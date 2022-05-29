Arizona@Work to host
recruitments, events
Arizona@Work Yuma County Career Centers were visited by 1,407 job seekers during the month of April. These numbers include virtual contacts.
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Business Services Team will be hosting the following recruitments for the month of June:
– Moss Solar: June 2, at 1-4 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma
– Veterans Job Fair: June 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma. With various employers and agencies to be present.
– SkillBridge Live Webinars: June 17, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. via Zoom. Arizona@Work Yuma County and the Greater Yuma Economic Development will be hosting a Department of Defense SkillBridge Live Webinar. With representatives from the Arizona Coalition for Military Families – Be Connected, Marine Corps Community Services and U.S. Army Garrison Yuma Proving Ground Transition Assistance Program sharing on how employers/ businesses can benefit from the unique experience, skills and unmatched work ethos military members can bring to the workforce. This webinar will be held on June 17, with two sessions available via Zoom. Businesses/Employers can register via events.ypic.com.
For any questions, please contact Mariana Martinez, employer engagement coordinator, at 928-550-6064.
Chamber hosting council,
mayoral forums in June
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will be holding the following events in June:
– Tuesday, June 7, 6 p.m.: Yuma City Council Candidate Forum at the Arizona Western College Schoening Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E. The event is free to attend and open to the public. Advance registration not available. Seats are first-come, first-served. The event will also be livestreamed on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
The candidates will each be given a few minutes to address the audience followed by a question-and-answer session. All questions must be submitted in advance; no live questions will be taken that evening.
Link to submit questions: https://tinyurl.com/ybw3emd2. Link to Facebook event: https://tinyurl.com/k9sy2ms9.
– Thursday, June 9, 6:30 a.m. (program will begin approximately 7 a.m.): City of Yuma Mayoral Candidate Forum as the program for the June “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast. The cost is $25 for chamber members and $45 for nonmembers for tickets purchased before 12 p.m. on Friday, June 3.
After that date, limited online registrations and tickets at the door are available until the event sells out for $35 for chamber members and $55 for nonmembers. A limited number of complimentary seats will be available for those not wanting breakfast. Advance registration is not available for the complimentary seats and will be first-come, first-served that morning.
The candidates will each be given a few minutes to address the audience followed by a question-and-answer session. All questions must be submitted in advance; no live questions will be taken that morning. Link to submit questions: https://tinyurl.com/ybw3emd2. Link to purchase breakfast tickets in advance: https://tinyurl.com/2p9cayzd.
– June 15 deadline for Athena International Nominations: For more than 30 years, the chamber has been the proud licensee for the prestigious Athena International Award recognizing outstanding Yuma County residents.
The Athena International Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession; provide valuable service by contributing time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community; and actively assist women in realizing their full leadership potential. They contribute to leadership through eight qualities: authentic self, relationships, giving back, collaboration, courageous acts, learning, fierce advocacy, and celebration and joy.
Through a generous sponsorship from the National Bank of Arizona, the chamber is once again seeking nominations for this award. The 2021 recipient will be recognized with a special “Good Morning Yuma!” program on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The nomination form can be found on the chamber website, YumaChamber.org or at this direct link: https://tinyurl.com/2p83czx6.
BBB hosts first Diversity,
Equity and Inclusion Summit
According to Forbes Human Resources Council, companies that are inclusive will most likely hit financial goals. In addition, businesses with diversity, equity and inclusion efforts will help employees feel safe, respected and connected.
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, in partnership with GoDaddy, will host its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit to provide a space for individuals to receive tools, resources and actionable solutions to create change in the workplace.
The one-day virtual summit is scheduled for Thursday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A full list of the speakers for the summit can be found on the event page and tickets are available at events.bbbcommunity.org.
Sessions will include How Businesses can Build Inclusive Marketing Strategies, How to Make a Difference with Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and How to Create a Respectful Environment and the Importance of Psychological Safety. There is no cost to attend the event.
‘CyberSafe Workshops
for Small Businesses’
continues Wednesday
The Arizona Small Business Development Center, in collaboration with the Yuma Chamber of Commerce and the Yuma County Library District, are presenting “CyberSafe Workshops for Small Businesses” at the Main Library, at 2951 S. 21st Drive.
This series of workshops, presented by Alan Watkins, is designed to teach business owners proper cybersecurity measures that can be implemented at no or low cost to stay safe. There is no charge to attend.
Here is the next workshop:
– Wednesday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m.: Protecting Business Data in the Cloud
For more information, call 928-373-6514.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Barriers to Growth
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
– May 31: Barriers to Growth: Learn how to prepare your small business for inevitable and ever-changing growth challenges affecting your profitability. Join Donna Hover, Chief Strategist from Mighty Underdogs, a community of small business owners who share how to grow businesses, for a webinar on preparing for these challenges. Topics covered include identifying when a growing company will hit its next wall, the causes, where they occur and how to prepare to overcome these walls as quickly as possible and get back to profitable growth.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
APS tips for safe
Memorial Day fun
With the official start of summer almost here, many Arizonans are looking forward to backyard barbecues and spending time with family and friends by the pool. Arizona Public Service Co. offers safety tips to avoid hazards and prevent power outages:
– Electricity and pools don’t mix. Be aware of overhead power lines when using long-handled cleaning tools. Know where electrical switches and circuit breakers for pool equipment and lights are located and how to switch them off in an emergency. Never handle electronic devices, such as speakers or phone chargers, while wet or place them where they can get splashed.
– Hang outdoor lighting away from water. The National Electric Code requires a minimum 10-foot vertical clearance over the water surface in a pool for popular backyard décor like string lights. When installing lighting, only use your ladder on level ground and don’t use the top rung.
– Inspect extension cords and plugs. Overloaded cords can lead to electric shock and serious injury. Select an extension cord rated best for the intended appliance. For outdoor purposes, use only weather-resistant, heavy-gauge extension cords marked for that use and plug into the right outdoor electrical outlets.
– Keep items away from power lines. Store pool toys and tie down umbrellas and patio furniture so wind doesn’t blow them into power lines and cause power outages. Never fly drones, kites or other aerial toys near power lines. Contact your electric company before you trim or cut trees that are near power lines.
– Celebrate indoors with balloons. Deflate and properly dispose of balloons in the trash. Released balloons can come in contact with power lines, creating outages and extensive damage.
APS customers can enjoy Memorial Day as an off-peak day, meaning customers on our time-of-use plans will enjoy the lower-priced rates in their plan the full 24 hours of May 30.
For more ways to stay safe around electricity, save money on electric bills and find bill assistance options, visit aps.com.
