Desert Control wins top prize at global entrepreneurship competition in Saudi Arabia
Desert Control, a Norwegian ag tech company that recently opened its first United States operational base in Yuma, has won the top prize in the Sustainability & Environment category at the Entrepreneurship World Cup Global Finals held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 9-12.
At the Global EWC Finals, the company was awarded the top sustainability prize for its breakthrough innovation, Liquid Natural Clay, and received a $50,000 cash reward.
Desert Control, which offers innovative solutions to combat desertification, soil degradation and water scarcity, was among the top 10 finalists selected from 30,000 entrepreneurs worldwide.
LNC is a nature-based solution with a patented process to turn natural minerals into a unique liquid compound nearly as thin as water. The liquid coats each grain of sand with an electrical charge that holds onto water like a magnetic force, creating a soil structure that retains water and nutrients like a sponge, according to Desert Control.
As a result, the company reported, LNC enables plants to thrive in deserts and arid environments, reduces water consumption and promotes soil health and biodiversity. LNC saves up to 50% on water and energy usage while improving fertilizer efficiency, leading to higher yields and better plant health, the company stated
“We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our work to create sustainable solutions for the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. Thisprize is a testament to the hard work of our amazing team and our dedication to making earth green again,” said Ole Kristian Sivertsen, president and CEO of Desert Control.
“Stopping and reversing desertification and soil degradation is the World Cup we must win, and the reward will be a pathway to peace and prosperity for people and the planet,” he added.
The competition attracted more than 30,000 founders, with 100 of the top-performing companies invited to pitch to a panel of international judges at the Global Finals after several qualifying rounds. The winners of each category receive mentorship, training and funding opportunities to help grow their businesses.
The Arizona Western College Reskilling and Technology Center, located at 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive in Yuma, will hold the non-credit course QuickBooks Online Part 1 on Friday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona in Yuma, in partnership with the Yuma Main Library, will present information about My Career Advisor, Goodwill’s career services platform, on Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m. on the second floor computer lab.
The platform includes a resume generator, a job search tool, and online training modules to help you prepare for job interviews. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
The Foothills Library is offering “Computer Basics for Seniors: Mobile Printing” on Tuesday, March 21, at 2 p.m.
Attendees will learn how to use the Yuma County Mobile Print options to print documents directly from their device.
There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Foothills Library to hold
Computer Excel Sheets class
The Foothills Library will hold a Computer Basics for Seniors: Excel Sheets class on Tuesday, April 11, at 2 p.m. Attendees will learn how to create spreadsheets using Microsoft Excel.
There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Computer basics at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library will hold a Computer Basics class for adults on Thursday, April 13, at 4 p.m.
Through hands-on learning, participants will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Avenue. For more information, call 928-783-5415
Small Business Boot Camp:
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
The next webinar: March 21 – Introduction to Government Contracting: Understand the basic steps involved in contracting with federal, state and local governments. Learn about the tools and services that can assist your business in securing government contracts.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.