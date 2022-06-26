1st Bank Yuma named finalist for BBB Torch Awards for Ethics
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest announced 1st Bank Yuma as a finalists for the 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. The award is one of the highest honors BBB bestows upon a company and is designed to highlight outstanding ethical businesses.
“BBB Pacific Southwest Yuma Campus is beyond proud to see Yuma County be honored with a finalist for a third year in a row. Moreover, it is thrilling to see a former Torch Award For Ethics winner in 1st Bank Yuma again represent our region as a finalist,” said John Hessinger, community development director.
“In 2020 Yuma County saw 1st Bank Yuma step up in some of the most difficult times for local small businesses. It did not surprise me when BBB honored 1st Bank Yuma as first a finalist, then as winner,” he noted.
Hessinger pointed out that, in 2022, both local small businesses and the community at large are still seeing unprecedented difficulties. “Having gotten to know 1st Bank Yuma’s community focus and desire to help everyone be on their best footing in these difficult times, I am not surprised the BBB judging panel has once again seen their value to our community and honored them as a Torch Award For Ethics finalist,” he said.
Becoming a finalist is exceedingly difficult, according to Hessinger. The nomination process is open to the public. After an initial review, nominees are invited to formally apply. The formal application is “very thorough and requires focus and dedication.”
“To be named a finalist is an incredible honor, and I am very proud to see the BBB’s ideals of ethics and community is once again spotlighted with 1st Bank Yuma,” Hessinger said.
CEO Wayne Gale said that 1st Bank Yuma is “pleased” to be a finalist. “Since our founding, the bank has focused on the importance of honesty, integrity and ethics. Our goal from the beginning has been to be a trusted advisor for our customers. The bank’s success has been clearly tied to our focus on our culture,” he noted.
Specifically, Gale added, the financial institution has focused on providing “superior customer service while adhering to the highest standard of honesty and ethics. Emphasizing these tenants regularly keeps it top of mind to our team. For all of our stakeholders, the future success of the bank is predicated on maintaining our Code of Conduct and Ethics in everything we do.”
The winners will be announced at the in-person signature event on Nov. 17 at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix.
“I know I eagerly await the results, and should 1st Bank Yuma once again be named a winner, I am excited for the opportunity for Yuma County to join the ranks of Arizona regions to have a multiple-time winner,” Hessinger said.
Business roundtable set for Wednesday in Wellton
The Town of Wellton and National Bank of Arizona will hold a business roundtable with the theme “Solidarity: Working Together for a Better Tomorrow,” on Wednesday, June 29, at 8 a.m., at the Desert Penguin Bar & Grill, 28881 Commerce Way.
The speaker will be Faith Ritchie, small business program manager of the Arizona Commerce Authority. Other topics will include updates of the chamber of commerce progress, Buy Local campaign and Promote Local Businesses “Business Spotlight.”
RSVP to Colleen Lownds at 928-785-3331 or Sandra Jones at 928-785-3348.
Outreach, recruitment events scheduled for this week
Arizona@Work will be participating in in the following outreach and recruitment events:
– Yuma County One-Stop Career Resource Event on Tuesday, June 28, at 5-6:30 p.m., at the San Luis Library, 1075 6th Ave.
The job fair will also feature the following: Adult Literacy Plus of Southwest Arizona. Somerton Adult Education and National Farmworker Jobs Program-PPEP.
– Veterans Job Fair on Wednesday, June 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., in Yuma. The free job fair targets veterans, transitioning service members and family members, but it’s open to all job seekers. Register now at www.events.ypic.com.
For more information, call Mariana Martinez, employer engagement coordinator, at 928-550-6064.
Library offers free device help
Need help with your mobile device? On Friday, July 1 and 15, the Main Library will offer device help from 3-5 p.m. Participants should take their cell phone, tablet, eReader or laptop and their questions to the Main Library’s computer lab and let one of the experts help them figure it out. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Small Business Boot Camp: How to achieve success
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• June 28: A Strategy to Achieving Success: Business Advisor Clifford Jones will share strategies for any business to thrive. Learn the strategic methods that can improve the odds of success for small or mid-sized companies.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Avoid contracting scams during monsoon season
Monsoon season has begun and the Arizona Registrar of Contractors urges homeowners to educate themselves on how to avoid contracting scams during monsoon season.
Arizona’s monsoon season officially runs through Sept. 30. The 2022 season is expected to bring above-normal rainfall to various parts of the state. Each year a number of homes and properties across the state are damaged during severe storms.
When disasters strike, some individuals target unsuspecting homeowners. They will often push homeowners to believe that repairs, real or not, are needed urgently or that the price will go up if the homeowner chooses to wait.
A homeowner should never make a hurried decision about their home or property. To avoid falling prey to a second disaster, damaged homeowners should only hire licensed contracting professionals to work on their properties.
Other tips include:
• Ensure you understand the scope of the project and what is entailed.
• Get estimates from at least three licensed contractors.
• Check the license at www.roc.az.gov using the free contractor search and make sure it is in good standing on the day you sign the contract.
• Don’t let a door-to-door solicitor talk you into taking action without doing your research.
• Don’t pay in cash or sign over an insurance check. Only make checks payable to the name of the company or individual listed in your signed contract.
When getting estimates or choosing a contractor for a project, always ask if the contractor is licensed and check the license number using the contractor search at www.roc.az.gov, or by giving the agency a call at 1-877-692-9762 (1-877-MY-AZROC).
