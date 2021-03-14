from staff reports
Virtual hiring event for Yuma area on March 24
Goodwill is hosting a virtual hiring event for the Yuma area on Wednesday, March 24, from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89599378805
Participating companies include Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, Yuma Police Department, City of San Luis, and United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona.
Need help preparing for the job fair or can’t make it this time? Call 928-343-7600 or visit mycareeradvisor.com for career resources like resume development assistance, practice with mock-interviews, and more information about classes and webinars to connect you to your next job.
Yuma Senior Living completes both rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations
Yuma Senior Living, 2600 S. 4th Ave., working with local health partners, has completed both rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations for all its residents and team members.
“Working closely with my department heads and caregivers, we were able to coordinate the smooth administration of the two doses necessary to prevent future resident and employee infection,” said Deborah Hall, executive director.
Yuma Senior Living will continue to test each new resident prior to their moving in and provide testing for its current residents and staff on a regular basis to protect the health and safety of everyone.
While enhanced safety measures, such as health screenings, social distancing and mask wearing will remain in place for the near term, Yuma Senior Living is now allowing family visitation in the community’s front lobby with verification of a negative COVID-19 test.
“We continue to seek guidance and maintain protocol requirements from Arizona’s Department of Health Services, but we’re hopeful that things will get back to normal soon,” Hall said.
BBB offers free course to prep businesses for PPP application
The U.S. Small Business Administration is focusing its efforts on small and low-and moderate-income businesses in the second draw of Paycheck Protection Program funding. Small businesses continue to be the most vulnerable as they try to survive and recover from the pandemic, according to the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest.
The BBB encourages those who plan to apply for loan funding utilize its recently updated CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Course to prepare for the application process.
In collaboration with Journeyage, BBB’s one-hour course preps businesses on how to navigate the intricacies of the CARES Act. The lessons feature expertise from industry leaders at Desert Financial Credit Union and Coastal Payroll. Self-paced modules guide businesses through qualifying criteria, how to submit an application for payroll protection, and instructions for recording how loan funds will be distributed. While not to be used as a substitute for legal or financial advice, the course includes an interactive checklist to ensure necessary financial information has been gathered prior to applying.
This course has been made available nationwide without sign-ups or login requirements. Find the course here: https://bbb-psw.journeyage.com/bbb-psw/cares-act.
To dive deeper into the creation of this course and the detail put into its offerings, listen to BBB’s Torch Podcast: CARES Act Course from Journeyage.
Arizona Commerce Authority continues Boot Camp webinars
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays with occasional extra sessions.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• March 16 – How to Build and Monitor Your Business Credit Score: Paula Wittekind, CARES program supervisor at Maricopa Small Business Development Center, will discuss how to build your business credit score that will help strengthen your financial foundation to sustain and grow your business post-COVID-19. Learn how to effectively build and monitor your business credit and how it differs from personal credit.
• March 18 – Hiring an Employee vs. Independent Contractor: As a business owner, it’s important to understand the difference between hiring an employee vs. an independent contractor as the distinction in classification can be legally complicated. Hear from the legal experts at Spencer Fane as they break down the basic differences between the two and discuss the legal risk of treating one like it’s the other early in a company’s development.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.