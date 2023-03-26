City helps businesses
with SBA membership
In a continued effort to ensure sustainability and economic prosperity, Yuma’s Economic Development office is providing small businesses within Yuma city limits with a two-year sponsored membership in the Arizona Small Business Association.
ASBA’s membership provides connections to business leaders and entrepreneurs statewide, business development opportunities, mentorship, peer exposure, access to data, discounted business benefits and advocacy for a pro-business political environment.
“The City of Yuma is pleased to invest in the well-being of our small businesses by offering this important tool at no cost,” said Angelica V. Castro, the city’s economic development specialist. “Small business owners have a wealth of networking and educational opportunities thanks to ASBA membership. The City looks forward to helping a critical sector of the economy – small businesses – succeed.”
To activate membership, qualified businesses should visit www.asba.com/cityofyuma.
“Small businesses continue to be impacted by changes in Arizona’s economy, from lingering waves of the pandemic to supply chain or hiring issues. At ASBA, we understand that it has never been more important than now to stand together with organizations in our communities,” said Debbie Hann, interim chief executive officer of ASBA. “This partnership will amplify our joint missions of supporting small businesses who may be in need of the tools and resources necessary to grow and thrive in 2023.”
Business representatives with questions should contact Castro at angelica.castro@yumaaz.gov or 928-373-5000, Ext. 1017, or Ryan Dixon with ASBA at rdixon@asba.com, 602-306-4000.
SBDC partners with Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Tour stop in Yuma
The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College has partnered with Moonshot Arizona at the Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology to host the Fourth Annual Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Tour which will be stopping in Yuma for the first time.
Entrepreneurs and risk takers from Yuma and La Paz County who have an idea for a product or service that they feel could be a success are invited to join the competition. Participants will pitch their ideas for a chance to win cash prizes, scholarships and an opportunity to become an affiliate of Moonshot at NACET for a year.
In addition, participants will get feedback from top industry experts and exposure for their business or product.
The winner of the Yuma and La Paz competition will advance to compete in the statewide contest in Flagstaff for a $10,000 cash prize. Sign up at www.azpioneerpitch.org. Registration will close on May 20.
The SBDC Team will host four two-hour workshops leading up to the final pitch day, which will include Business Plan Writing, Financial Projections and Pitch Deck Support. The Final Pitch Event is scheduled to be held at Arizona Western College on Saturday, June 3.
In addition, tour organizers are seeking sponsors. Tax-deductible donations can be monetary or a service/product. Sponsors will be recognized on the event landing page and as a winner prize package sponsor.
For more information, call the SBDC at 928-317-6151 and visit www.azpioneerpitch.org and www.moonshotaz.com.
QuickBooks online
course at AWC
The Arizona Western College Reskilling and Technology Center, located at 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive in Yuma, will hold the non-credit course QuickBooks Online Part 1 on Friday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information and to register and pay, call 928-317-7674, email ContinuingEd@azwestern.edu or visit the website at www.azwestern.edu/workforce-ed.
Goodwill Career Services
at Yuma Main Library
Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona in Yuma, in partnership with the Yuma Main Library, will present information about My Career Advisor, Goodwill’s career services platform, on Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m. on the second floor computer lab.
The platform includes a resume generator, a job search tool, and online training modules to help you prepare for job interviews. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Foothills Library to hold a
Computer Excel Sheets class
The Foothills Library will hold a Computer Basics for Seniors: Excel Sheets class on Tuesday, April 11, at 2 p.m. Attendees will learn how to create spreadsheets using Microsoft Excel.
There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Computer basics at
Heritage Library
The Heritage Library will hold a Computer Basics class for adults on Thursday, April 13, at 4 p.m.
Through hands-on learning, participants will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Avenue. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Learn about Yuma ag
April 6 at Main Library
Did you know that Yuma is America’s winter lettuce capital? Yuma farmers grow a host of crops such as oranges, lemons, dates, wheat and alfalfa, however, lettuce is the crown jewel.
On Thursday, April 6, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Yuma Outreach Instructional Specialist John Metha will present “Yuma Agriculture: Learners for Life” at 10 a.m. at the Main Library. Metha will discuss local practices and ways to help our farmers keep our food safe.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Strategies for a clearer view
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar: March 28 – Use S.M.O.G. Strategies to Get a Clearer View of Your Business: Develop distinct sales, marketing, operations and growth strategies for business success.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
