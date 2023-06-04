Workshop for aspiring
authors at Main Library
Are you an aspiring author? The Main Library will host the following workshop to help writers create name recognition and sell their books:
• Preparation to Market and Sell Your Self-Published Book on Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m.: This program outlines the steps you can take, wherever you are in your self-publishing journey. They include identifying your target audience, knowing your purpose, goals and objective for writing, creating a content marketing plan, developing a media coverage plan, pursuing partnerships to generate sales, building a book community and being consistent and persistent.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Library hosts skills
activities for kids, teens
The Yuma Main Library will hold the following skills-developing events for children of all ages and teens:
• Teen STEAM Challenge on Monday, June 5, at 2 p.m.: Use recycled items to create towers that are the tallest or can hold the most weight. Anything goes in this fun team building challenge. Ages 13-17 welcome. Seating is limited.
• STEAM Social on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m.: Bring the whole family and learn about some amazing games, toys and activities you have probably never seen or heard of before (and all of them teach you about science, technology, engineering or math). Play a game with your family, watch our 3D printer create something amazing, or meet one of our friendly robots. Seating is limited and toys and games are first-come, first-served.
• Career Explorer in VR on Tuesday, June 13, at 2 p.m.: Ever wonder what it’s like to be a firefighter, electrician or a variety of other career options? Come explore a wide range of future fields in virtual reality with our friends from Arizona@Work. Open to teens ages 13-17. Limited seating.
• Lego Club on Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m.: Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at our architecture-based Lego Club.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
4FrontED to kick off
webinar series June 8
4FrontED is kicking off its webinar series titled Suppliers to the Semiconductor Industry – Episode 1 – on June 8, at 11 a.m.
The event will serve as a platform for panelists and attendees to engage in a productive dialogue on the relevance of the semiconductor industry in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/jwn4582z.
Somerton Library
offers tech help
The Somerton Library will offer the following classes and activities for adults:
• Tech Help on Saturday, June 10, 3 p.m.: Come in for assistance with a variety of digital devices, how to use online library resources and/or how to use the computer. Instruction is available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. in Somerton. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Building activity,
computer basics
at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library will offer the following programs this month:
• Built by Hand on Saturday, June 10, at 11:15 a.m.: Kids and teens will learn about incredible ancient structures built without modern construction equipment. Then they will see what amazing things they and their library friends can build.
• Computer Basics for Adults on Thursday, June 15, at 4 p.m.: Attendees will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer through hands-on learning.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Healthcare Job Fair
set for June 28
Arizona@Work Yuma County will hold a Healthcare Job Fair on June 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 300 S. 13th Ave. Pre-registration available via events.ypic.com.
All healthcare employers who are hiring are welcome to register for a booth. For more information, please contact bso@ypic.com.
E-Commerce and Data
Protection webinar
The Arizona Small Business Development Centers will hold a no-fee webinar on Wednesday, June 7, from 9-10 a.m.
With the increasing online sales opportunities for small businesses and the various e-commerce platforms available, it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep business and personal information safe from hackers.
Credit card data, personal identity information and intellectual property are just a few of the data categories business owners need to consider when establishing their e-commerce strategy.
This session will identify the most common threats and risk mitigation options available to small businesses seeking to conduct safe e-commerce transactions in the digital economy.
Guest speaker will be Jacob Blacksten of America’s SBDC NorthStar Program.
Register at tinyurl.com/3xsn4pjd.
Small Business Boot Camp: Difficult Conversations
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
The next webinar is June 6: Difficult Conversations in Business – Business owners must navigate difficult conversations like disgruntled clients or firing employees. However, avoiding and shying away from difficult discussions is natural. In this training, attendees will learn how to prepare for these conversations and approach them confidently and less stressed.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.