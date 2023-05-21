Public Works Career
Expo on Wednesday
Arizona@Work Yuma County Career Centers were visited by 1,861 job seekers during the month of April. These numbers include virtual contacts.
Arizona@Work Yuma County and Yuma Public Works will hold the Public Works Career Expo as part of National Public Works Week on Wednesday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Yuma City Hall Conference Room 190
To pre-register, go to events.ypic.com.
Arizona@Work Yuma County will also hold a Healthcare Job Fair on June 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 300 S. 13th Ave.
Pre-registration available via events.ypic.com.
All healthcare employers who are hiring are welcome to register for a booth. For more information, please contact bso@ypic.com.
Nominations open for
20 Under 40 awards
Nominations are now open for the Yuma Sun BIZ Magazine 20 Under 40 Recognition Program. Do you know an outstanding young professional who works in Yuma County and is between the ages of 18 to 39?
Nominate them today for a recognition award for achieving greatness in their personal life, career, community and/or academics. The deadline for nominations is May 31.
Nominate anyone who is a trailblazer in his or her profession or schooling, gives back to our community in special ways, exhibits leadership qualities and serves as a role model for our town. They should exhibit qualities expressed in the 20 Under 40 criteria: up-and-coming stars in their profession, leadership and community service.
Nominate an employee of a firm, a colleague, relative or friend– even nominate yourself (the nominator isn’t made public). There is no limit to the number of entries each firm or person can submit and there is no entry fee. Past winners can be nominated again after one year has passed.
An independent group selected by BIZ Magazine and NexGen Leadership Council and past winners will evaluate the nominees based on the candidate’s professional or academic experience, leadership skills and community service.
To submit nominations, go to www.yumasun.com/20under40nomination/.
For more information, contact marketing@yumasun.com.
YRMC lab receives
CAP accreditation
The Yuma Regional Medical Center Laboratory and Pathology team received accreditation from the College of American Pathologists.
This achievement substantiates a turnaround story. Four years ago, CAP put the YRMC lab on probation. Three years ago, COVID pushed the laboratory scientists into an extreme challenge.
Fast forward to 2023, and YRMC lab professionals “astonished” the six CAP surveyors while inspecting chemistry, microbiology, point-of-care testing and more, according to YRMC announcement.
“This is one of the best-run labs in the country,” one surveyor said.
AEA takes home
3 CUNA awards
AEA Federal Credit Union took home three Credit Union National Association Diamond Marketing Awards in its asset size category: Best Ongoing Event for its Giving Everyday project, Best Video/Commercial for its Telegraph themed Auto Loan Ad and Best Complete Campaign for its Make it Happen Business Loan Campaign.
“These awards are given out annually to the best of the best in credit union ,and we are honored to have been selected,” AEA stated.
Free workouts for
teens all summer
Planet Fitness announced the return of its High School Summer Pass program, inviting high schoolers ages 14-19 to work out for free at any of its locations from May 15 through Aug. 31. High schoolers can visit PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass to register for the program before gaining club access. Teens under 18 in the U.S. and under 19 in Canada must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club.
In its third year, High School Summer Pass offers high schoolers a way to stay active during the summer months in a fun, safe and “Judgement Free” environment.
To motivate high schoolers to prioritize fitness, all participants who sign up are encouraged to enter the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Contest. Planet Fitness will award five teens in the U.S. with $10,000 individual academic scholarships via a TikTok video submission contest. To enter, teens are asked to post a TikTok video tagging @planetfitness using the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23US that describes their High School Summer Pass experience. The contest submission period runs through Aug. 31.
Additionally, the top five schools in the U.S. Leaderboard in each tier will each receive $10,000. These scholarships can be used to fund athletic equipment, field renovations, physical fitness classes and health and wellness initiatives.
All High School Summer Pass participants will have access to free fitness training from in-club certified trainers, free workouts designed specifically for high schoolers in the free Planet Fitness App as well as workout plans available at PlanetFitness.com/SummerPass.
BBB seeks speakers
for women’s summit
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, which includes Yuma County, is hosting its 6th Annual Industrious Women’s Summit and is seeking influential speakers to share their experiences and success stories for creating inclusivity for women in the workplace.
This year’s theme is “Bridging the Gap” and will feature interactive discussions on professional growth to empower female business owners and employees.
Those interested in sharing their expertise can submit an application at https://tinyurl.com/5n7feejh by May 31. Accepted speakers will be notified by July. Additional information will soon be available including sponsorship opportunities and early-bird tickets. For more information, email iws@bbbcommunity.org.
The in-person event will be held in Phoenix on Aug. 25 to coincide with the celebration of Women’s Equality Day in the United States.
AHEAD grants available
to Yuma organizations
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco announced that is doubling its funding of the AHEAD grant program this year with a $4 million investment that will be dispersed in economic development grants of up to $100,000 for local nonprofits, government agencies and tribal organizations in Yuma, as well as across its three-state district, which includes Arizona, California and Nevada.
Previous AHEAD grants have been used for job training programs, microlending and microenterprise incubation for low-income entrepreneurs, supporting the economic development needs of vulnerable populations like at-risk youth and veterans.
To apply for funds, community organizations are encouraged to speak with a FHLBank San Francisco member and apply by June 1. In Yuma, the members are 1st Bank Yuma and AEA Federal Credit Union.
Small Business Boot Camp: Small Business and HR
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
The next webinar is May 23: Small Business and HR: Reduce Risk, Save Money and Time – The way small businesses use human resources to manage employees is often fragmented and reactive. Lack of strategy costs business owners money and time while creating friction within the employee experience.
Learn the latest HR, talent demand, employee engagement and turnover trends impacting small businesses, HR management strategies and understand the pros and cons analytics of outsourcing versus in-house HR management.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
