Workshops for aspiring
authors at Main Library
Are you an aspiring author? The Main Library will host the following workshops to help writers create name recognition and sell their books:
• Brand Yourself an Author on Saturday, June 3, at 1 p.m.: Discover how authors can promote and build around their name before publishing. Topics include how to create a lasting impression, build name recognition, and generate trust between you and your audience.
• Preparation to Market and Sell Your Self-Published Book on Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m.: This program outlines the steps you can take, wherever you are in your self-publishing journey. They include identifying your target audience, knowing your purpose, goals and objective for writing, creating a content marketing plan, developing a media coverage plan, pursuing partnerships to generate sales, building a book community and being consistent and persistent.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Criminal Law Clinic
Yuma Main Library
Can a criminal record be cleared? On Friday, June 2, the Main Library will host a Criminal Law Clinic from 12-1 p.m. Topics include set aside judgments, expungement, sealing of a record, and restoration of rights.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Yuma Library hosts skills
activities for kids, teens
The Yuma Main Library will hold the following skills-developing events for children of all ages and teens:
• Pick Up Cup Challenge on Friday, June 2, at 3 p.m.: Solve the puzzle and work as a team. Kids will work in their assigned teams to stack cups. The catch? You can only use rubber bands and string to do the stacking. Ages 6-12 welcome. Supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while they last. Limited seating.
• Teen STEAM Challenge on Monday, June 5, at 2 p.m.: Use recycled items to create towers that are the tallest or can hold the most weight. Anything goes in this fun team building challenge. Ages 13-17 welcome. Seating is limited.
• STEAM Social on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m.: Bring the whole family and learn about some amazing games, toys and activities you have probably never seen or heard of before (and all of them teach you about science, technology, engineering or math). Play a game with your family, watch our 3D printer create something amazing, or meet one of our friendly robots. Seating is limited and toys and games are first-come, first-served.
• Career Explorer in VR on Tuesday, June 13, at 2 p.m.: Ever wonder what it’s like to be a firefighter, electrician or a variety of other career options? Come explore a wide range of future fields in virtual reality with our friends from Arizona@Work. Open to teens ages 13-17. Limited seating.
• Lego Club on Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m.: Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at our architecture-based Lego Club.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
4FrontED to kick off
webinar series June 8
4FrontED is kicking off its webinar series titled Suppliers to the Semiconductor Industry - Episode 1 - on June 8, at 11 a.m.
The event will serve as a platform for panelists and attendees to engage in a productive dialogue on the relevance of the semiconductor industry in the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/jwn4582z.
Somerton Library
offers tech help
The Somerton Library will offer the following classes and activities for adults:
• Tech Help on Saturday, June 10, 3 p.m.: Come in for assistance with a variety of digital devices, how to use online library resources and/or how to use the computer. Instruction is available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. in Somerton. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Building activity,computer basics at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library will offer the following programs this month:
• Built by Hand on Saturday, June 10, at 11:15 a.m.: Kids and teens will learn about incredible ancient structures built without modern construction equipment. Then they will see what amazing things they and their library friends can build.
• Computer Basics for Adults on Thursday, June 15, at 4 p.m.: Attendees will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer through hands-on learning.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Healthcare Job Fair
set for June 28
Arizona@Work Yuma County will hold a Healthcare Job Fair on June 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at 300 S. 13th Ave. Pre-registration available via events.ypic.com.
All healthcare employers who are hiring are welcome to register for a booth. For more information, please contact bso@ypic.com.
Nominations open for
20 Under 40 awards
Nominations are now open for the Yuma Sun BIZ Magazine 20 Under 40 Recognition Program. Do you know an outstanding young professional who works in Yuma County and is between the ages of 18 to 39?
Nominate them today for a recognition award for achieving greatness in their personal life, career, community and/or academics. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, May 31.
Nominate anyone who is a trailblazer in his or her profession or schooling, gives back to our community in special ways, exhibits leadership qualities and serves as a role model for our town. They should exhibit qualities expressed in the 20 Under 40 criteria: up-and-coming stars in their profession, leadership and community service.
Nominate an employee of a firm, a colleague, relative or friend- even nominate yourself (the nominator isn’t made public). There is no limit to the number of entries each firm or person can submit and there is no entry fee. Past winners can be nominated again after one year has passed.
