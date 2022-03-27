Amazing Race Yuma
County takes off April 22
Do you have what it takes to win the Amazing Race in Yuma County? Teams participating in the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce networking and fundraising event on April 22 will include new challenges and locations this year.
For more information, go to yumachamber.org/events.
CyberSafe Workshops for Small Businesses kick off April 6
Beginning Wednesday, April 6th, the Arizona Small Business Development Center, in collaboration with the Yuma Chamber of Commerce and the Yuma County Library District, will present “CyberSafe Workshops for Small Businesses” at the Main Library.
This series of five workshops, presented by Alan Watkins, is designed to teach business owners proper cybersecurity measures that can be implemented at no or low cost to stay safe. There is no charge to attend.
Here are the upcoming workshops:
– Wednesday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m.: Why a Small Business Should Be Concerned with Cybersecurity
– Wednesday, April 20, at 5:30 p.m.: Reducing Business Risk Through Safe Computing
– Wednesday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m.: Setting Up Administrative Security Measures
– Wednesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m.: Setting Up an Employee Cyber Training Program
– Wednesday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m.: Protecting Business Data in the Cloud
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-373-6514.
Free tax preparation offered in San Luis
San Luis is collaborating with Western Arizona Council of Governments to offer free tax preparation services to San Luis residents through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
The VITA Program provides free tax preparation services for the underserved through various partner organizations. These services help low-to-moderate income individuals, people with disabilities, the elderly and those with limited English, with their tax preparation. The VITA program ensures that families and individuals receive all the tax credits for which they are eligible for.
To qualify for the program, individuals or households must have an income of $66,000 or less.
Individuals will be asked to provide their Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, a photo ID, a copy of last year’s filed tax return, as well as letters issued by the Internal Revenue Service for each of the people listed on the refund.
Documentation regarding other types of income, documents showing tax withheld, deductions and credits, such as health insurance, must be provided.
The VITA Program will be running through April 18. There will be no in-person appointments. The documents can be dropped off at 788 E. B St., San Luis, Arizona, on Thursdays, from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For more information, call the San Luis Senior Center at 928-341-8583, Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PetSmart grants $50K for Native vet services
Nearly 50 million pets in the U.S. do not have access to basic veterinary care. One of the ways that the Humane Society of the United States is addressing this problem is through its Rural Area Veterinary Services program, which is receiving $50,000 from PetSmart Charities.
The grant will support pets and pet parents in rural Native nations communities where veterinary care is scarce or nonexistent. RAVS operates week-long clinics that provide vaccines, preventive treatments, spay/neuter, and urgent lifesaving care for more than 500 animals.
The team expects to treat more than 8,000 animals this year. These services are crucial, as animals affected by preventable and treatable conditions are among the most common cases the RAVS team sees.
“Many families don’t have access to basic veterinary services for their beloved pets,” said Windi Wojdak, senior director of the RAVS program for the Humane Society of the United States. “This lack of access has impacts beyond animal welfare as human family members also experience distress when their pets are unable to get the care they need. Our veterinary outreach teams provide essential services to improve animal health and support wellbeing so that animals can thrive.”
In addition to direct care veterinary services, RAVS provides clinical mentorship to veterinary students with the help of veterinary professional volunteers who contribute their time and expertise to clinics throughout the year.
The program also works closely with community partners to build local capacity and sustainable services by supporting outreach and community-based animal care projects.
“Pets are integral members of families,” said Kelly Balthazor, senior community grants manager at PetSmart Charities. “It’s our mission to make lives better for pets, and that includes supporting local connections to affordable veterinary care. The benefits of parenting pets shouldn’t belong exclusively to those with privilege. If we can alleviate some financial burden, it’s an important step in keeping pets and people together.”
Creative Industries topic
of virtual panel discussion
A virtual panel titled “Creative Industries in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion – Vol. I,” will take place April 7, at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom.
Creative industries are those based on individual creativity, skill and talent or which have the potential to create wealth and jobs through the development or production of intellectual property.
Panelists will include Marco Martinez O’Daly, urban economist, Smart City University; Adry del Rocio, 3D urban artist; Alejandra Mondaca, Association of Architects of San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora; and Fernando Felix, coordinator of the Historic Downtown Mexicali Program.
Arlyn Galaviz, Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls’s program administrator, will be the moderator.
The bilingual event is open to the public.
Sign-up here: RSVP required https://lnkd.in/gY3WgKmt.
Recruitment events, job
fairs for this month
Ariziona@Work Yuma County Career Centers were visited by 1,096 job seekers during February compared to 1,507 in February 2021. These numbers include virtual contacts.
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Business Services Team will be hosting the following recruitment events and/or job fairs:
• Sunset Health Job Fair on Wednesday, March 30, from 1-4 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center
• Yuma County Job Fair on Tuesday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive
• Career & Education Expo, Friday, April 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave.
For more information on these job fairs, call 928-329-0990.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Influencer Marketing
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here is the next webinar: March 29 – Leveraging Influencer Marketing to Drive Business Results: Influencer marketing is a great medium for promoting your business across various social media platforms. In this webinar you will learn what influencer marketing is, how it can benefit your business and which type of influencer will maximize your return on investment.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Chamber seeks nominations
for Athena International Award
Do you know an amazing woman in Yuma County that exemplifies the best in professional and personal leadership? The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the Athena International Award.
Recent recipients of this prestigious award include Lori Stofft, Shelley Mellon, Linda Elliot-Nelson, and Gladys Brown.
The nomination form is now open at tinyurl.com/35bxy3mm and will close on June 15.
For more information, contact the chamber at info@yumachamber.org or 928-782-2567.
Business accelerator
accepting applications
Better Business Bureau Serving Pacific Southwest and GoDaddy are accepting applications for their 2022 Empower by GoDaddy and BBB Main St. Accelerator Program at bbbempower.com until mid-April.
The hybrid in-person/virtual program is open to those operating in Greater Arizona and Southern California and will offer attendees educational classes, networking, mentoring and GoDaddy products to help their businesses grow.
The business development program is seeking established business owners looking to increase revenue, improve online presence and grow ethically.
Unlike tech-focused business accelerators, the goal of this program is to serve everyday entrepreneurs who comprise much of the small business economy. As a nonprofit trade organization, BBB is ensuring the tools offered through this program meet the needs of tradespeople and mom-and-pop stores.
Participants will learn and work alongside leaders from GoDaddy, Better Business Bureau, Desert Financial Credit Union, Snell and Wilmer, Lifeguides and other industry leaders.
Topics covered will include creating a standout virtual brand, website and e-commerce presence, leveraging ethical values, legal and financial auditing, marketing strategies and social and emotional support for entrepreneurs.
The cohort session of 50 businesses will run for two months. Accepted participants will receive a full scholarship that covers the cost of programming (valued over $3,000) and will be responsible for a one-time materials fee of $99 to BBB before the start of the program.
For more information email innovation@bbbcommunity.org.
