from staff reports
Family Law Info Forum set
for Thursday in San Luis
The San Luis Library will hold a Family Law Informational Forum on Thursday, May 11, at 5:15 p.m.
The Yuma County Law Library, in collaboration with the Santana Law Firm, invites residents to attend this forum presented by attorney Pedro Santana. Topics include divorce, visitation, custody and child support.
There is no charge to attend. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Heritage Library will offer
classes on plants, computers
The Heritage Library will offer the following programs for adults this month:
• What Grows in Yuma? Summer Edition on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m.: Despite the scorching heat, there are plants that thrive in Yuma.
• Computer Basics on Thursday, May 18, at 4 p.m.: Through hands-on learning, participants will explore how to operate and navigate the functions of a computer.
There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Free seminar for those
retiring in the next decade
Lydia Padilla, private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial, is hosting a free seminar on planning for retirement on Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m. at DaBoyz Italian Cuisine, 284 S. Main St. Dinner will be provided.
The seminar is geared towards those retiring in the next decade and/or their family members. Mike Genetti, vice president and senior advisor consultant with Franklin Templeton, will present “The Home Stretch: Seven Things You Need to Do in the Decade Before You Retire.”
RSVP by Monday May 15, by calling 928-261-4151 or email Bretina.DeAnda@ampf.com.
Tech help at Somerton
library on May 16
The Somerton Library will offer a Tech Help class on Tuesday, May 16, at 1 p.m. Attendees will receive assistance with a variety of digital devices and learn how to use online library resources and/or the computer. Instruction is available in English and Spanish.
There is no charge to attend. The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal St. in Somerton. For more information, call 928-627-2149.
Learn when to patent, copyright or trademark at Main Library
Learn how to protect intellectual property, creative works and inventions on Wednesday, May 17, with the class “Patent, Copyright, or Trademark?” at 6 p.m. at Yuma Main Library.
This class will cover the differences between each type of protection, where to get help in Arizona and nationally, how to get started, and step-by-step information on the process.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
GYEDC to kick off series
on innovation May 17
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. will kick off a series on innovation featuring Yumas technology leaders at its next Quarterly Investor Luncheon on Wednesday, May 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
The first panel in the series will showcase the innovation taking place in Yuma, leading to the region’s goals for future innovation. Mike Diehl of Yuma Proving Ground will talk about telemetry. Robert Masson of the University of Arizona Agricultural Extension will talk about new technologies that are advancing agriculture.
Lorie Honeycutt of the Yuma Union Career and Technical Education, will talk about students who have gone to state and national competitions for their innovation. Dr. Abhinav Chandra of Yuma Regional Medical Center will talk about cancer research.
Tickets are $35 for investors and their guests. To purchase tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/yhtxxubs.
May 20 registration deadline
for Pitch Tour stop in Yuma
The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College has partnered with Moonshot Arizona at the Arizona Center for Entrepreneurship and Technology to host the Fourth Annual Moonshot Pioneer Pitch Tour which will be stopping in Yuma for the first time.
Entrepreneurs and risk takers from Yuma and La Paz County who have an idea for a product or service that they feel could be a success are invited to join the competition. Participants will pitch their ideas for a chance to win cash prizes, scholarships and an opportunity to become an affiliate of Moonshot at NACET for a year.
In addition, participants will get feedback from top industry experts and exposure for their business or product.
The winner of the Yuma and La Paz competition will advance to compete in the statewide contest in Flagstaff for a $10,000 cash prize. Sign up at www.azpioneerpitch.org. Registration will close on May 20.
The SBDC Team will host four two-hour workshops leading up to the final pitch day, which will include Business Plan Writing, Financial Projections and Pitch Deck Support. The Final Pitch Event is scheduled to be held at Arizona Western College on Saturday, June 3.
In addition, tour organizers are seeking sponsors. Tax-deductible donations can be monetary or a service/product. Sponsors will be recognized on the event landing page and as a winner prize package sponsor.
For more information, call the SBDC at 928-317-6151 and visit www.azpioneerpitch.org and www.moonshotaz.com.
BBB seeks speakers
for women’s summit
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, which includes Yuma County, is hosting its 6th Annual Industrious Women’s Summit and is seeking influential speakers to share their experiences and success stories for creating inclusivity for women in the workplace.
This year’s theme is “Bridging the Gap” and will feature interactive discussions on professional growth to empower female business owners and employees.
Those interested in sharing their expertise can submit an application at https://tinyurl.com/5n7feejh by May 31. Accepted speakers will be notified by July. Additional information will soon be available including sponsorship opportunities and early-bird tickets. For more information, email iws@bbbcommunity.org.
The in-person event will be held in Phoenix on Aug. 25 to coincide with the celebration of Women’s Equality Day in the United States.
1st Bank Yuma nabs
5-Star Superior Rating
1st Bank Yuma has been awarded the 5-Star “Superior” rating from Bauer Financial, the preeminent bank and credit union rating company in the United States. The bank has been awarded either a 5-Star “Superior” or a 4-Star “Excellent” recommendation rating for the last 77 quarters for almost 20 years. To see bank and credit union ratings, visit www.bauerfinancial.com/star-ratings/.
In addition, 1st Bank Yuma was honored to be recognized by the Independent Community Bankers of America in their April 2023 issue of Independent Banker magazine. To learn more about the bank’s financial literacy outreach, visit https://tinyurl.com/4du8mxdc.
AHEAD grants available
to Yuma organizations
Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco announced that is doubling its funding of the AHEAD grant program this year with a $4 million investment that will be dispersed in economic development grants of up to $100,000 for local nonprofits, government agencies and tribal organizations in Yuma, as well as across its three-state district, which includes Arizona, California and Nevada.
Previous AHEAD grants have been used for job training programs, microlending and microenterprise incubation for low-income entrepreneurs, supporting the economic development needs of vulnerable populations like at-risk youth and veterans.
To apply for funds, community organizations are encouraged to speak with a FHLBank San Francisco member and apply by June 1. In Yuma, the members are 1st Bank Yuma and AEA Federal Credit Union.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Talent Acquisition Strategy
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
The next webinar is May 9: Six Key Elements of an Effective Talent Acquisition Strategy – With U.S. unemployment at a historically low rate, companies are expected to encounter a competitive market for top talent who can help them succeed. Get the latest on recruiting trends and how to develop an effective talent acquisition strategy using six key elements: workforce planning, brand building, sourcing and recruiting, new technologies, comprehensive onboarding and use of data analytics.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.