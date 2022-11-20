Foothills Bank marks 25 years
Foothills Bank is celebrating its 25th anniversary. It all began when local developer Hank Schechert created a new neighborhood east of Yuma and wanted to form a bank based on the same sense of community, friendly service and down-to-earth attitude.
Opening on Nov. 3, 1997, Foothills Bank began operations in a small, temporary structure while the main office on Foothills Boulevard was being constructed.
Over the following 14 years, Foothills Bank expanded its Arizona operations to Prescott and Casa Grande.
In 2017, Foothills Bank was invited to join the Glacier Bank family, “enabling it to continue serving local communities with the same personal, friendly attention and the added resources of a much larger bank,” the company said.
In 2020, State Bank of Arizona and its Mohave State Bank and Country Bank brands joined Foothills Bank, which more than doubled its footprint throughout Arizona.
Foothills Bank operates 15 locations in Arizona: two in Yuma, two in Prescott, two in Kingman, two in Lake Havasu City, and one in Casa Grande, Prescott Valley, Tucson, Flagstaff, Bullhead City, Cottonwood and Phoenix.
“We are very proud of the positive impact that Foothills Bank has had on our communities over the last 25 years and excited to see what the future holds, said Brian Riley, president, and CEO of Foothills Bank. “We are thankful to our outstanding team of bankers, communities, customers and business partners that help make Arizona one of the best states to live and do business in.”
Foothills Bank says it owes its success to friendly and dedicated customer service. “When it comes to service, there’s nothing small-town about Foothills Bank. At Foothills Bank they like to say “Looking for a true partner who’s also a good neighbor? Consider it done!”
Foothills Bank is a Division of Glacier Bank. Member FDIC. For more details visit www.foothillsbank.com.
Western Growers announces 2023-24 Board of Directors
Western Growers announced the results of the 2023-2024 Western Growers Board of Directors elections.
The following members have been elected by the membership to serve a two-year term starting in November 2022 at the 96th Western Growers Annual Meeting:
• D-1 All Arizona except Yuma County: Steve Martori, Martori Farms
• D-2 Yuma County (Arizona): Craig Alameda, Topflavor Farms; Robert Barkley, Barkley Ag Enterprises
• D-4 Imperial County and Blythe: Lawrence Cox, Coastline Family Farms; J.P. LaBrucherie, LaBrucherie Produce
• D-5 Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego Counties: A.G. Kawamura, Orange County Produce
• D-6 Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo: George Adam, Innovative Produce; John Jackson, Beachside Produce; Craig Reade, Bonipak Produce Co.; Ryan Talley, Talley Farms
• D-7 North San Joaquin and Northern California: Stephen Danna Jr., Danna Farms; Ronald Ratto, Ratto Bros.
• D-8 Ventura County: Stephen Barnard, Mission Produce; George Boskovich III, Boskovich Farms; Thomas Deardorff II, Deardorff Family Farms
• D-9 Kern County: Catherine Fanucchi, Tri-Fanucchi Farms; Bob Giragosian, Kern Ridge Growers; Brandon Grimm, Grimmway Farms; Kyle Richardson, Garry Richardson Farms; Rob Yraceburu, Wonderful Orchards
• D-10 Watsonville, Gilroy, Hollister, Santa Cruz: Dominic Muzzi Jr., Muzzi Family Farms; Eric Reiter, Reiter Affiliated Companies
• D-11 Monterey County: Chad Amaral, D’Arrigo Bros of California; Bardin Bengard, Bengard Ranch; Rodney Braga, Braga Fresh Family Farms; David Gill, Rio Farms; Tom Nunes V, The Nunes Company; Bruce Taylor, Taylor Farms California
• D-12 East San Joaquin Valley: Brian Bertelsen, Cove Ranch Management; Carol Chandler, Chandler Farms; Harold McClarty, The HMC Group Marketing; Thomas Mulholland, Mulholland Citrus
• D-13 Riverside and San Bernardino: Albert Keck, Hadley Date Gardens; John Powell Jr., Peter Rabbit Farms
• D-14 West San Joaquin Valley: Stephen F. Patricio, Westside Produce; Stuart Woolf, Woolf Enterprises
• Affiliated Directors: Sonny Rodriguez, The Growers Company; Bruce Talbott, Talbott’s Mountain Gold
• Directors at Large: Alexandra Allen, Main Street Produce; Kevin Andrew, Vanguard International; Edwin Camp, D.M. Camp & Sons; Tim Escamilla, DOLE Fresh Vegetables; Jack Vessey, Vessey & Company; Mike Way, Prime Time International
Western Growers held its annual meeting, a premiere event in western agriculture, Nov. 2-5 at The Venetian Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas. Attended by key decision makers from Western Growers member companies, the meeting brought growers, shippers and processors together with allies and suppliers in the fresh produce industry.
Econ Development 101 webinar series continues
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. is holding a series of Econ Development 101 webinars. The lunch break discussion focuses on what economic development is and why it is important to the community.
The next webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m. It will center on transportation and infrastructure.
For more information, contact Stephany Turner at 928-782-7774, ext. 1 (office) or 928-580-6027 (cellphone).
Chamber to hold next breakfast event Dec. 8
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold the next “Good Morning, Yuma!” networking breakfast on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The event will be held from 6:30-8 a.m. at the AWC Schoening Conference Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E.
The early bird price, if attendees register by 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, is $25 members and $45 non-members.
After the early bird deadline, registration, including tickets sold at the door, is $35 for members and $55 for non-members. Online registration closes at 12 p.m. the day prior to the event. Tickets at the door will be on a space-available basis.
Register online at yumachamber.org/events.
Driving Business in Yuma golf tourney, expo Dec. 9
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is holding the third annual Driving Business in Yuma Golf Tournament and Expo on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive.
Registration starts at 7 a.m. Shotgun start at 8 a.m. Registration fees include the entry fee, a small cooler with goodies, some of the on-course games, breakfast, lunch, and one raffle ticket and mulligan per golfer. Extra raffle tickets and mulligans can be purchased in advance or on-site.
For tickets or more information, go to yumachamber.org/events.
Realtors awards, luncheon will take place Dec. 14
Yuma Association of Realtors will hold its 2022 Yuma Realtors Awards and Installation Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Pivot Point Conference Center, 310 N. Madison Ave.
Attendees are asked to bring unwrapped toys for Amberly’s Place.
Tickets are available until Thursday, Dec. 8. No tickets available after that date. Cost is $30 advance. For tickets or more information, call 928-782-1628.
AEA seeks heroes for Thankful Thursdays
AEA Federal Credit Union would like to honor the everyday heroes in the community and invites community members to submit their Thankful Everyday nominations until Nov. 27.
They are the type of person that does things from the heart, perhaps a teacher that goes above and beyond for their students, a co-worker who is always the first to volunteer in the community or a friend who is being pulled in every direction and still has time to help you solve a problem.
One winner will be selected each week and announced on Thankful Thursdays. They will receive a Thanksgiving Feast Package that includes a turkey and a $100 Albertsons gift card.
To nominate a hero, visit www.aeafcu.org/news/thankful-everyday-nominations.shtml.
Small Business Boot Camp: Seeding the Way
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• Nov. 29: Accounting 101: Financial Statements Guide for Small Businesses – The ability to track revenue and expenses is crucial for small businesses. Business analyst Vicky Johnston with the Small Business Development Center will discuss accounting best practices. In this workshop, attendees will learn how to keep financial records and how long they should be kept. Discover how to use balance sheets and profit and loss reports to make decisions for your small business, as well as learning common accounting terminology.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.