Chick-fil-A donation
a full circle moment
Chick-fil-A Yuma recently held a Brownies for Benefit fundraiser to support the growing issue of homelessness across the state. Proceeds from the weeklong campaign were donated to various nonprofits, with $1,355 donated locally to Crossroads Mission.
This was more than just a community donation for Chick-fil-A Yuma. It was a full circle moment, especially for one of the restaurant’s team members. Christian Bastida is a manager at Chick-fil-A Yuma, but years ago he was living at the same shelter the proceeds were donated to.
In 2016, Bastida began to struggle with addiction. He sought shelter at Crossroads Mission, where he lived for five months, successfully completing its rehab program and turning his life around.
Former Chick-fil-A Yuma operator Mike Misenhimer wrote a character letter for Bastida, vouching for his strong work ethic and leadership skills, which helped him regain employment at the restaurant under operator Gabe Shaw.
Now, years later, he’s once again working at Chick-fil-A Yuma, happily and humbly serving the community.
Bastida was a part of a group that presented the check to Crossroads Mission.
“Presenting a check to the nonprofit that helped me out of a rough patch was such a special moment,” Bastida said. “To anyone who may feel down and out, I want you to know that it can get better and I’m living proof of that.”
“We’re so proud of Christian and all of our team members,” said Chick-fil-A Yuma operator Gabe Shaw. “We’re honored to give back to Crossroads Mission, a local organization that holds a special place in our hearts and does such important work for our community.”
Visit Yuma guide
nabs top award
Visit Yuma, the visitors bureau serving Yuma County, was recently named winner of the 2023 Communicators Award of Excellence for its Visitor’s Guide. The agency won in the Print Content Travel and Transportation category.
The Yuma County travel industry resulted in $667.1 million in direct spending and supports 5,8000 jobs, according to the Arizona Office of Tourism.
The Communicator Awards is sanctioned and reviewed by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, an invitation-only group consisting of top-tier professionals from acclaimed media, communications, advertising, creative and marketing firms.
The Communicator Awards is dedicated to recognizing excellence, effectiveness and innovation across all areas of communication. The international awards program honors talent in this highly competitive field and receives almost 5,000 entries from companies, agencies, studios and boutique shops of all sizes, making it, globally, one of the largest award shows of its kind.
“The Communicator Awards honors work that transcends craft–work that made a lasting impact, and provides an equal chance of winning to all entrants regardless of company or agency size and project budget,” noted the awards organizers.
Free seminar for those
retiring in next decade
Lydia Padilla, private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial, is hosting a free seminar on planning for retirement on Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m. at DaBoyz Italian Cuisine, 284 S. Main St. Dinner will be provided.
The seminar is geared towards those retiring in the next decade and/or their family members. Mike Genetti, vice president and senior advisor consultant with Franklin Templeton, will present “The Home Stretch: Seven Things You Need to Do in the Decade Before You Retire.”
RSVP by Monday May 15, by calling 928-261-4151 or email Bretina.DeAnda@ampf.com.
Tech help at Somerton
library on Tuesday
The Somerton Library will offer a Tech Help class on Tuesday, May 16, at 1 p.m. Attendees will receive assistance with a variety of digital devices and learn how to use online library resources and/or the computer. Instruction is available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. in Somerton. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
When to patent, copyright, trademark at Main Library
Learn how to protect intellectual property, creative works and inventions on Wednesday, May 17, with the class “Patent, Copyright, or Trademark?” at 6 p.m. at Yuma Main Library.
This class will cover the differences between each type of protection, where to get help in Arizona and nationally, how to get started, and step-by-step information on the process.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
GYEDC to kick off series
on innovation Wednesday
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. will kick off a series on innovation featuring Yuma’s technology leaders at its next Quarterly Investor Luncheon on Wednesday, May 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
The first panel in the series will showcase the innovation taking place in Yuma, leading to the region’s goals for future innovation. Mike Diehl of Yuma Proving Ground will talk about telemetry. Robert Masson of the University of Arizona Agricultural Extension will talk about new technologies that are advancing agriculture.
Lorie Honeycutt of the Yuma Union Career and Technical Education, will talk about students who have gone to state and national competitions for their innovation. Dr. Abhinav Chandra of Yuma Regional Medical Center will talk about cancer research.
Tickets are $35 for investors and their guests. To purchase tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/yhtxxubs.
Free Budgeting 101
class on Thursday
Cristina’s Closet, in collaboration with financial advisor Valarie Donnelly, is holding a free Budgeting 101 class on Thursday, May 18, from 3-4 p.m. at 11375 S. Fortuna Road, Suite H, above Bernardo’s (door in the back).
Attendees will learn how to balance a budget with free tips and worksheets.
RSVP by calling 928-235-4588 or emailing cristinasclosetyuma@gmail.com.
Saturday registration deadline
for Pitch Tour stop in Yuma
The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College has partnered with Moonshot Arizona at the Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology to host the Fourth Annual Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Tour which will be stopping in Yuma for the first time.
Entrepreneurs and risk takers from Yuma and La Paz County who have an idea for a product or service that they feel could be a success are invited to join the competition. Participants will pitch their ideas for a chance to win cash prizes, scholarships and an opportunity to become an affiliate of Moonshot at NACET for a year.
In addition, participants will get feedback from top industry experts and exposure for their business or product.
The winner of the Yuma and La Paz competition will advance to compete in the statewide contest in Flagstaff for a $10,000 cash prize. Sign up at www.azpioneerpitch.org. Registration will close on May 20.
The SBDC Team will host four two-hour workshops leading up to the final pitch day, which will include Business Plan Writing, Financial Projections and Pitch Deck Support. The Final Pitch Event is scheduled to be held at Arizona Western College on Saturday, June 3.
In addition, tour organizers are seeking sponsors. Tax-deductible donations can be monetary or a service/product. Sponsors will be recognized on the event landing page and as a winner prize package sponsor.
For more information, call the SBDC at 928-317-6151 and visit www.azpioneerpitch.org and www.moonshotaz.com.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Artificial Intelligence
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
The next webinar is May 16: Driving Results with Generative Artificial Intelligence Marketing – Everyone is talking about Generative Artificial Intelligence because it will impact every aspect of life, including personal and professional. Discover how small businesses can use AI to boost and scale their marketing efforts. Join Botco.ai’s Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Clyde and Product Manager Jacob Molina to learn how:
• Generative AI works
• To take advantage of various AI features for marketing and customer engagement
• Convert content into conversations using the AI chat cloud
• Which tools to use to measure effectiveness and avoid mistakes.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.