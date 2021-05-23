YRMC honors employees celebrating 40 years of service
Yuma Regional Medical Center on May 13-14 honored employees who celebrated milestones in their years of service to the hospital as well as their family members “who have sacrificed so much time with their loved one, especially this past year,” at a special Movie Night with the Stars event.
In particular, YRMC highlighted the following employees celebrating 40 years:
• Frieda Madrigal (Case Management)
• Rae Rico (Patient Access)
• Marty Schotten (Diagnostic Imaging)
• Kathy Seale (Clinical Informatics)
• Rita Zazueta (Health Information Management)
Honorees enjoyed an evening of popcorn, music and an outdoor movie screening with their families.
Community invited to take economic development survey
The Western Arizona Economic Development District is conducting a survey as part of the planning process of preparing a new 2021-2025 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for submission to the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Any person in the community interested in providing input can participate in this planning process.
Find the survey link here: https://forms.gle/pFuirvS2fbBp78R37. The estimated time to complete this survey is about 15-20 minutes.
About Oct. 1, WAEDD will convene a regional CEDS Strategy Committee to discuss and forward recommendations for a 30-day public comment and review period to begin no later than March 1, 2022, and delivered to the Board of Directors no later than April 1, 2022, for discussion and final approval for submission to EDA no later than April 30, 2022.
For more information, contact Alan Pruitt, WAEDD executive director, at 928-421-1050.
Military Comfort Center and Airport Ambassadors return
The Yuma International Airport recently welcomed back Military Comfort Center and Airport Ambassador volunteers.
The MCC was created to provide a relaxing atmosphere for members of the military, their family members and retired military who travel to and from the airport. The MCC is staffed entirely by volunteers who watch over the center and care for the military members every day between 6 a.m.. to 6:30 p.m.
Airport Ambassadors help airport patrons find their way around the facility and answer questions they may have. The volunteers have all had their COVID-19 shots.
The airport halted the MCC and Ambassador programs in March 2020 in an effort to protect its volunteers and the community during the pandemic. During its closure, the airport team updated the MCC with plush furniture for guests and partnered with the Yuma County Library District as a hub for its new Pop-Up Library initiative.
The MCC also features a variety of books, TVs, and computers for additional entertainment.
Boot Camp webinars on marketing, Google ads
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and normally Fridays with occasional extra or off-day sessions.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• May 25: How To Prevent Cyber Attacks As A Small Business Owner: An interactive discussion on the cyber security landscape with the Mark Kirstein, vice president of Cosant Cyber Security. Learn why small- to medium-size businesses can be a common target for cyber attacks, what the primary threats are and five ways to avoid online security threats.
• May 27: Understanding Financial Statements: Hear from a panel of industry experts from Central Arizona College, Northern Pioneer College and Coconino Community College Small Business Development Centers on the fundamentals of financial statements. Lear what role they play in your business, how to read them and what they mean for your overall mission.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
