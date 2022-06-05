Lender readiness
workshop on Tuesday
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center will hold a workshop on Lender Readiness and How to Prepare for Funding on Tuesday at the Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive.
Attendees will learn what small business loan resources and assistance are available, how to position a business for loan financing and what lenders are looking for when businesses ask to borrow funds.
PPEP Housing and Microenterprise Development Corp. offers a variety of microloans to small businesses in southern Arizona residing in Yuma, Cochise, Santa Cruz, Pima, Pinal, Maricopa, Gila and Graham counties. The loan amount is determined after a meeting with a business advisor and ranges from $500 to $75,000.
Register for this workshop at tinyurl.com/B6KPMN66.
SBDC offers free
business counseling
at Somerton Library
The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College will be offering free business counseling at the Somerton Library, 240 West Canal St., every second Wednesday of each month from 2-4 p.m.
No appointment is needed to meet with an SBDC counselor, and assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
An SBDC business counselor will be available to help with questions from startup steps, business planning, financing and more. The one-on-one counseling services are conducted in a designated library location and the information disclosed will remain confidential.
“With the new high school coming to town, Somerton is experiencing great potential for business development,” AWC SBDC Director James Schuessler said. “Our team is excited to expand our services in both English and Spanish to the community, helping small businesses grow, and generating economic impact.”
Contact Armando Esparza, business counselor, with any additional questions at armando.esparza@azwestern.edu. Learn more at awc.azsbdc.net.
Arizona@Work to host
webinar, job fair
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Business Services Team will be hosting the following events:
SkillBridge Live Webinars: June 17, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. via Zoom. Arizona@Work Yuma County and the Greater Yuma Economic Development will be hosting a Department of Defense SkillBridge Live Webinar. With representatives from the Arizona Coalition for Military Families – Be Connected, Marine Corps Community Services and U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground Transition Assistance Program sharing on how employers/ businesses can benefit from the unique experience, skills and unmatched work ethos military members can bring to the workforce. This webinar will be held on June 17, with two sessions available via Zoom. Businesses and employers can register via events.ypic.com.
Veterans Job Fair: June 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma. With various employers and agencies to be present.
For any questions, please contact Mariana Martinez, employer engagement coordinator, at 928-550-6064.
Chamber hosting council,
mayoral forums this week
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will be holding the following events in June:
– Tuesday, June 7, 6 p.m.: Yuma City Council Candidate Forum at the Arizona Western College Schoening Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Advance registration not available. Seats are first-come, first-served. The event will also be livestreamed on the chamber’s Facebook page.
The candidates will each be given a few minutes to address the audience followed by a question-and-answer session. All questions must be submitted in advance; no live questions will be taken that evening.
Link to submit questions: tinyurl.com/ybw3emd2. Link to Facebook event: tinyurl.com/k9sy2ms9.
– Thursday, June 9, 6:30 a.m. (program will begin approximately 7 a.m.): City of Yuma Mayoral Candidate Forum as the program for the June “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast. The cost is $25 for chamber members and $45 for nonmembers for tickets purchased before 12 p.m. on Friday, June 3, also at the AWC Schoening Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E
After that date, limited online registrations and tickets at the door are available until the event sells out for $35 for chamber members and $55 for nonmembers. A limited number of complimentary seats will be available for those not wanting breakfast. Advance registration is not available for the complimentary seats and will be first-come, first-served that morning.
The candidates will each be given a few minutes to address the audience followed by a question-and-answer session. All questions must be submitted in advance; no live questions will be taken that morning. Link to submit questions: tinyurl.com/ybw3emd2. Link to purchase breakfast tickets in advance: tinyurl.com/2p9cayzd.
– June 15 deadline for Athena International Nominations: For more than 30 years, the chamber has been the proud licensee for the prestigious Athena International Award recognizing outstanding Yuma County residents.
The Athena International Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession; provide valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community; and actively assist women in realizing their full leadership potential. They contribute to leadership through eight qualities: authentic self, relationships, giving back, collaboration, courageous acts, learning, fierce advocacy, and celebration and joy.
Through a generous sponsorship from the National Bank of Arizona, the chamber is once again seeking nominations for this award. The 2021 recipient will be recognized with a special “Good Morning Yuma!” program on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The nomination form can be found on the chamber website, YumaChamber.org or at this direct link: tinyurl.com/2p83czx6.
Small Business Boot Camp:
‘Your Growth Formula’
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
– June 7: Your Growth Formula: The success of your business begins with a dynamic strategic plan that includes long-term visionary elements presented in easy-to-accomplish, practical, bite-sized tasks. Attendees will receive a Growth Formula roadmap worksheet that captures information about your business–everything from the most strategic to the very tactical–all on one page. Small business educators from Mighty Underdogs will help you establish short-term achievable goals within 90 days or less that align objectives tightly with your company’s entire vision, core values, purpose, mission and BHAG (Big Hairy Audacious Goals).
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Spectrum implements
new procedure for
Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Spectrum has implemented mandatory 10-digit dialing for Spectrum Voice customers and Spectrum Business Voice clients in Arizona. The new 10-digit dialing, required by the Federal Communications Commission, allows for the July 16 launch of 988 as the nationwide three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
To facilitate this launch, area codes using 988 as the first three digits of a seven-digit phone number must transition to 10-digit dialing.
The change requires customers to dial the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number for local calls to be completed. Additionally, important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices and alarm systems should be programmed to use 10-digit dialing.
Beginning July 16, dialing 988 will automatically route calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Prior to the launch, customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 to reach the hotline.
The new dialing procedure is the result of an FCC order approving 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. For 988 to operate correctly, Spectrum customers in the 928 area code have been fully transitioned to 10-digit dialing for local calls.
More information on this change and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be found on the FCC website: www.fcc.gov/suicide-prevention-hotline.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.