An independent group selected by BIZ Magazine and NexGen Leadership Council and past winners will evaluate the nominees based on the candidate’s professional or academic experience, leadership skills and community service.
To submit nominations, go to www.yumasun.com/20under40nomination/.
For more information, contact marketing@yumasun.com.
E-Commerce and Data
Protection webinar
The Arizona Small Business Development Centers will hold a no-fee webinar on June 7 from 9-10 a.m.
With the increasing online sales opportunities for small businesses and the various e-commerce platforms available, it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep business and personal information safe from hackers
Credit card data, personal identity information and intellectual property are just a few of the data categories business owners need to consider when establishing their e-commerce strategy.
This session will identify the most common threats and risk mitigation options available to small businesses seeking to conduct safe e-commerce transactions in the digital economy.
Guest speaker will be Jacob Blacksten of America’s SBDC NorthStar Program.
Register at tinyurl.com/3xsn4pjd.
APS shares tips
for summer safety
Memorial Day weekend is known for family get-togethers, backyard barbecues and pool parties. For many, water activities equal fun, but it’s important to be aware of electrical hazards while enjoying time around the pool. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity and one of the most common reasons for dangerous electrical accidents.
To help ensure an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and the rest of the summer, Arizona Public Service offers simple tips to prevent power outages and avoid hazards outside and around water.
• Electricity and pools don’t mix: Be aware of overhead power lines when using long-handled cleaning tools, as they can contact an energized wire. Know where electrical switches and circuit breakers for pool equipment and lights are located and how to switch them off in an emergency.
• Stay away from pools during a storm: Do not swim before, during or immediately after a thunderstorm.
• Keep electrical devices away from water: Electrical appliances, equipment and cords should be kept at least six feet away from the water. Never handle electronic devices such as speakers or phone chargers while wet or place them where they can get splashed.
• Inspect your pool for electrical hazards: Look for underwater lights that are not working properly, that flicker or work intermittently. Have a qualified electrician periodically inspect and - when necessary - replace or upgrade the electrical devices or equipment that keep your pool electrically safe.
• Hang outdoor lighting away from water: Outdoor lighting such as string lights are decorative but also dangerous if too close to water. The National Electric Code requires a minimum of 10-foot vertical clearance over the water surface in a pool.
• Keep items away from power lines: Store pool toys and tie down umbrellas and patio furniture so wind doesn’t blow them into power lines and cause power outages. Never fly drones, kites or other aerial toys near power lines. Contact your electric company before you trim or cut trees that are near power lines.
• Celebrate indoors with balloons: Mylar balloons released outdoors can drift into power lines, creating outages and extensive damage. Just last week on the Arizona State University campus, mylar balloons got into lines, knocking out power to more than 7,000 customers. Since Feb. 1, Mylar balloons have caused 18 power outages, impacting more than 16,000 APS customers. Be sure to deflate and properly dispose of mylar balloons.
For more information on how to stay safe around electricity, save money on electric bills and find bill assistance options, visit www.aps.com.
BBB seeks speakers
for women’s summit
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, which includes Yuma County, is hosting its 6th Annual Industrious Women’s Summit and is seeking influential speakers to share their experiences and success stories for creating inclusivity for women in the workplace.
This year’s theme is “Bridging the Gap” and will feature interactive discussions on professional growth to empower female business owners and employees.
Those interested in sharing their expertise can submit an application at tinyurl.com/5n7feejh by May 31. Accepted speakers will be notified by July. Additional information will soon be available including sponsorship opportunities and early-bird tickets. For more information, email iws@bbbcommunity.org.
The in-person event will be held in Phoenix on Aug. 25 to coincide with the celebration of Women’s Equality Day in the United States.
AHEAD grants available
to Yuma organizations
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco announced that is doubling its funding of the AHEAD grant program this year with a $4 million investment that will be dispersed in economic development grants of up to $100,000 for local nonprofits, government agencies and tribal organizations in Yuma, as well as across its three-state district, which includes Arizona, California and Nevada.
Previous AHEAD grants have been used for job training programs, microlending and microenterprise incubation for low-income entrepreneurs, supporting the economic development needs of vulnerable populations like at-risk youth and veterans.
To apply for funds, community organizations are encouraged to speak with a FHLBank San Francisco member and apply by June 1. In Yuma, the members are 1st Bank Yuma and AEA Federal Credit Union.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.