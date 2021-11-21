Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market takes place Nov. 27
The Fourth Annual Small Business Saturday Pop-up Market will take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arizona Lighting Co., 1152 S. 4th Ave., in Yuma.
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and Arizona Lighting are hosting the event to give customers a chance to shop local and meet local and online small businesses.
Arizona Lighting will serve free coffee and donuts and VIP bags to the first people to enter. Raffle giveaways will be held all day long.
The vendors will include Mama Bella Hot Sauce, Brocket Farms, Desert Farm Company, Nikki’s Chickies Farm, Lynn Gouge Mary Kay, Elite Body Contouring, Style Dots/Betsy Enders, Relay for Life, 3 Nails and a Cross Creations, Baija Flor Jewelry, Audra Interiors, Centered n’ Reckless, Radiant Beauty with Jasmin, Mariposas, Photos by Bill Butler and more.
Want to be a vendor at this event? Send an email to jovani@azlightingyuma.com with your company name, website (if you have one), and the type of items you will be selling.
ASU setting up energy audits
Arizona State University is setting up energy audits with businesses here in Yuma County. The university has a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant and other funding that will cover 75% or more of the cost of the audit.
At the end of the audit, participants will be provided a report with recommendations on how companies can improve their efficiency and save money. They will also receive recommended assistance programs for implementing cost-saving strategies.
For more information, contact Director Russ Engel at the Yuma County Cooperative Extension, 2200 W. 28th St., Suite 102, or 928-580-8075.
‘Improving Yuma Agriculture’ unconference set for Dec. 1
The Yuma County Cooperative Extension will host an unconference to help promote skill share and new ideas within the agricultural community. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at Sonsray Machinery AG, 6565 E. 30th St., Yuma.
What is an unconference? At an unconference there are no set speakers or agendas; instead the attendees submit topics they wish to teach or learn about, which are posted for all to see. Discussion groups are made and attendees teach or facilitate a conversation around the topic, in other words, anyone can be a teacher. Multiple discussion groups occur at the same time and attendees are encouraged to join or leave a group whenever they wish.
At this meeting, the common theme tying all discussions together will be “Improving Yuma Agriculture.” For questions call direct or email Robert Masson at masson@arizona.edu or 919-889-0855.
Next ‘Good Morning, Yuma’ scheduled for Dec. 9
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the next “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 6:30-8 a.m., at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, in Yuma.
The event is an opportunity for local businesses to network and build connections. It is sponsored by Yuma Investment Group Wealth Management. The cost is $20 for chamber members.
Pre-registration required, no exceptions. Registration closes at noon Friday, Dec. 3. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yf7a2np7.
Driving Business golf tourney to be held Dec. 11
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Driving Business in Yuma Golf Tournament and Expo will be held Dec. 11 at Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive in Yuma.
Team registrations and sponsorship opportunities are now open. For more information, visit www.yumachamber.org/events.
Registration includes the entry fee, a small cooler with goodies, some of the on-course games, breakfast, lunch, and one raffle ticket and mulligan per golfer. Extra raffle tickets and mulligans can be purchased in advance or on-site.
Jersey Mike’s to match every $15 sponsored wreath
Jersey Mike’s Subs has made a $300,000 donation to support a matching campaign with a goal to sponsor 40,000 veterans’ wreaths for placement this National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 18.
Now through Nov. 30, every $15 wreath sponsorship made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes will be matched by the company, up to $300,000.
Since 2012, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $2.5 million to support the mission of the national nonprofit Wreaths Across America. In 2020, 1.7 million veterans’ wreaths were placed in honor of veterans nationally and abroad, including on all the markers of those buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
All year round, through a variety of programs, Jersey Mike’s franchisees across the country support the military and their families.
“Experiencing the placement of a wreath and knowing the impact that one simple action has for so many, is truly meaningful,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “Teach our children the value of Freedom, touched our hearts. Honored to be part of Wreaths Across America.”
This year’s national wreath laying events will take place at more than 2,800 participating locations nationwide, including at Arlington National Cemetery, on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
“The veterans we honor committed themselves unselfishly at the most critical moments in our nation’s history,” said Karen Worcester, WAA’s executive director. “The generous support of the wonderful people at Jersey Mike’s, ensures that we will be able to fulfill our mission in remembrance of these brave men and women.”
To find a cemetery near you to support or volunteer or to learn more, go to https://wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Jersey Mike’s has two locations in Yuma: 1580 S. 4th Ave., Suite A, and 11231 E. Commercial Center Loop, Suite 101, in the Foothills.
APS encourages customers to hang up on scammers
The phone rings. Caller ID lists APS. The caller says your electricity will be shut off within the hour if you don’t pay your overdue bill immediately. Hang up – this is a scam.
An imposter scam is when someone pretends to be someone you trust to convince you to send them money. The scammers are often aggressive and intimidating, demanding payment directly from your bank or in the form of pre-paid cards or cryptocurrencies.
Before and throughout the pandemic, Arizona Public Service Co. has provided customers with tips to recognize imposter scams, which escalated to take advantage of the financial challenges many have faced through COVID-19.
APS also joined energy, water and gas utilities across the country to recognize Nov. 17 as the sixth annual Utility Scam Awareness Day, an advocacy and awareness campaign organized by Utilities United Against Scams. The 2021 theme was “End the Call, End the Scam.”
Scammers disguise their number to make it appear it is from a known source. In addition to utilities, they spoof the numbers of local businesses, government agencies, even police departments.
“APS representatives will never use the tactics often employed by scammers, such as threatening language or demanding money or personal information on the spot to prevent disconnection,” said Monica Whiting, APS vice president of customer experience and communications.
“It’s important for customers to be aware and know they can check their account status anytime on aps.com or through our care center by calling the number listed on their bill or online. APS also offers customers payment arrangements, customer assistance or time to pay through secure ways to avoid disconnection.”
COMMON SCAM TACTICS
Utility scammers can be extremely sophisticated at making customers believe they are not an imposter, often by using strategies such as:
Threatening immediate service disconnection. They ask for personal information or demand payments to prevent service interruption.
Taking advantage of increased online activities during the pandemic. They ask for payments over the phone via digital payment apps, cryptocurrencies or direct bank transactions.
Preying on households with tight budgets. Scammers may inform customers they have overpaid utility bills and are due a refund but must first provide their banking information to process the refund. They also may claim that immediate bill payment will result in a discount or that a charitable donation can be made in exchange for a lesser bill payment.
Posing as utility employees by claiming the number on the caller ID does not match the utility’s phone number due to the company’s COVID-19 remote work policies.
If you receive a suspicious call from a possible scammer, APS offers these tips:
Slow down. Scammers typically try to rush customers into making rash decisions.
Verify. If you are unsure of a caller’s identity, hang up and contact the utility directly by using the information on your most recent bill or the utility’s website. Never use redial or the number provided by the suspicious caller.
Stop before you act. Think about the information the caller is asking of you. If it seems unsafe or incorrect, rethink the situation and ask questions.
Protect your personal information: Never share personal or credit card information with an unverified source.
Call 911: Customers should call 911 if they ever feel they are in physical danger.
APS encourages customers targeted by scammers to report the incident to local law enforcement, APS at 602-371-7171 or 800-253-9505 and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office at 602-542-5763. Customers can visit aps.com/scams for more information about utility scams.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.