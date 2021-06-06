Fortuna/Foothills No. 2 community where retirees move AdvisorSmith examined the American cities that are attracting the most new residents aged 65 or older and discovered that the Fortuna/Foothills was the No. 2 community where retirees moved. Fortuna/Foothills had 1,505 residents 65 years or older move to the city. It has a senior population of 45%. To find the cities where retirees are moving, AdvisorSmith’s study “Cities Where Retirees are Moving” used data from the U.S. Census, which provides information about the number of new residents who moved during 2019, based on five-year estimates, classified by age group. The firm focused on residents aged 65 or older who moved to cities from other counties, out of state, or overseas. AdvisorSmith also segmented the analysis into small, midsize and large communities based upon population. Smaller communities with between 10,000 and 50,000 residents accounted for 3,144 of the cities in the study. In these smaller communities, about 115 seniors moved to each city per year on average. The list of top small retirement cities was dominated by Arizona, with the state having seven of the top 10. Small Florida cities took up the other three spots. Here is the list of the top cities: Sun City, AZ Fortuna Foothills, AZ Green Valley, AZ North Fort Myers, FL Oro Valley, AZ Venice, FL Sun City Center, FL Apache Junction, AZ Prescott Valley, AZ Sun City West, AZ The firm found that when many Americans reach retirement age, they often consider retiring from work and moving to a new city. Although many move to new cities for a variety of reasons, retirees, in particular, may choose to downsize or seek sunshine or other amenities when they no longer need to be close to an employer or job. See the study research here:
. ***** BBB Pacific Southwest hosts virtual job fair As businesses continue to open at full capacity, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest is helping Greater Arizona and Southern California businesses by hosting RE:cruit, its first virtual job fair, on Thursday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. RE:cruit will take place through the Career Fair Plus app where businesses can create a personalized company profile and list open employment positions. Virtual booth reservations can be made at
and start at $49 for BBB Accredited Businesses and $25 for nonprofit organizations. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Job seekers can upload their resume, search companies and schedule a time to meet with businesses. BBB encourages job seekers to download the Career Fair Plus app one week in advance to reserve their spot to meet with employers. Prior to RE:cruit, businesses and job seekers can find tips on hiring, resume building and LinkedIn best practices through the BBB Business Power Summit on Wednesday, June 22. The no-cost webinars start at 9 a.m. and feature Brenda Cunningham from Push Career Management and Ryan Englin from Core Matters. Register at
. ***** Webinar to focus on returning stronger post-pandemic The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and normally Fridays with occasional extra or off-day sessions. Here are the upcoming webinars: • June 8: Managing Teams to Return Stronger Post-Pandemic: Hear the University of Arizona’s Assistant Dean of Executive Education Joe Carella discuss key leadership techniques that can help your company return stronger from the pandemic. Learn how to unite your employees and lead a high-performing team that drives results. • June 10: Banking and Financial Ratios for Small Business Loans: Join a panel of industry experts from Central Arizona College, Northland Pioneer College and Coconino Community College Small Business Development Centers for an interactive discussion on loans. Learn about some of the different ratios lenders typically look at when evaluating your small business for credit. To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to
. Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to
.