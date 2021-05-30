BBB’s Military & Veterans Initiative provides education for protection
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, which celebrated Military Appreciation Month in May, takes pride in supporting its military service members.
To pay tribute to those who have sacrificed so much for America’s freedom, the BBB stated that it honors this community with its Military & Veterans Initiative, sponsored by Sycuan Casino Resort.
BBB recognizes that military personnel and their families are often the target of fraud and unfair business practices. In 2020, military consumers:
• Reported higher median financial losses than non-military consumers
• Experienced a median loss of $140
• Have a 48.9% susceptibility of losing money to scams
• Lost over $66 million in fraud
The BBB Military & Veterans Initiative provides free educational workshops and resources on financial literacy, identity theft awareness, and marketplace ethics. These services are offered to military personnel and their families to protect against marketplace fraud, and to those who have often been victims of unethical business practices. BBB partners with military bases in California and Arizona to deliver tailored military-focused workshops.
Additional military and veteran consumer information can be found on BBB’s website at BBB.org, along with sign-up information for the Saluting Trust Newsletter, which provides financial readiness tips and scam alerts.
BBB taking nominations for Spark Awards through Monday
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest has launched its inaugural 2021 BBB Spark Awards program. The to-be-annual awards seek to identify young entrepreneurs aged 35 and under and new business owners who are operating less than three years.
To qualify, entrepreneurs must embody the Three C’s of Trust: an ethical Character, a transparent and open Culture among their team, and demonstration of giving back to the Community.
Consumers and businesses can nominate an entrepreneur who is actively working to maintain an ethical marketplace while connecting with their community.
Nominations for BBB Spark Awards are open to businesses operating in the Pacific Southwest region. Four winners will be announced, two in Arizona and two in California. Winners will receive a $1,500 cash prize and free co-working at Phoenix or San Diego locations.
Applications and nominations are accepted now through Monday, May 31, at https://bbbpacsw.typeform.com/to/hy3Inzwc.
Tuesday registration deadline for nonprofit board webinar
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch and learn webinar with a focus on the responsibilities of board members for nonprofit organizations. The webinar will take place Thursday, June 3, at 11:30 a.m.
The webinar is free to chamber members; the cost is $25 for nonmembers. Advance registration required. Registration will close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/8khk6cpu.
Serving as a nonprofit board member can be an extremely rewarding and educational experience if members are properly prepared. In this session, participants will learn the questions they should ask before joining a nonprofit board; three fiduciary duties of nonprofit board members; ten basic responsibilities of nonprofit board members; differences between governing and managing an organization; and where to go for more information.
Friday deadline for lineworker scholarship applications
Arizona Public Service Co. and Friendly House have partnered to award deserving individuals from throughout the state with scholarships to attend an electrical lineworker program at Yavapai Community College starting in the fall.
Each scholarship covers full tuition for the Electric Utility Lineworker Certificate program that prepares graduates for a pre-apprentice position with utility companies like APS.
The scholarship promotes equality of opportunity, awareness and greater participation of under-represented groups in the electric utility lineworker workforce. According to Zippia, an online career research and information company, nearly 90% of individuals in the lineworker field are male and 79% are of White ethnicity.
Lineworkers in the United States make an average salary of $82,712 per year. It is an essential role in an essential industry with strong growth opportunities and competitive pay and benefits, with this scholarship program one strategy for helping attract more people to the field.
“We launched the program with tuition assistance in mind, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg when you think about all the support these students receive throughout their journey in the program,” said Tina Marie Tentori, director of community affairs for APS. “The program provides students with wrap-around support to gain the knowledge and skills necessary to apply for and secure a pre-apprentice lineworker position at a utility company.”
APS and Friendly House are now accepting applications for the second class of hopeful future lineworkers. Candidates will be selected based on financial need, understanding of the lineworker career field and additional eligibility requirements.
“The lineworker career is one that is often overlooked by students until they realize the high demand and high salary potential that a career in this field can bring,” said Jerry Mendoza, CEO of Friendly House. “We want students from every walk of life to have an opportunity to achieve a rewarding career, and we’re honored to be a part of helping them get there.”
To date, APS and Friendly House have introduced more than 200 individuals to careers in energy through targeted outreach and pre-apprentice program information sessions and the first cohort of scholarship recipients achieved a 78% graduation rate.
The application is open now through Friday, June 4. To learn more or apply, visit friendlyhouse.org/aps-scholarship.
Webinar to focus on post-pandemic resilience
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and normally Fridays with occasional extra or off-day sessions.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• June 1: Setting the Stage for Resilient Performance Post-Pandemic: An interactive discussion on how small business owners can develop and nurture a resilient, high-performing team post-pandemic. Hear Nick Tobe, the University of Arizona’s director of business development, explore how to align your staff’s shared values, beliefs and behaviors to provide a crucial advantage in navigating market turbulence and prepare for business growth.
• June 3: Financial Forecasting and Cash Flow Projections: Hear from a panel of industry experts from Central Arizona College, Northland Pioneer College and Coconino Community College Small Business Development Centers on how to create financial forecasts and cash flow projections to keep your business on track.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
