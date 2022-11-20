Business Glance: Foothills Bank marks 25 years

Foothills Bank staff celebrate its 25th anniversary with a cake. The bank first opened its doors on Nov. 3, 1997. “We are very proud of the positive impact that Foothills Bank has had on our communities over the last 25 years and excited to see what the future holds, said Brian Riley, president, and CEO of Foothills Bank.

 COURTESY OF FOOTHILLS BANK

Foothills Bank marks 25 years

Foothills Bank is celebrating its 25th anniversary. It all began when local developer Hank Schechert created a new neighborhood east of Yuma and wanted to form a bank based on the same sense of community, friendly service and down-to-earth attitude.

