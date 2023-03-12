Aspiring entrepreneurs
invited to Grow Night
on Thursday night
Aspiring entrepreneurs who are thinking about starting their own business but don’t know where to start are invited to the second monthly Grow Night on Thursday, March 16, at the Beauty Bar, 1200 S. Castle Dome Ave., Suite B. The free event will take place from 6-8 p.m.
Two local businesses, Nichim Café and Jay’s Party Shop, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency Business Center, are holding monthly events to help other budding business owners reach their goals. They will share the tools that helped them and help participants meet other new business owners. Plus they promise a fun evening.
Karime Hayer, owner of Nichim Café, explained that her purpose in organizing the events is to “help other local entrepreneurs grow their business by finding support from other small business owners and networking.”
This Thursday, organizers will hand over a succulent pot planted at the last Grow Night to Denice Miller of the Yuma Beauty Bar in honor of Women’s History Month.
Why the plant? “When building your own business, you start at the root, just like the purpose of Grow Night is to help local entrepreneurs reach their goal in owning a successful business by learning and growing from each other.”
At the end of the year, organizers will host an event at the Yuma Civic Center with all the participants. The event will feature resources, speakers and the results of these Grow Nights.
Follow the social media of Nichim Café and Jay’s Party Shop for new locations and special guests every month.
Career and Trades
Mix-perience set
for Wednesday
The Yuma Southwest Contractors Association and NexGen are offering a glimpse of this year’s Career and Trades Experience with the YSWCA Career and Trades NexGen Mix-perience on Wednesday, March 15, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Attendees will get to see what more than 2,000 local students will experience first hand during the Career and Trades Experience to be held on March 15-16 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. This two-day event will focus on educating the current and future workforce with hands-on activities.
The fairgrounds are located at 2520 E. 32nd St., but for this event, use the Pacific Avenue entrance.
Presale tickets are $10. Tickets will be $15 at the door. Hors d’oeuvres and drink tickets will be provided at check-in.
To purchase tickets, look for YSWCA Career & Trade-NexGen Mixperience on eventbrite.com.
HerStory nominations
accepted until Friday
The Territorial Charter Chapter of American Business Women’s Association is taking nomination(s) for the 2023 HerStory Recipients. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, March 17.
Each year, the chapter recognizes and celebrates three HerStory recipients for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the Yuma community. Recipients are selected for their courage, compassion and commitment to using their gifts and talents to better the lives of others.
Do you know a woman who is a business leader, business owner, organizational leader or influencer in Yuma County? Nominees will be recognized and honored at HerStory 2023. They should be comfortable with preparing and presenting “HerStory” to a large public group at the HerStory event.
Find the nomination form at https://vipelnk.com/53cvn76.
AZ@Work recruitment
events and job fairs
Arizona@Work Yuma County Career Centers will be hosting the 2023 First Responders and Law Enforcement Job Fair on Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma. Learn more about local careers in law enforcement, fire and public safety.
Pre-registration available via https://events.ypic.com/.
AWC continuing ed
classes coming up
The Arizona Western College Reskilling and Technology Center, located at 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive in Yuma, will hold the following non-credit courses this month:
• Excel 2019: Level 2, March 17, 5-8 p.m.
• Excel 2019 Level 3: March 14, 16, 24, 5-8 p.m.
• QuickBooks Online Part 1: March 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information and to register and pay, call 928-317-7674, email ContinuingEd@azwestern.edu or visit the website at www.azwestern.edu/workforce-ed.
Youth Entrepreneurial
Workshop on Monday
The Small Business Development Center and Arizona@Work will hold an in-person and virtual Youth Entrepreneurial Workshop on Monday, March 13, from 3-4:30 p.m., at 1351 S Redondo Center Drive, Room 161, Yuma.
This no-cost workshop will teach future entrepreneurs how to take the initiative, creatively seek business opportunities, develop budgets and forecast resource needs, understand various options for acquiring capital and communicate ideas effectively and marketing oneself.
The zoom link is http://azwestern.zoom.us/j/89327812719. Login is 893 2781 2719. For more information, call 928-6151.
Yuma Main Library to host
‘Introduction to Investing’
Saving for college or retirement? Discover how investing can help you reach your goal. On Wednesday, March 15, the Yuma Main Library will host “Introduction to Investing” at 6 p.m.
