Business expo to take
place on Saturday
The Santini Ranch will host a business expo on Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 4527 E. County 13¾ St. in Yuma. The event is free to the public.
The first business expo will feature more than 80 small local businesses as well as music, food free face painting and balloon animals, a bouncy house for kids and more. In addition, items will be raffled off every 30 minutes.
Chamber seeks nominations
for Athena International Award
Do you know an amazing woman in Yuma County that exemplifies the best in professional and personal leadership? The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the Athena International Award.
Recent recipients of this prestigious award include Lori Stofft, Shelley Mellon, Linda Elliot-Nelson, and Gladys Brown.
The nomination form is now open at tinyurl.com/35bxy3mm and will close on June 15.
For more information, contact the chamber at info@yumachamber.org or 928-782-2567.
Recruitment events, job
fairs for this month
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Business Services Team will be hosting the following recruitment events and/or job fairs:
• Sunset Health Job Fair on Wednesday, March 30, from 1-4 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center
For more information on these job fairs, call 928-329-0990.
Arizona@Work Youth
Services events
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Youth Services will be providing information on the available resources to youth ages 16-24 at the following community events:
• San Luis Safety Event 2022, Wednesday, March 16, from 3-7 p.m. at San Luis Youth Center
• Chose to Skate & Not Hate Event on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FTS Automotive Diesel Center
For more information on these events, call 928-329-0990.
Virtual Career Fair for
Veterans set for Tuesday
RecruitMilitary and DAV will be helping veterans and their families reset their careers by connecting them with employers seeking their military trained talent. The National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans will be held on Tuesday, March 15, online from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. CST. Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
To register or for more information, go to recruitmilitary.careereco.com.
Small Business Boot Camp:
PPP Loan Forgiveness
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here is the upcoming webinar:
•March 15 – Small Business PPP Loan Forgiveness: Loan experts from Prestamos CDFI will walk through the Small Business Administration’s portal to teach small business owners how to successfully apply for PPP loan forgiveness.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Chamber: Be patient with staff shortages at businesses
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce recently issued a reminder in view of staff shortages at businesses.
“This appears to be a recurring theme in our community and is an issue around the country. Please be supportive of our local businesses and patient with their staff. It is likely they are performing double or even triple-duty or more,” the organization said.
BBB seeks applications for student scholarship contest
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest encourages ethical behavior in the community, and the BBB Ethical Torch Essay Scholarship helps students recognize these actions at an early age. This scholarship honors students who have chosen to respond with integrity when faced with a dilemma.
The program aligns with BBB’s annual Torch Awards for Ethics which celebrates companies for upholding outstanding integrity throughout their business operations.
Students are invited to write a 400-word essay on “The Importance of Ethics and Integrity in our Community.” The prompt challenges students to recall an encounter that caused inner-conflict and the ethical resolution tactics that guided them through.
High school students in Arizona are eligible to apply and five winners will each be awarded $500-$1,500 in scholarships to be used for college tuition and expenses.
To submit an application or to learn more, visit torchessay.bbbcommunity.org. Submissions are accepted now through Oct. 2. Winners will be announced at BBB’s Torch Awards for Ethics celebration in the fall and on the website.
Spectrum doubles internet
starting speed in Yuma
Spectrum recently announced that it has doubled the starting download speed of Spectrum Internet from 100 to 200 Mbps in Yuma.
The action is part of the company’s commitment to offer 200 Mbps starting speeds in all markets in its 41-state service area in 2022 and complementing its Spectrum Internet Gig and Spectrum Internet Ultra (400 Mbps) plans, which are available virtually companywide.
The faster 200 Mbps speeds are available now to new Spectrum Internet customers in Yuma, and the company will automatically increase speeds for current residential customers with Spectrum Internet packages in the coming weeks.
Nearly 95% of the company’s 41-state service area now features Spectrum Internet starting speeds of 200 Mbps.
“We are doubling starting speeds for millions of customers, providing even more speed for streaming, remote work, and staying connected with family and friends – with no modem fees, data caps or contracts,” said Carl Leuschner, senior vice president, internet and voice products at Charter Communications, which offers services under the Spectrum brand.
Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the Best Internet Service Provider for Rural Areas in its 2021-22 ratings, Spectrum Internet also exceeded advertised download and upload speeds for all tiers measured – even during peak weeknight usage between 7 and 11 p.m. – according to the FCC’s most recent “Measuring Broadband America Fixed Broadband Report” issued in December 2021.
Visit www.spectrum.com or call 1-877-463-0677 for more information on Spectrum Internet and Spectrum Mobile.
APS warns of scams
A knock on the door. An email on your computer. A call on your cell phone. Scammers have many ways to reach you to take your money. With the recent National Consumer Protection Week (March 6-12), Arizona Public Service Co. encourages customers to know what to look for and how to avoid being taken.
Spoofing is one common practice that deceives people. Scammers disguise their number to make it appear it is from a known source. In addition to utilities, they spoof the numbers of local businesses, government agencies, even police departments.
When a person answers, they may threaten disconnection of service within the hour, unless they pay your bill immediately, and often they will demand their bank information or that they pay with a prepaid debit card. APS will never do this.
Here are ways to protect yourself:
• Never share personal information, like banking/credit card numbers, with an unverified source.
I• f someone threatens immediate disconnection of service, hang up the phone, delete the email or shut the door. Customers with delinquent accounts will always receive advance disconnect notification.
• If you are unsure of a caller’s identity, hang up and contact your utility directly. Never use redial or the number provided by the suspicious caller. The only valid phone numbers for the APS Customer Care Center are listed on customer bills and aps.com.
• If you question the authenticity of a person or an email claiming to be from APS, call the Customer Care Center immediately at (602) 371-7171.
• If you feel you’re in physical danger, call 911.
Scammers often target vulnerable populations and those on tight budgets. For customers who may be struggling to pay their bills, APS offers payment arrangements, customer assistance or more time to pay through secure ways to avoid disconnection. Customers can check their account status anytime on the APS website or through our care center.
If you believe you’ve been scammed, report the incident to local law enforcement, APS at 602-371-7171 and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office at 602-542-5763. For more information, visit aps.com/scams.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.