AZ@Work recruitment
event and job fairs
Arizona@Work Yuma County Career Centers were visited by 1,549 job seekers during the month of January. These numbers include virtual contacts.
The agency will be hosting the following personalized recruitment events/job fairs:
CoreCivic Hiring Event on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7-8, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the MLK Youth Career Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma. Applicants must attend both days.
2023 First Responders and Law Enforcement Job Fair on Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma. Learn more about local careers in law enforcement, fire and public safety.
Pre-registration available via https://events.ypic.com/.
AWC continuing ed
classes coming up
The Arizona Western College Reskilling and Technology Center, located at 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive in Yuma, will hold the following non-credit courses this month:
• Excel 2019 Level 1: March 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Excel 2019: Level 2, March 7, 9, 17, 5-8 p.m.
• Excel 2019 Level 3: March 14, 16, 24, 5-8 p.m.
v QuickBooks Online Part 1: March 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information and to register and pay, call 928-317-7674, email ContinuingEd@azwestern.edu or visit the website at www.azwestern.edu/workforce-ed.
SBDC will present webinar
‘Cybersecurity and Your
Business’ on Wednesday
The Small Business Development Center will present the free webinar “Cybersecurity and Your Business – How Much Risk Can You Afford?” at 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8.
Companies of all sizes and in every sector are at risk of a cybersecurity breach. The use of the internet for email, websites, online commerce, and customer data opens potential vulnerabilities. As the leader of your small business, identifying and implementing a cybersecurity framework that includes all employees is critical. Cybersecurity insurance is one important element of that plan.
Guest Speaker Dr. Jon C. Haass, professor and cyber intelligence and security director, Center for the Future, will overview the current threat landscape, share a cyber framework to implement in your company and discuss the benefit of cybersecurity insurance as part of your plan.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/2p8y43z4.
Youth Entrepreneurial
Workshop on March 13
The Small Business Development Center and Arizona@Work will hold an in-person and virtual Youth Entrepreneurial Workshop on Monday, March 13, from 3-4:30 p.m., at 1351 S Redondo Center Drive, Room 161, Yuma.
This no-cost workshop will teach future entrepreneurs how to take the initiative, creatively seek business opportunities, develop budgets and forecast resource needs, understand various options for acquiring capital and communicate ideas effectively and marketing oneself.
The zoom link is http://azwestern.zoom.us/j/89327812719. Login is 893 2781 2719. For more information, call 928-6151.
Yuma Main Library to host ‘Introduction to Investing’
Saving for college or retirement? Discover how investing can help you reach your goal. On Wednesday, March 15, the Yuma Main Library will host “Introduction to Investing” at 6 p.m.
Topics include an introduction to investing, terms and definitions, and basic examples of how to make your money work for you.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
‘Supply Chain’ talk at
GYEDC luncheon
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. will present “Supply Chain Development: Trends and Opportunities” at the next quarterly investor luncheon at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Four Points by Sheraton, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
Tickets are $35 and available for purchase until Friday, March 10. Purchase tickets at www.eventbrite.com.
Goodwill Career Services
at Yuma Main Library
Take your job search on the go. In March, Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona in Yuma, in partnership with the Yuma Main Library, will present information about My Career Advisor, Goodwill’s career services platform, in the second floor computer lab.
The platform includes a resume generator, a job search tool, and online training modules to help you prepare for job interviews. There is no charge to attend.
The presentations will take place Thursday, March 16, at 12 p.m., and Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Customer Service class
at Yuma Main Library
On Saturday, March 18, aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to the Main Library for “What Is Good Customer Service?” This business class, scheduled for 10 a.m., will cover what proper customer service should look like and how to implement it for use when meeting with customers and working with fellow staff.
This is an instructional class with facilitated discussion. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call Andrew Zollman, Business Librarian, at 928-373-6514.
YUHSD hosting job
fair on March 15
Yuma Union High School District will host a job fair for all open positions within the district on Wednesday, March 15, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the district office boardroom.
The event, which is a twice-annual venture by YUHSD, will feature individual representatives from each of the district’s high schools as well as departments within the district, including special education, human resources, transportation, business, teaching and learning, and more.
