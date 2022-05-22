Synergy partners with
first responders in
HomeCare Bears program
Synergy HomeCare, a Yuma home care agency and founder of the Yuma County Hero Award, is launching a community outreach movement called the Synergy HomeCare Bears.
Synergy is distributing HomeCare Bears to Yuma County first responders for when a child is present at a traumatic event and to local organizations who serve children or anyone else who might find themselves in need of comfort in a vulnerable, stressful situation.
Holding a teddy bear during times of uncertainty or tragedy has been proven to help ease anxiety and bring a sense of peace and comfort.
“When holding it against your chest, it draws the same physical response as getting a hug which can help the heart rate to decrease, breathing to slow down and gives the body an overall feeling of calm and peace,” Synergy noted in a press release.
HomeCare Bears will be donated to, but will not be limited to, Yuma County first responders, school nurses, hospice care, libraries, nursing homes, memory care units, shelters and any organization that helps children or vulnerable adults.
“When I was a little girl, I always had my teddy bear and I still do! Mr. Buckles is a little worn out, but he has stayed with me through the years and now it’s our turn to give a new friend to those that can use a new friend,” said Melissa Dunn, executive director of Synergy HomeCare.
This program is available throughout all of Yuma County and delivery schedules will begin Tuesday May 31.
For more information or if you know of an organization that could provide Synergy HomeCare Bears to the individuals they serve, contact Melissa Dunn at 928-871-7172 or email yuma@synergyhomecare.com
Third symposium in
‘Growing Our Own’
series set for May 24
The third symposium in the Desert Southwest Region “Growing Our Own” series, titled “Ecosystems of Innovation – The Brainstorm,” will take place May 24, from 1-5 p.m., at Four Points Sheraton Yuma, 2030 S. Avenue 3E.
The overall goal of the “Growing Our Own” initiative is to establish a world-class platform in the Desert Southwest to support STEM workforce development and increase opportunities for entrepreneurial innovation and economic growth.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/2p9xdasy.
‘CyberSafe Workshops
for Small Businesses’
continues Wednesday
The Arizona Small Business Development Center, in collaboration with the Yuma Chamber of Commerce and the Yuma County Library District, are presenting “CyberSafe Workshops for Small Businesses” at the Main Library, at 2951 S. 21st Drive.
This series of workshops, presented by Alan Watkins, is designed to teach business owners proper cybersecurity measures that can be implemented at no or low cost to stay safe. There is no charge to attend.
Here is the next workshop:
– Wednesday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m.: Protecting Business Data in the Cloud
For more information, call 928-373-6514.
Small Business Boot Camp:
How to avoid being hacked
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here are the next webinars:
– May 24: Five Cybersecurity Tips to Avoid Being Hacked: Cybersecurity has become a significant risk for businesses. This webinar will cover the five most critical action items you can take to prevent and reduce the risk of being hacked. Join Mark Kirstein, vice president of customer success with Cosant Cybersecurity and Timothy Hay, director of incident response with Phoenix IT. Together they will share tips to secure your environment and real-world experiences helping companies recover from cyber security incidents.
– May 31: Barriers to Growth: Learn how to prepare your small business for inevitable and ever-changing growth challenges affecting your profitability. Join Donna Hover, Chief Strategist from Mighty Underdogs, a community of small business owners who share how to grow businesses, for a webinar on preparing for these challenges. Topics covered include identifying when a growing company will hit its next wall, the causes, where they occur and how to prepare to overcome these walls as quickly as possible and get back to profitable growth.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Chamber seeks nominations
for Athena International Award
Do you know an amazing woman in Yuma County that exemplifies the best in professional and personal leadership? The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the Athena International Award.
Recent recipients of this prestigious award include Lori Stofft, Shelley Mellon, Linda Elliot-Nelson, and Gladys Brown.
The nomination form is now open at tinyurl.com/35bxy3mm and will close on June 15.
For more information, contact the chamber at info@yumachamber.org or 928-782-2567.
APS aims to reduce
wildfire risk year-round
While May is recognized as National Wildfire Awareness Month, Arizona Public Service Co. continues its year-round approach to preventing and combating wildfires. Through its multi-pronged strategy, APS aims to reduce wildfire risk, strengthen its power grid to withstand unpredictable fires, maintain reliable service and keep the public and first responders safe.
“Arizona’s elevated wildfire activity is unpredictable and that’s why we prepare year-round,” said Wade Ward, supervisor of fire mitigation at APS. “APS’s fire preparedness strategy includes long- and short-term planning, ongoing system upgrades, grid technology innovations, industry best practices, state and federal agency partnerships and public awareness.”
APS Fire Mitigation approach includes:
· Annual inspections of more than 5,000 miles of overhead power lines, ensuring rights-of-way are clear of overgrown vegetation.
· Creating defensible space at least 10 feet around electrical infrastructure, including poles and substations.
· Working with communities, the public and emergency response agencies to update emergency preparedness plans.
· Advanced grid technology to detect and manage wildfire risks.
· Enhanced outage restoration protocols to reduce fire risk during elevated fire conditions.
· Communicating with customers in the event of a power outage due to wildfires.
What you can do to reduce wildfire risk:
· Remove overgrown vegetation, trash, or debris in and around your property.
· Make sure there is no vegetation around poles or other electrical equipment on your property.
· Have an emergency preparedness plan and go-kit with supplies, such as flashlights, batteries, a portable cell phone charger and extra water.
· Sign up for APS outage alerts and download the APS app to receive updates on service interruptions and times of restoration.
While providing reliable electric service and promptly restoring power after an outage are top priorities, the safety of communities and first responders takes precedence, APS noted.
During elevated fire conditions, APS explained that it may have to prolong power outages until crews can perform visual inspections of lines and remove any vegetation or potential hazards near electric equipment. In the event of an active fire, power lines may be temporarily taken out of service to protect firefighters, which could result in outages that might last longer than usual.
To learn more, visit aps.com/wildfiresafety.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.