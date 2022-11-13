AWC Healthcare Job Fair on Wednesday
Arizona Western College Career and Advisement Services, Transfer Services, Nursing, Allied Health and Radiologic Technology Programs are collaborating to offer a Healthcare Job Fair on
Wednesday, from 5-8 p.m., in the 3C Schoening Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E.
This event will provide students, alumni and the general public interested in healthcare careers including nursing, certified nursing assistant, medical assistant, radiologic technology and other related fields with career information, part-time or full-time employment openings, internships and/or volunteer opportunities.
University representatives within relevant fields will also provide students with transfer information.
The following employers, organizations and agencies will participate: ACACIA, American Medical Response/River Medical, Amity Home Care of Yuma, Arizona Nurses Association – Rio Colorado Chapter 7, Arizona@Work Yuma County, Community Health Associates , DaVita Kidney Care, El Centro Regional Medical Center, Havasu Regional Medical Center, Haven Health Sandpointe, Haven of Yuma, LaSalle Corrections West at San Luis Regional Detention and Support Center, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, Ridgeview Transitional Rehabilitation, Rural Metro Fire Department Yuma County, Student Nurses Association, Tucson Medical Center , Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Yuma Fire Department, Yuma Nursing Center, Yuma Regional Medical Center and Yuma Rehabilitation Hospital.
The following universities will also participate: Arizona State University College of Health Solutions, Chamberlain University, Grand Canyon University, National University, Northern Arizona University-Yuma, Northern Arizona University Yuma Nursing Department, Southern New Hampshire University and University of Arizona Yuma.
AEA seeks heroes for Thankful Thursdays
AEA Federal Credit Union would like to honor the everyday heroes in the community and invites community members to submit their Thankful Everyday nominations until Nov. 27.
They are the type of person that does things from the heart, perhaps a teacher that goes above and beyond for their students, a co-worker who is always the first to volunteer in the community or a friend who is being pulled in every direction and still has time to help you solve a problem.
One winner will be selected each week and announced on Thankful Thursdays. They will receive a Thanksgiving Feast Package that includes a turkey and a $100 Albertsons gift card.
To nominate a hero, visit www.aeafcu.org/news/thankful-everyday-nominations.shtml.
Introduction to Investing class on Saturday
Saving for college or retirement? Discover how investing can help you reach your goal. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Main Library will host “Introduction to Investing” at 10 a.m.
Topics include an introduction to investing, terms and definitions, and basic examples of how to make your money work for you. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Computer basics, eMedia demo at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library will offer the following programs and classes for adults in November:
• Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m.: eMedia Demo – Library staff will guide the way to unlocking downloadable and streaming entertainment for free with your library card. Find out how to access ebooks, magazines, comics, audiobooks, music, TV shows and movies.
• Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5:15 p.m.: Resume Workshop – Prepare a professional resume that reflects your skills, knowledge and education that are relevant to the job you are seeking.
• Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m.: Buscas Trabajo – Aprende cómo buscar trabajo por internet, cómo abrir tu propia cuenta de correo electrónico y cómo formar tu resumen curricular. (Learn how to search for a job online, how to open your own email account and how to write your resume.)
There is no charge to attend any of the classes. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Farmers market at mall every Saturday, Sunday
This season’s Yuma Farmers Market will run from every Saturday and Sunday at the Yuma Palms Mall (in front of PetSmart) until April 8.
On Saturdays, the hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Sundays will be 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The market features local vendors offering food, beverages, crafts, gifts, clothing, etc.
Small Business Boot Camp: Seeding the Way
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• Nov. 15 – Basics of Influencer Marketing: Developing an influencer marketing plan is an excellent way to reach a target audience. Learn the basics of influencer marketing and how to execute an influencer marketing campaign from start to finish.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Western Growers premieres video series featuring next- generation agtech robots
To celebrate the start of the first American edition of FIRA, the international agricultural robotics conference, Western Growers has debuted an inside look at cutting-edge technologies on the farm that will help ease the industry’s ongoing labor shortage.
The three short videos feature 2-D orchards of trees harvested via a self-propelled platform; flying autonomous robots working alongside harvest crews; and artificial-intelligence-directed blades and lasers that zap weeds with ruthless efficiency.
The videos are available in their entirety now on the Western Growers YouTube channel and will be rolled out on WG social platforms.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.