Honesty builds trust, which is a vital aspect in the success of a business. For 21 years, BBB has been recognizing outstanding companies in Greater Arizona for their solid commitment to doing things the right way,” said Shelley Bradley, director of signature events.
“This esteemed award recognizes business leaders who demonstrate a superior level of character and ensure their organization’s practices meet the highest ethical standards, thereby generating trust,” Bradley noted.
One winner from each category will be announced at the signature event on Nov. 15 at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix. The event’s title sponsor is Desert Financial Credit Union and raises awareness in marketplace ethics and recognizes businesses that operate with the highest levels of integrity.
For a complete list of this year’s BBB Torch Awards for Ethics finalists, visit torchawards.bbbcommunity.org.
applicants for Recycling
Advisory Committee
Arizona Department of Environmental Quality officials announced that funding for ADEQ’s recycling grant program has been reinstated and they are seeking applications for appointment to serve on the Arizona Recycling Advisory Committee that will help distribute the funds.
“This is a great opportunity for people with expertise in recycling to help make key decisions on how to implement circular economy efforts across the state as ADEQ reestablishes support mechanisms for reducing, reusing and recycling,” ADEQ Director Karen Peters said.
Nine people will be appointed to the ARAC to assist Peters in administering recycling funds, awarding grant projects and promoting recycling throughout the state.
Individuals from the following areas are encouraged to apply:
• Private solid waste collection businesses
• Private solid waste recycling businesses
• Municipalities (political subdivisions) with recycling and source reduction programs
• Members of the general public who have an interest in and knowledge of recycling
Appointees to the ARAC will serve for a three-year term and meet in Phoenix or virtually as needed in order to advise on uses of the recycling fund, review and comment on proposed waste reduction plans, and participate in ADEQ’s recycling grant program. Members of the committee who must travel more than 50 miles round trip in the performance of their duties will be reimbursed for travel and lodging expenses.
All those interested in being considered for the ARAC must submit a letter of interest and resume via email to: recycling@azdeq.gov. Nominations must be received by July 14.
Healthcare Job Fair
set for June 28
Arizona@Work Yuma County will hold a Healthcare Job Fair on Wednesday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 300 S. 13th Ave. Pre-registration available via events.ypic.com.
All healthcare employers who are hiring are welcome to register for a booth. For more information, please contact bso@ypic.com.
Architecture-based
Lego Club for kids
The Yuma Main Library will hold a skills-developing Lego Club on Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m. Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at the architecture-based club.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
QuickBooks for Small
Businesses in San Luis,
Yuma and Somerton
The Small Business Development corp. will hold no-cost courses covering QuickBooks Overview for Small Businesses in San Luis, Yuma and Somerton.
In San Luis, the course will be held Thursday, July 6, from 4-5 p.m., at Arizona Western College San Luis Learning Center, Room 105,1340 8th Ave.
In Yuma, the course will take place Tuesday, July 11, from 3-4 p.m., at the RTC Center, Room 164, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive, Suite 101.
In Somerton, the class will take place Wednesday, July 12, from 4-5 p.m., at Somerton City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
If interested in a course, sign-up at clients.azsbdc.net/events.aspx.
For more information, email TeamSBDC@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-6151.
SBDC to hold workshops
for youth entrepreneurs
The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College will hold Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Training Workshops, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive, Room 164, on Monday, July 10, Sept. 11 and Nov. 6, at 3-4 p.m.
This workshop will assist future entrepreneurs with training in taking initiative, creatively seeking out business opportunities, developing budgets and forecasting resource needs, understanding various options for acquiring capital and communicating effectively and marketing oneself and ideas
The workshop is open to youth ages 16 and up. Participants can attend in person or through Zoom. If interested, sign-up for the workshop at clients.azsbdc.net/events.aspx.
For more information, email TeamSBDC@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-6151.
Webinar series to focus on ‘Future of Supply Chains’
4FrontED, in conjunction with Yuma County and other regional agencies, will be hosting a series of webinar episodes on the “Future of Supply Chains.”
Episode 2, titled “Supply Chains,” will be presented Wednesday, July 12, at 11 a.m.
The panelists and attendees will engage in a productive dialogue on the future of supply chains in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion. These supply chains will need to be more dynamic and be able to predict, prepare and respond rapidly to new demands and vulnerabilities, among other aspects.
The panelists will be Julie Engel, president and CEO of the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., Arturo Fernandez, president of the Sonora Global Economic Development Corp.
The event will be moderated by Alejandro Figueroa, who serves as the economic development and intergovernmental affairs director for Yuma County.
The webinar is open to the public. The bilingual event will have simultaneous interpretation service available. Registration is required. To register, click on the link: tinyurl.com/48ax6sxb.
Career boosting series offers no-cost classes
Cristina’s Closet and Arizona@Work have partnered up to offer classes to the local Yuma community. No cost. No questions asked.
The following Boost Your Career classes have been scheduled:
• Mock Interviewing. Prepare for your next job interview with helpful tips on Tuesday, July 11, from 10-11 a.m.
• Resume Tips. How to create the perfect resume to get you noticed on Tuesday, July 11, at 11:15 a.m.
• Work Plan Vision Board Building. Let’s gather all of your creative thoughts and process into a focused plan for your career path on Tuesday, July 18, from 10-11 a.m.
• Captain of My Life’s Journey. Topics include self motivation, inspiration, music and poetry on Tuesday, July 18, at 11:15 a.m., and Aug. 15, at 11 a.m.
• The Basics of Saving: Budgeting 101 with Edward Jones. Class presented by Valarie Donnelly of Edward Jones on Thursday, July 27, and Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m.
All classes will be held at Arizona@Work, 1800 E. Palo Verde St., in Yuma.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/yv8tnbrn.
Teens invited to explore
careers with virtual reality
Teens are invited to the Yuma Main Library for a Virtual Reality Workshop on Tuesday, July 11, at 2 p.m. and Foothills Library on Thursday, July 20, at 3 p.m.
Are you still undecided on your career path after high school? If so, Arizona@Work will be hosting a virtual reality program for teens seeking a future career. Ages 13-17 welcome.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
GRN networking dinner
set for July 12
The Gratitude Referral Network is holding a networking dinner meeting on Wednesday, July 12, at 6 p.m. at Boston’s Pizza, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
First-timers are welcome. The cost to attend is free. Everyone is responsible for their meal and beverages.
Computer basics class
at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library will hold a computer basics for adults on Thursday, July 14, at 4 p.m.
Through hands-on learning, participants will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Avoiding legal mistakes
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
The next webinar is June 27: How to Avoid the Top 10 Legal Mistakes That Destroy Businesses - A common mistake small business owners make is putting off legal issues as the business grows. Although it is natural to focus on hiring talented employees, securing customers and generating revenue, lacking basic legal planning can result in costly mistakes, impaired growth and company failure. Learn how to avoid critical legal mistakes from Brian J. Burt, a partner at Snell & Wilmer.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.