Two-day training for supported employment in service to people with disabilities
The University of Arizona Sonoran Center for Excellence in Disabilities is holding a free two-day topical training about supported employment and the role participants can provide in this service to people with disabilities.
The training will be held Thursday and Friday, May 5-6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Main Yuma Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive.
Attendees can expect to participate in large and small group discussions about supported employment and implementing Employment First principles.
Certificates of completion will be provided at the end of the training.
This training is for employment support professionals, transition school staff and state agencies.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/385cfv8h.
Friday deadline to register for May 12 chamber breakfast
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold the next “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast on Thursday, May 12, from 6:30-8 a.m., at Paradise Event Center, 450 Quechan Drive.
Yuma Regional Medical Center will present the program, with the event sponsored by the Paradise Casino and Quechan Tribe.
Pre-registration is required. For an early bird price of $25 for members and $45 for non-members, attendees must register and pay by 12 p.m. Friday, May 6. To register, go to tinyurl.com/a3jpd7uk.
Otherwise, the cost is $35 for members and $55 for non-members. A limited number of tickets may be available at the door.
The chamber’s monthly breakfast is an opportunity for the business community to network with other local businesses and build connections. For more information, call 928-782-2567.
Realtors to host networking event on May 12
The Young Professionals Network Exploratory Committee of the Yuma Association of Realtors will host a networking event with fellow Realtors and affiliates from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12.
The evening will feature a light appetizer and drinks at the new Cafecito located at 176 S. Main St.
YPN helps young real estate practitioners become more business savvy by hosting regular networking events, communicating with other YPN members and sharing tips and tricks.
To register for the free event, go to tinyurl.com/bdd37fyp.
Creative Industries Vol. II virtual panel set for May 12
The virtual panel titled Creative Industries in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion – Vol. II will take place on Thursday, May 12, at 10:30 a.m. (Arizona time), via Zoom.
Creative industries are those based on individual creativity, skill and talent or which have the potential to create wealth and jobs through the development or production of intellectual property (source: https://www.gov.scot).
Panelists include Matt Molenar, president of MGM Design; Marcus Carney, executive director of Visit Yuma; Rodrigo “El Rocks” Martinez, entrepreneur, communicologist and musician; and Ramon Leon, photojournalist.
Moderator will be Marlene Lara, director of economic development for Somerton and leader of the 4FrontED Tourism Committee.
The bilingual event is open to the public and will have simultaneous interpretation service available.
For registration and more details about the event, click on the link: tinyurl.com/2p8pszpk.
Arizona@Work to hold hiring event Thursday
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Business Services Team will be hosting a recruitment event for Allo Communications Hiring Event on Thursday, May 5, from 1-4 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma.
ALLO Communications will be installing an 181-mile fiber optic broadband network in Yuma County and is hiring for several positions
Binational workforce study center of GYEDC luncheon
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. Quarterly Investor Luncheon on Wednesday, May 11, will feature Eric Lee Bedoya reporting on the binational workforce study. The luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Four Points by Sheraton Yuma, 2030 S. Avenue 3E.
GYEDC and several partner agencies commissioned the study to demonstrate Yuma’s ability to fulfill new jobs created by new and expanding companies considering the region.
Partners in the study include Arizona Mexico Commission, Arizona Commerce Authority, Greater Yuma Port Authority, Yuma County and the communities of Yuma, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton.
For more information regarding the luncheon, contact Stephany Turner at scrowe@greateryuma.org. To purchase tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com.
‘CyberSafe Workshops for Small Businesses’ continues Wednesday
The Arizona Small Business Development Center, in collaboration with the Yuma Chamber of Commerce and the Yuma County Library District, are presenting “CyberSafe Workshops for Small Businesses” at the Main Library, at 2951 S. 21st Drive.
This series of workshops, presented by Alan Watkins, is designed to teach business owners proper cybersecurity measures that can be implemented at no or low cost to stay safe. There is no charge to attend.
Here are the upcoming workshops:
• Wednesday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m.: Setting Up Administrative Security Measures
• Wednesday, May 18, at 5:30 p.m.: Setting Up an Employee Cyber Training Program
•Wednesday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m.: Protecting Business Data in the Cloud
For more information, call 928-373-6514.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Using LinkedIn for business
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here are the next webinars:
• May 3: LinkedIn for Business Development: During this webinar, you will learn how to build momentum for your business by leveraging LinkedIn’s free and most valuable features to help you grow your business.
• May 6: Grow your Business: Access to Capital and Other Resources: The journey to successfully expanding your small business begins with a plan. This workshop will be in-person and virtual on Zoom to help entrepreneurs access capital and resources to grow their companies. Join the lineup of speakers from Wells Fargo, law firm Gallagher & Kennedy, accounting firm REDW, Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Small Business Development Center. Topics covered include bookkeeping best practices, employee engagement, accessing capital, health options, human resources and more.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Last day to nominate
ethical athletes for
BBB scholarship program
Today is the last day to nominate a student for the Better Business Bureau Ethical Athlete Scholarship Program. Two students will be selected and awarded a $2,500 scholarship.
BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest, together with the Arizona Interscholastic Association, will honor Arizona high school student athletes “who do the right thing, no matter who is watching.”
Members of the community can nominate student athletes, and self-nominations are also accepted. Students must have a minimum 2.75 GPA and share their story on what attributes make them an ethical athlete.
To learn more about the scholarship and to nominate Arizona high school athletes, visit athlete.bbbcommunity.org.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.