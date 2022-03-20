Airport completes master plan, apron rehab projects
Yuma International Airport announced the successful completion of two major projects, the 2020 Airport Master Plan and the Rehabilitation of the General Aprons.
“In August 2019, the Yuma County Airport Authority hired airport consultant Mead & Hunt Inc. to prepare the airport’s 2020 Airport Master Plan,” Airport Director Gladys Brown said.
“The masterplan process included public and community organization input to help identify the airport’s future needs. It further supports future Airport Capital Improvement Plan grant projects.”
Brown also reported completion of a $2.5 million project to improve about 98,000 square yards of paved general aviation aircraft aprons on the civilian side of the airport.
“Completion of this project fixed areas that had severe cracking and spalling due to the extreme weather conditions. There were areas in which the airport was able to preserve by crack filling and fog sealing, and two areas in which required full reconstruction of the pavement,” she explained.
Brown noted the Airport Authority awarded the construction contract for this project in July 2021 to Cemex Construction Materials South and construction oversight to Nicklaus Engineering.
“This project affected our general aviation, and the airport truly appreciated their patience as we made these necessary improvements for their safety,” Brown said.
“Each of these important projects are part of the airport’s Capital Improvement Program. The Yuma International Airport truly appreciates state and federal grant funding received from the FAA and ADOT for the successful completion of these two projects,” she added.
Healthcare power of attorney,
living will workshop on March 26
The Yuma Center for Spiritual Living, attorney Pam Walsma and Yuma Death Cafe hosts on March 26, from 1-4 p.m., are providing a free workshop on completing a healthcare power of attorney, living will and learning how to have the conversation with loved ones.
The workshop will be held at the Yuma Center for Spiritual Living, 781 S. 2nd Ave.
Creative Industries topic of virtual panel discussion
A virtual panel titled “Creative Industries in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion – Vol. I,” will take place April 7, at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom.
Creative industries are those based on individual creativity, skill and talent or which have the potential to create wealth and jobs through the development or production of intellectual property.
Panelists will include Marco Martinez O’Daly, urban economist, Smart City University; Adry del Rocio, 3D urban artist; Alejandra Mondaca, Association of Architects of San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora; and Fernando Felix, coordinator of the Historic Downtown Mexicali Program.
Moderator will be Arlyn Galaviz, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls’s program administrator.
The bilingual event is open to the public.
Sign-up here: RSVP required https://lnkd.in/gY3WgKmt.
Recruitment events, job
fairs for this month
Ariziona@Work Yuma County Career Centers were visited by 1,096 job seekers during February compared to 1,507 in February 2021. These numbers include virtual contacts.
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Business Services Team will be hosting the following recruitment events and/or job fairs:
• Sunset Health Job Fair on Wednesday, March 30, from 1-4 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center
• Yuma County Job Fair on Tuesday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive
• Career & Education Expo, Friday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center
For more information on these job fairs, call 928-329-0990.
Arizona@Work Youth
Services event on Saturday
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Youth Services will be providing information on the available resources to youth ages 16-24 at the Choose to Skate & Not Hate Event on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FTS Automotive Diesel Center.
For more information, call 928-329-0990.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Business Model Canvas
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here is the next webinar: •March 22 – Understanding the Business Model Canvas: Do you have a new business idea but are unsure how to put it to work? Learn about the Business Model Canvas, a strategic management tool for entrepreneurs to develop any business idea visually. Learn the fundamentals to help you map a successful business strategy in a structured way.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.