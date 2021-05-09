Chamber to announce Athena Award winner on Thursday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday will announce this year’s Athena International award winner and recognize some of its Members of the Month. The virtual “Good Morning, Yuma!” event will take place at 7 a.m. on Facebook Live.
In addition, the organization will share details on the return of in-person events and how to pre-register for upcoming events, which will be required in order to attend.
The event can be viewed at www.facebook.com/YumaCountyChamberofCommerce. National Bank of Arizona is this year’s Athena International Award sponsor.
Economic Development Week virtual social hour set for Tuesday
In honor of Economic Development Week and in partnership with the Arizona Association for Economic Development, the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. will host a virtual social hour with those passionate about economic development from across Arizona 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Other partners include Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona, Greater Phoenix Economic Council and Sun Corridor.
“We will be highlighting the ways Arizona communities have continued to stay strong during the pandemic through innovation and collaboration. We will be sharing these examples of collaborative efforts on our social media channels and highlighting economic developers and industries related to economic development (construction, banking, real estate, healthcare, education, etc.),” GYEDC stated.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/3ea58s26. The Zoom meeting details and a calendar attachment will be available in the confirmation email. Please note, there will be no in-person meeting.
For more information, contact Bethany Bennick, senior manager of domestic and international engagement, at bbennick@gpec.org or 602-859-2551.
YRMC Primary Care Foothills moves to summer hours
Yuma Regional Medical Center Primary Care Foothills, 11142 S. Scottsdale Drive, has moved to summer hours. The clinic is now open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Call 928-336-1815 or login to YRMC MyCare account to schedule an appointment.
Chamber webinar to focus on nonprofit board member responsibilities
Do you serve on a nonprofit board? Are you thinking of joining one?
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch and learn webinar with a focus on the responsibilities of board members for nonprofits. The webinar will take place Thursday, June 3, at 11:30 a.m.
Serving as a nonprofit board member can be an extremely rewarding and educational experience if members are properly prepared. In this session, participants will learn:
Questions you should ask before joining a nonprofit board:
• Three fiduciary duties of nonprofit board members
• Ten basic responsibilities of nonprofit board members
•Differences between governing and managing an organization
•Where to go for more information.
The webinar is free to chamber members; the cost is $25 for nonmembers. Advance registration required. Registration will close at 9 p.m. on June 1. To register, got to https://tinyurl.com/8khk6cpu.
Boot Camp webinars on marketing, Google ads
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are held from 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and normally Fridays with occasional extra or off-day sessions.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• May 11: Marketing to the Right Customer: Join expert content strategist, Moniek James, for an interactive session on how to curate your marketing to your target audience. Learn how to distinguish the right consumer for your product, understand what they’re looking for and establish your company as the solution
• May 13: Reach Customers Online with Google with Dave Delaney: Learn how customers find your business online and how to promote your business using Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Smart Campaigns in Google Ads.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Free tax preparation help available in Yuma County
Several agencies offer assistance with filing state and federal tax returns free of charge in Yuma County. The tax return deadline for this year has been extended to May 17.
Here are some of the local programs:
• United Way’s MyFreeTaxes helps people file their taxes for free through self-preparation software or with assistance. The program helps with a variety of tax situations. For more information, go to https://www.myfreetaxes.com/ or call 866-698-9435.
• The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs offer free tax help for taxpayers who qualify. Volunteers prepare taxes in English and Spanish; no appointment is required. In Yuma County, the programs are available at the following locations: Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 300 S. 13th Ave., Yuma, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; Catholic Community Services San Luis, 788 B St., San Luis, Arizona, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
• AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides virtual and in-person tax assistance free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over the age of 50 or have low-to-moderate income. In Yuma County, Tax-Aide can be found at Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Ave., Wellton, and Assembly of God, 12831 E. 41st St., Yuma. The tax service is available by appointment only and will vary due to COVID spread and volunteer capacity. For more information about Tax-Aide, visit www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
BBB and GoDaddy launch Online Business Incubator
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, a hub of business support that provides the tools small businesses need to excel, and GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) have launched BBB Blueprint, an online incubation program dedicated to helping entrepreneurs develop their idea into an ethical, thriving business.
“BBB Blueprint was created for busy people who are ready to turn their business idea into a reality. In the last year, we have seen a rise in entrepreneurship as a direct response to the economic crisis. People are taking the leap to start their small business out of necessity, passion, or a combination of both which is why we built BBB Blueprint. With the support from our partners at GoDaddy, who are committed to ensuring entrepreneurial success, BBB Blueprint is the perfect launchpad for these new ventures,” shares Kimberly Roland, BBB director of entrepreneur programs and innovation.
The self-paced learning experience features an easy-to-digest curriculum. From ideation to activation, courses will guide users through all the steps necessary to launch a successful business including developing ethical value propositions, incorporation and legal preparedness, banking, sales, branding and web development. The program can be completed in one long day or over a span of a few weeks to easily fit within any schedule.
This free, accessible program removes barriers entrepreneurs encounter when searching for trustworthy and cost-free educational opportunities. The addition of BBB Blueprint enhances the impressive lineup GoDaddy and BBB have created to encourage entrepreneur success, including a business accelerator program, educational summits for women, minority and diverse businesses, and zero percent small business loans.
“At GoDaddy, our mission is to empower the everyday entrepreneur by making opportunity inclusive for all,” said Stacy Cline, senior director of corporate social responsibility at GoDaddy. “Expanding our partnership with the BBB to launch BBB Blueprint enables us to provide more entrepreneurs with the tools and support they need to succeed.”
Get started with BBB Blueprint at bbbblueprint.com.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.