Free tire safety checks during National Tire Safety Week
Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, wants to help keep drivers safe on the roads this summer as an expected 42 million will take to the roads for Independence Day weekend getaways per AAA.
During National Tire Safety Week, which runs from June 27-July 3, Discount Tire and America’s Tire stores will offer complimentary tire safety checks and free air pressure checks for any driver. Customers are encouraged to book an appointment online at DiscountTire.com to save on wait times in the store.
The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association’s annual summer initiative, National Tire Safety Week, is a critical reminder to drivers to check their tires and wheels.
According to a study from the USTMA, 70% of drivers across the U.S. reported not checking their tire pressure in the last 30 days. Discount Tire recommends checking tire air pressure at least once a month to help maintain good fuel economy and mitigate potential tire issues.
To help drivers prepare for a safe summer, the experts at Discount Tire are recommending the following tire safety tips every driver should know:
• Get Pressure Right and Check It Often: Check your tires’ air pressure when they’re cool at least once a month, especially before a long trip. Low pressure leads to poor handling and worse gas mileage, excessive wear, and overloading. Tires are always losing air due to impacts and pressures of bumps and turns. Temperature change affects air pressure (for every 10 degrees in ambient temperature change, the tire air pressure changes 1 PSI).
• Check Your Tread: Tread depth determines a vehicle’s safe stopping distance. You can check it by sticking a penny upside down in a tread groove – it’s time to replace it if Lincoln’s head is visible. Or visit your local Discount Tire to have one of the technicians check the tread for free with a mobile tread depth reader that can scan the tire tread in seconds.
• Rotate Often: Tires should be rotated every 6,000 miles or earlier if uneven wear develops.
• Check Your Trunk: Most new vehicles come equipped with tire inflation kits that include puncture-coating sealants and air compressors instead of a traditional spare tire. Check to see what your vehicle has, and make sure you have a roadside-assistance plan such as AAA.
• Know Your Age: The older a tire, the higher the risk for failure. As a tire ages, the rubber becomes harder and brittle, losing elasticity and strength. The age of your tire can be found by checking the DOT number stamped on its sidewall. Discount Tire recommends replacing any tire that’s 6 years old or more.
“At Discount Tire, the safety of our customers is a top priority, and National Tire Safety Week is a perfect way to remind all drivers to stay safe on the roads this summer,” said Mark Sorine, vice president of environmental, health, safety and quality at Discount Tire. “The increase of heat can bring dangerous tire conditions. Going the extra mile to get your tires checked keeps your family and fellow drivers safe on the road. Stop by one of our stores for help or practice one of our helpful DIY tips.”
For more information, visit discounttire.com.
Raising Cane’s expands partnership with 100 Black Men of America
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and 100 Black Men of America are joining forces to grow their partnership. 100 Black Men of America – recognized as the nation’s top African American-led mentoring organization – accepted a $100,000 donation from Raising Cane’s in conjunction with its 36th Annual Conference and Juneteenth Independence Day. The donation will go toward the organization’s signature programs and local chapters, such as mentoring, economic empowerment and Collegiate 100.
Their first in-person conference since COVID, 100 Black Men of America’s June 16-18 event focused on mentoring across a lifetime. This one-of-a-kind event connected America’s youth, conference attendees and the surrounding community with leading entrepreneurs, government officials, educators, clergy, business executives, nonprofit executives and entertainers.
“We’ve been working with 100 Black Men of America locally for more than five years now, and we’re proud to support their great work in education, mentorship and helping to grow the next generation of leaders in our communities,” said Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “We are excited to take our partnership to the national level and help impact young lives across the country and beyond.”
“Partnerships like ours with Raising Cane’s are a cornerstone of how our organization is the leading African American-led mentorship program in the country,” said 100 Black Men of America Mid-South District Director Michael W. Victorian. “In addition to benefiting mentorship, this donation will also help support our campus-based program, The Collegiate 100, as well as economic empowerment initiatives.”
For 25 years, Raising Cane’s has been committed to the communities it serves and has provided over $100 million in support to thousands of local organizations. As part of its 25th anniversary year-long celebration, Raising Cane’s committed $25 million to nonprofits, organizations, schools and more, in its local communities from coast to coast. For more information on support for your organization, please visit raisingcanes.com/faq/fundraiser.
Nominations open for 20 Under 40 awards
Nominations are now open for the Yuma Sun BIZ Magazine 20 Under 40 Recognition Program. Do you know an outstanding young professional who works in Yuma County and is between the ages of 18 to 39?
Nominate them today for a recognition award for achieving greatness in their personal life, career, community and/or academics. The deadline for nominations is July 31.
Nominate anyone who is a trailblazer in his or her profession or schooling, gives back to our community in special ways, exhibits leadership qualities and serves as a role model for our town. They should exhibit qualities expressed in the 20 Under 40 criteria: up-and-coming stars in their profession, leadership and community service.
Nominate an employee of your firm, a colleague, relative or friend–you can even nominate yourself (the nominator isn’t made public). There is no limit to the number of entries each firm or person can submit and there is no entry fee. Past winners can be nominated again after one year has passed.
An independent group selected by BIZ Magazine and NexGen Leadership Council and past winners will evaluate the nominees based on the candidate’s professional or academic experience, leadership skills and community service.
To submit nominations, go to www.yumasun.com/20under40nomination/.
For more information, contact marketing@yumasun.com.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.