Topics include an introduction to investing, terms and definitions, and basic examples of how to make your money work for you.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Goodwill Career Services
at Yuma Main Library
Take your job search on the go. In March, Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona in Yuma, in partnership with the Yuma Main Library, will present information about My Career Advisor, Goodwill’s career services platform, in the second floor computer lab.
The platform includes a resume generator, a job search tool, and online training modules to help you prepare for job interviews. There is no charge to attend.
The presentations will take place Thursday, March 16, at 12 p.m., and Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Customer Service class
at Yuma Main Library
On Saturday, March 18, aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to the Main Library for “What Is Good Customer Service?” This business class, scheduled for 10 a.m., will cover what proper customer service should look like and how to implement it for use when meeting with customers and working with fellow staff.
This is an instructional class with facilitated discussion. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call Business Librarian Andrew Zollman at 928-373-6514.
YUHSD hosting job
fair on Wednesday
Yuma Union High School District will host a job fair for all open positions within the district on Wednesday, March 15, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the district office boardroom.
The event, which is a twice-annual venture by YUHSD, will feature individual representatives from each of the district’s high schools as well as departments within the district, including special education, human resources, transportation, business, teaching and learning, and more.
Individuals interested in attending the job fair are encouraged to RSVP by filling out a brief form: https://bit.ly/YUHSDJobFair2023.
To view open positions, please visit yumaunion.org and click “employment opportunities.”
The YUHSD district office is located at 3150 S. Avenue A, Yuma AZ, 85364.
Heritage Library offers
computer basics class
The Heritage Library is offering a Computer Basics class on Thursday, March 16, at 4 p.m. Through hands-on learning, participants will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Class on mobile printing
for seniors in Foothills
The Foothills Library is offering “Computer Basics for Seniors: Mobile Printing” on Tuesday, March 21, at 2 p.m.
Attendees will learn how to use the Yuma County Mobile Print options to print documents directly from their device.
There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Sales and Marketing
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar: March 14 - Sales and Marketing: Best of Enemies or Trusted Partners: Marketing and sales don’t have to be rivals. You can leverage both to reach your 2023 business goals. Learn how to attract customers in today’s market, how to attribute sales to the correct marketing channel, and the key performance indicators that matter.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
APS tips to protect
against fraud
For National Consumer Fraud Protection Week (March 5-11), Arizona Public Service urged customers to hang up and shut the door on scammers who often strike during challenging times, preying on the most vulnerable and those on tight budgets.
Scammers may call, text, email or even show up on doorsteps pretending to be from APS or another utility company, demanding payment and threatening to disconnect service. Often, the fraudsters will spoof their phone number to make it look like they are calling from your electric, water or natural gas company.
Be sure to hang up and call your utility company directly to verify your account status. APS care center representatives are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 602-371-7171 or 800-253-9405.
If someone threatens immediate service disconnection or demands payment, hang up the phone, delete the text/email or close the door. Customers with past due accounts will receive advanced notification such as a bill message, an automated phone message and/or door hanger. APS will never send a single notification with a one-hour notice until disconnection.
MORE TIPS TO
AVOID SCAMS
• Never share credit or debit card numbers or other personal information with an unverified source.
• APS will never require payment via a prepaid gift card or specify the method of payment customers should use.
• APS accepts payments via aps.com or our automated phone system and will never call you to ask for payment information.
• APS will send customers several notices and offer options before power is disconnected for nonpayment.
• If you suspect a scam, call APS immediately to verify your account or a person claiming to be an APS representative.
• Additionally, report suspected scams to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office at 602-0542-5763 and local law enforcement.
• Call 911 if you feel you are in physical danger.
APS encourages customers to be cautious of solar installers claiming to partner with APS. APS does not sell or lease solar systems and is currently not in partnership with any solar installers to offer special deals or incentives by phone or door-to-door. Learn more about the solar installation process at aps.com/solar.
For customers with a past-due balance or who may be struggling to pay their bills, APS is here to help with flexible payment options, financial assistance and programs to help manage and save on monthly bills. Go to aps.com/assistance to learn more about these options. Customer Care Center advisors are available to support in English and Spanish 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 602-371-7171 or 800-253-9405.