“Employee recruitment is always something that we take seriously,” YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza said. “We want to show off the best of what YUHSD has to offer and in-turn recruit and hire the best people and professionals. Hosting a job fair with all of our campuses and departments under one roof, gives job seekers an opportunity to meet with hiring managers and leaders and get a feel for what areas they may have interest.”
Individuals interested in attending the job fair are encouraged to RSVP by filling out a brief form: https://bit.ly/YUHSDJobFair2023.
To view open positions, please visit yumaunion.org and click “employment opportunities.”
The YUHSD district office is located at 3150 S. Avenue A, Yuma AZ, 85364.
Library to host Social
Security, Medicare talk
The Yuma Main Library, in collaboration with AARP, will host “Social Security & Medicare” on Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. There is no charge to attend.
Karl Koenig, a trained volunteer with Arizona’s Community Educators Program, coordinated through the Arizona AARP State Office, will discuss the following topics:
• How and when to start retirement benefits
• Other benefits offered by Social Security
• Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage
• How Parts A, B and D work with each Medicare option
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Heritage Library offers
resume workshop,
computer basics class
The Heritage Library is offering the following programs and classes for adults this month:
• Resume Workshop on Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m.: Attendees will learn to prepare a professional resume that reflects their skills, knowledge and education that are relevant to the job they are seeking.
• Computer Basics on Thursday, March 16, at 4 p.m.: Through hands-on learning, participants will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Avenue. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Border Entrepreneurial
Challenge to take place March 9-12
The Border Entrepreneurial Challenge 2023 will take place March 9-12 at Arizona Western College/Northern Arizona University-Yuma campus with participants from Mexico and the United States.
The purpose is for interested students, college and university alumni and entrepreneurs to have the opportunity to work with binational teams to pitch new entrepreneurial ideas or expand their existing projects to a binational panel of judges.
Collaborators include NAU, AWC, the AWC Foundation, Universidad Autónoma de Baja California, CETYS, and San Diego State University.
The BEC will give participants the opportunity to present their business ideas to potential investors, by interacting with different participants from the border region, listening to experts from different entrepreneurial fields, having guided working sessions with mentors and competing with their team or entrepreneurial idea to gain the spot on the final presentation.
For more information, go to https://nau.edu/yuma/bec/ or contact Monica Acosta Alvarado at Monica.Acosta-Alvarado@nau.edu or 928-317-7112.
Class on mobile printing
for seniors in Foothills
The Foothills Library is offering “Computer Basics for Seniors: Mobile Printing” on Tuesday, March 21, at 2 p.m.
Attendees will learn how to use the Yuma County Mobile Print options to print documents directly from their device.
There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Nominate a nurse
awards ceremony
The Rio Colorado Yuma Chapter 7 of the Arizona Nurses Association and Angeles del Desierto Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses have come together to recognize Nurses Month by hosting the 12th Annual Yuma County Nursing Celebration and Awards Ceremony.
This event was last celebrated in 2019 prior to the pandemic, and they are asking for the community and healthcare workers to help bring it back for 2023.
Individuals and businesses may support this event through sponsorships. All proceeds will go towards keeping the price of admission down for local nurses wanting to attend and provide gifts for award recipients. For more information, contact Beth Rossell at brossell1981@yahoo.com or 773-606-4661.
The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Yuma Hilton Garden Inn Pivot Point Banquet Room. This celebration was created as a way to honor nurses throughout the area and provides both the public and the healthcare community an opportunity to nominate nurses/nurse practitioners who deserve recognition this year.
There are five different categories for nominations. Nurses are encouraged to nominate their colleagues as well as the general public who wish to recognize these healthcare professionals. The nomination link is http://form.jotform.com/NAHN/nursenominationform.
Registration to attend the event will be open to nurses and residents of Yuma; sign up will be available in the coming weeks as the details are finalized. For updates, follow the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/yumanursingcelebration.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Google Business Profile
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• March 7 – Developing a Marketing Strategy: Learn how to develop a comprehensive marketing plan for your business. Get tips on how to successfully execute a marketing plan that effectively reaches your target audience.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.