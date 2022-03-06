San Luis Walk-In Clinic receives full accreditation
The Regional Center for Border Health and its subsidiary, the San Luis Walk-In Clinic, which own and operate the San Luis Medical Mall, have been notified that the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations granted accreditation effective Feb. 18 and will also be recommending the organization for Medicare certification effective immediately.
JCAHO is a not-for-profit organization that accredits over 22,000 healthcare organizations nationwide.
The clinic, which serves Yuma, La Paz and Mohave counties, opened the doors of the San Luis Medical Mall in May 2021.
Amanda Aguirre, president and CEO, called this new accomplishment a huge milestone in access to healthcare in Yuma County. “We completed this 64,000-square-foot facility in the middle of the pandemic. The community deserves this, and we will continue expanding to meet the needs of the underserved”.
The Surgery Center, located inside the San Luis Medical Mall, will be open to any patients.
The Medical Mall, which aims to be a one-stop-shop for all primary care and behavioral health
needs, also houses a family medicine clinic and wellness center, women’s health center,
cancer infusion center, specialty and diagnostic center and an urgent care along with the
Sonoran Desert Café and deli and a memorial garden dedicated to cancer survivors.
For more information, call 928-315-7910.
Donating to help Ukraine relief activities
News reports of Russia’s attack on Ukraine may encourage concerned individuals to reach out and help victims affected by the conflict. Concerns grow about current and potential emergency needs of the Ukraine people. Generous donors want to help by supporting charities that are raising funds for assistance.
Before giving, go to BBB’s Give.org for tips on how to best help Ukraine relief activities. Give.org notes that not all relief organizations will be able to provide timely assistance unless they already have a presence in Ukraine. For additional advice as well as a list of BBB Accredited Charities (i.e., meet all 20 BBB Charity Standards) raising funds to help, visit Give.org’s tips for donating to Ukraine relief.
Recruitment events and job fairs this month
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Business Services Team will be hosting the following recruitment events and/or job fairs:
• OBI Seafoods recruitment for seasonal seafood processors in Alaska on Monday, March 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 3850 W. 16th St., Suite B
• Harvest Preparatory Academy Job Fair on Thursday, March 10, from 1-4 p.m. at Harvest Preparatory Academy Auditorium
• Sunset Health Job Fair on Wednesday, March 30, from 1-4 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center
For more information on these job fairs, call 928-329-0990.
Arizona@Work Youth Services events
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Youth Services will be providing information on the available resources to youth ages 16-24 at the following community events:
• San Luis Safety Event 2022, Wednesday, March 16, from 3-7 p.m. at San Luis Youth Center
• Chose to Skate & Not Hate Event on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at FTS Automotive Diesel Center
For more information on these events, call 928-329-0990.
Spectrum employee program awards $1K to Foundation of YRMC
Spectrum announced a donation of $1,000 to the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants, as part of a $1 million programming commitment through year-end 2021.
The Foundation of YRMC helps fund critically needed supplies and equipment, supports programs that advance the health and well-being of individuals throughout Yuma County and research that gives the citizens of Yuma the most advanced health care close to home.
The $1,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant was presented at the Foundation of YRMC on March 1 by Spectrum executives.
“Gifts to the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center significantly impact the lives of our patients and caregivers,” said Jackie Woodwell, executive director of the foundation. “Spectrum’s donation to our COVID-19 Response Fund will help to address the needs associated with the continued waves of the pandemic.”
Woodwell added: “Their gift will support our front line healthcare workers, our patients and the delivery of health care at Yuma Regional Medical Center. We are grateful for Spectrum’s generosity and for investing in the safety and well-being of our community.”
Fred Earle, Spectrum Reach account executive, nominated the Foundation of Yuma Regional Medical Center for the grant. The funding will allow the organization to continue to support additional PPE needs, therapeutic supplies for staff and patients and equipment and technology as needed by the organization.
“The Foundation of YRMC has been an ardent supporter for quality healthcare in Yuma,” Earle said. “Being a healthcare leader, the foundation stepped up its efforts in collecting PPE supplies and so much more. I am so thankful that Spectrum and our local staff are able to contribute to this effort.”
BCBSAZ announces foundation, commits $5M to mental health
Blue Cross Blue Shield announced the launch of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community & Health Advancement, building upon the work of BCBSAZ’s public health initiative and expanding efforts to tackle the state’s toughest health challenges.
Focusing on mental health, health equity, chronic health conditions and substance use disorder, the foundation will work to mobilize, uplift and advance Arizona’s communities. It will amplify impact through cross-sector partnerships, and by providing grants that support programs and applied research.
The foundation’s flagship focus is mental health, and BCBSAZ will commit $5 million over three years to address a wide range of mental health issues. Applications for its first competitive grant opened on March 1 for programs and/or applied research that target issues such as access – provider shortage, telehealth, suicide prevention, youth mental health, intersection of mental health and substance use disorder, and the COVID-19 effect.
For organizations interested in applying for a grant, the foundation will hold a bidders conference on March 15 to provide more information and answer questions about the process. To register for the event, click here: https://tinyurl.com/2tnn726e.
For more information about the foundation or to apply for the competitive grant, visit:
Small Business Boot Camp: Tax credits
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
Here is the upcoming webinar:
•March 8 – Tax Credits You Didn’t Realize You Can Get: A session covering valuable tax incentives from the Research and Development Tax Credit Program. Learn the potential benefits the program can offer through its federal and state-level incentives, putting money back into your pocket so that you can continue to innovate.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Chamber: Be patient with staff shortages at businesses
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce recently issued a reminder in view of staff shortages at businesses.
“This appears to be a recurring theme in our community and is an issue around the country. Please be supportive of our local businesses and patient with their staff. It is likely they are performing double or even triple-duty or more,” the organization said.
