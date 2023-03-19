Business Glance: Desert Control

Ole Kristian Sivertsen (center), CEO of Desert Control, flanked by Dr. Badr Al Badr, CEO of MiSK Foundation (left) and Jonathan Ortmans, founder and president Global Entrepreneurship Network, accepts a $50,000 cash reward, the top prize in the Sustainability and Environment category at the Entrepreneurship World Cup Global Finals held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 9-12.

 COURTESY OF DESERT CONTROL

Desert Control wins top prize at global entrepreneurship competition in Saudi Arabia

Desert Control, a Norwegian ag tech company that recently opened its first United States operational base in Yuma, has won the top prize in the Sustainability & Environment category at the Entrepreneurship World Cup Global Finals held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 9-12.

