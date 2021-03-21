Virtual hiring event for Yuma area on Wednesday
Goodwill is hosting a virtual hiring event for the Yuma area on Wednesday, March 24, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89599378805.
Participating companies include Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, Yuma Police Department, City of San Luis, and United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona.
Need help preparing for the job fair or can’t make it this time? Call 928-343-7600 or visit mycareeradvisor.com for career resources like resume development assistance, practice with mock-interviews, and more information about classes and webinars to connect you to your next job.
WACOG named chamber’s March Member of the Month
To recognize its efforts to provide a safety net of services to the community, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce has recognized the local Western Arizona Council of Governments team as the March Member of the Month.
The chamber noted: “Since 1971 to present day, they have been working tirelessly to prevent homelessness, maintain independent living and provide the foundation for the development of self-sufficient, healthy, caring, and productive children and families.”
The organization extends a helping hand to residents in times of crisis or need. Services and programs reach a diverse population from preschool children participating in Head Start programs to older adults attending senior center activities.
“Thank you WACOG for being a Community Action Agency in any time of need,” the chamber added.
Reach WACOG at 928-782-1886.
Free tax preparation help available in Yuma County
Several agencies offer assistance with filing state and federal tax returns free of charge in Yuma County. Here are some of the programs:
United Way’s MyFreeTaxes helps people file their taxes for free through self-preparation software or with assistance. The program helps with a variety of tax situations. For more information, go to https://www.myfreetaxes.com/ or call 866-698-9435.
The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free tax help for taxpayers who qualify. Volunteers prepare taxes in English and Spanish; no appointment is required. In Yuma County, the programs are available at the following locations: Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; Catholic Community Services San Luis, 788 B St., San Luis, Arizona, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides virtual and in-person tax assistance free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over the age of 50 or have low-to-moderate income. In Yuma County, Tax-Aide can be found at Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Ave., Wellton, and Assembly of God, 12831 E. 41st St., Yuma. The tax service is available by appointment only and will vary due to COVID spread and volunteer capacity. For more information about Tax-Aide, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
ABWA seeks sponsors for HerStory fundraiser
The Territorial Charter Chapter of American Business Women’s Association will present the first annual women’s history event HerStory in May. Sponsorship is available; for more information, please contact Darlene Firestone at 928-261-9396.
HerStory is a fundraiser with a goal to provide scholarships for local women in Yuma. It will showcase the influential women in business and leadership in Yuma, who will be nominated and selected by members of the Territorial Charter Chapter of ABWA. The theme of the event will be a ladies high tea with empowerment and inspirational stories of trials, tribulations and success.
HerStory women’s symposium will be Saturday, May 8, at Holiday Inn Express. Tickets will be on sale to the general public on April 1.
American Business Women’s Association was founded on Sept. 22, 1949, with a mission “to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership; education, networking support and national recognition.”
The Territorial Charter Chapter of ABWA meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month. A guest speaker focuses on professional development, and the members network and connect with one another. Guests are welcome to attend.
For more information, go to www.abwayuma.org or follow the chapter on Facebook.
BBB Pacific Southwest announces speakers for Business Power Summit
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest continues its Business Power Summit series with new, educational content added quarterly to help small businesses learn, grow and network.
On March 25, attendees will learn how to improve memory skills, better communicate in uncertain times and increase social media creativity.
“As a speaker, I love connecting with my audiences and helping them discover the possibilities of their own memory power they never knew existed. A good memory is not something you’re just born with and a poor memory is not something you’re stuck with,” said Sean O’ Neil, founder of Memory Dynamics.
Additional speakers in the event line up include Kristina Albert from Leadership Excellence and Anna Ebert from FunnelCake Social Media.
The no-cost virtual event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can register for one session or all three, with further agenda details available at https://www.bbb.org/local-bbb/bbb-serving-the-pacific-southwest/events. Visit the BBB YouTube channel for past webinars.