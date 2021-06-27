BBB Pacific Southwest awards $55K to nonprofits
Visit Yuma and the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce are among the 2021 winners of Empower by GoDaddy subgrants.
Empower by GoDaddy, in partnership with Ignite Sparked by the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, is gearing up to conclude its second annual Main Street Accelerator program in July with a graduating class of 40 entrepreneurs. To further help the entrepreneur community, 18 local nonprofits have been awarded subgrants to enhance their business development. A total of $55,000 was awarded to Arizona and California nonprofits whose missions aid underserved entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Each nonprofit organization aligns with BBB’s mission for trust and integrity in the community.
Nonprofit organizations are champions for numerous social causes affecting many diverse populations. Over the last year, the demand for these resources increased from the community, but sadly donations have decreased. BBB witnessed many local nonprofits struggle and stepped in to help ends meet.
Each nonprofit awardee will execute an initiative that aligns with their cause by the end of the year. A detailed report describing the impact, key performance indicators, metrics and lessons learned from the project will be submitted to BBB to fulfill the subgrant criteria.
AZ ROC: Keep open communication lines during materials and labor shortage project delays
With materials and labor shortages affecting the construction industry nationwide, the Arizona Registrar of Contractors urges homeowners and contractors to have patience and keep open lines of communication regarding their projects.
From new home builds and pools to installing air conditioning units, both residential and commercial contractors alike have been struggling to get materials and find enough workers to fulfill existing contracts and start new ones, according to a survey by the Associated General Contractors of America March 2021.
WHAT IS CAUSING THE SHORTAGES
The pandemic may have worsened an existing nationwide labor shortage the construction industry was already struggling to solve. According to AGC, the current supply chain issues have several potential causes, including the pandemic, one-time events like natural disasters, and federal tariff and quota policies.
WHAT CAN CONTRACTORS DO?
One of the most common reasons AZ ROC receives a complaint is because of broken communication lines between a contractor and the property owner. If the ongoing labor and supply shortages are going to impact a current project, AZ ROC urges contractors to keep an open and honest dialogue with the homeowner about the status of the project and any expected or unexpected delays.
AZ ROC encourages contractors to discuss the current situation with clients while submitting estimates or bids for new projects. Contractors should not take on projects if they know they will not be able to fulfill them.
Contractors should know AZ ROC is aware of the shortages, however, the agency will continue to investigate complaints as they come in.
WHAT CAN HOMEOWNERS DO?
When the expected completion date of a project comes and goes, it’s frustrating for all parties involved. At this time, AZ ROC urges homeowners to be patient when delays occur. Disciplining a license or investigating a case will not make material shortages decrease, and if possible, it’s always best to try to resolve issues with the contractor before filing a complaint.
Homeowners should know 95% of licensed contractors never have a complaint filed against their license and the ones who do often work to resolve those complaints. If a homeowner is experiencing a problem, AZ ROC is always here to answer questions and to assist with resolving workmanship or abandonment issues if such issues arise.
Should a homeowner need to file a complaint, the agency has a two-year jurisdiction from the date escrow closed or the date work was last performed. If work is not completed, the jurisdiction time is not tolling.
Homeowners who hire licensed contractors may have the additional protection of the Residential Recovery Fund. Access to the fund through administrative means, however, requires the homeowner to allow the contractor the opportunity to correct any outstanding work or workmanship issues and to take part in the Agency’s administrative process. Read more about AZ ROC’s complaint process at https://tinyurl.com/2mmr273z.
Webinars focus on returning stronger post-pandemic
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• June 29: Consciously Addressing Unconscious Bias: This session equips business leaders with the ability to discuss issues like race, sexual orientation and ability status in fair and respectful ways, so that individuals and organizations can address these topics in ways that unite them toward common goals.
• July 1: Demystifying Research & Development Tax Credits: The Research and Development (R&D) Tax Credit Program offers federal and state-level incentives. The program was established to put money back into your pocket so that you can continue to innovate. In this session, you’ll identify what qualifies for the credit, strategize on how it can be used to increase cash flow, and the potential benefits it can offer to your business.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.