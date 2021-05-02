HerStory tea party to feature inspiring women
Women from all over Yuma County will play dress up and enjoy tea sandwiches, scones, a variety of tea and the company of women during the first annual HerStory: Inspiring Stories of Success and Struggles, with tea party at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Holiday Inn Express, 2044 S. Avenue 3E.
HerStory will recognize women in leadership and business in Yuma as nominated and selected by members of the Territorial Charter Chapter of American Business Women’s Association. The finalists are Gladys Brown, director of Yuma International Airport and Rolle Airfield; Shelley Jones Mellon, president and CEO of RL Jones Insurance; and Emilia Cortez, Yuma County district director of the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona.
The local chapter, which just celebrated its 50th anniversary, is holding the fundraiser to provide scholarships for local women in Yuma.
“Imagine, if you will, a beautiful luncheon full of laughter, inspiration, celebration while sipping a cup of tea. Imagine the event is attended, and led, by the most influential and inspirational women of Yuma,” said Darlene Firestone, chapter president. “It’s easy to look around and see Yuma is a great community that supports and encourages women in leadership and business. Women, who are daughters, mothers, sisters and friends, are balancing home and work and everything in between. Women are leading the economic development council, the police department, the airport, the chamber, insurance firms, restaurants, staffing agencies, retail stores, hotels, investment firms, and even in non-traditional roles such as construction.
“But we know our stories are unique. Our path to success is a constant challenge between balance and a mind that never stops thinking. We know success, however that is measured, doesn’t just happen overnight, that there are a lot of long days and nights, trials and tribulations, not eating or taking a restroom break and even tears,” Firestone added.
Due to COVID restrictions, limited tickets at $25 each are available. Purchase tickets by emailing Firestone at darlenef@prhotels.ca.
The chapter meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Members of the charter chapter embrace and support one another through leadership, education and networking support. For more information, go to www.abwayuma.org or call Firestone at 928-261-9396.
Gratitude Referral Network lunch meeting on Monday
Gratitude Referral Network is hosting a networking lunch meeting at 12-1 p.m. Monday, at Brewers Restaurant and Sports Bar, 2331 S. Avenue B.
Are you a business owner looking to grow your business? Maybe you are looking for a career change.
The meeting is free; just order food to show gratitude for the use of the space. Bring friends and your business cards.
BBB seeks young professional nominees
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest wants to recognize business professionals just starting out but already making a community impact.
The BBB Spark Award recognizes entrepreneurs age 35 and younger who demonstrate a high level of character, generate a culture that is authentic about its mission, and embed social impact into their business model to support their community.
To apply or nominate a young professional, go to: https://bbbpacsw.typeform.com/to/hy3Inzwc.
Chamber webinar to focus on nonprofit board member responsibilities
Do you serve on a nonprofit board? Are you thinking of joining one?
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch and learn webinar with a focus on the responsibilities of board members for nonprofits. The webinar will take place Thursday, June 3, at 11:30 a.m.
Serving as a nonprofit board member can be an extremely rewarding and educational experience if members are properly prepared. In this session, participants will learn:
Questions you should ask before joining a nonprofit board
Three fiduciary duties of nonprofit board members
Ten basic responsibilities of nonprofit board members
Differences between governing and managing an organization
Where to go for more information
The webinar is free to chamber members; the cost is $25 for nonmembers. Advance registration required. Registration will close at 9 p.m. on June 1. To register, got to https://tinyurl.com/8khk6cpu.
Date Palm Webinar Series on Thursday
The 2021 Date Palm Webinar Series continues with a session scheduled on Thursday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The fee is $10.
This webinar series provides a virtual platform to learn about ongoing and upcoming issues in date production, including irrigation, weeds, insects and diseases, nutrition management and updates on current county and state laws and regulations.
Continuing education units available.
View the detailed agenda here: https://tinyurl.com/495n9kut. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/ykya9yt4.
Spectrum implements new procedure for 988 dialing compliance
Spectrum announced the implementation of a new 10-digit dialing procedure for Spectrum Voice customers and Spectrum Business Voice clients in Yuma (area code 928), allowing users to easily reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via the new 988 dialing code when it launches in July 2022.
While seven-digit dialing will remain enabled for several months, beginning Oct. 24, all local calls will require customers to dial the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number in order for a call to be completed.
Additionally, important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices and alarm systems should be programmed to use 10-digit dialing.
Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing 988 will automatically route calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Prior to next year’s launch, customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 to reach the hotline.
The new dialing procedure is the result of an FCC order approving 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. In order for 988 to operate correctly for Spectrum customers in the 56 area codes listed below, every customer in those area codes must be transitioned to 10-digit dialing for local calls. The list of markets represents any area code with the 988 prefix assigned that currently has seven-digit local calling enabled.
More information on this change and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be found on the FCC Website.
