Main Library to host audio editing class on Dec. 5
Yuma Main Library will host Audio Editing with Audacity: the Basics, at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
Audacity is free, open-source audio editing software that can be used to easily record and adjust sound files. Basic Audacity functions will be demonstrated, and additional resources from the library’s LinkedIn Learning resource will be shared.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Econ Development 101 webinar series continues
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. is holding a series of Econ Development 101 webinars. The lunch break discussion focuses on what economic development is and why it is important to the community.
The next webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m. It will center on transportation and infrastructure.
For more information, contact Stephany Turner at 928-782-7774, ext. 1 (office) or 928-580-6027 (cellphone).
Teen Tech Tuesday set for Dec. 6 at Heritage Library
Teens are invited to the Heritage Library for Teen Tech Tuesday on Dec. 6 at 3:45 p.m. Attendees will enjoy hands-on experience with everything from robots to VR. Ages 13-18 welcome.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Chamber to hold next breakfast event Dec. 8
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold the next “Good Morning, Yuma!” networking breakfast on Thursday, Dec. 8.
The event will be held from 6:30-8 a.m. at the AWC Schoening Conference Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E.
The early bird price, if attendees register by 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, is $25 members and $45 non-members.
After the early bird deadline, registration, including tickets sold at the door, is $35 for members and $55 for non-members. Online registration closes at 12 p.m. the day prior to the event. Tickets at the door will be on a space-available basis.
Register online at yumachamber.org/events.
Digital Defense class at Foothills Library on Dec. 6
The Foothills Library offers classes and activities for adults this month:
• Digital Defense Class on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. Cybersecurity is a must whether on a computer, smartphone or tablet. Learn skills to stay protected and avoid common scams.
• Computer Basics for Seniors: eCommerce on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. Shopping online can be fraught with scams and difficult websites. Learn how to protect your personal information and be more informed consumers online.
• Is This Fake News? on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1 p.m. Misinformation and disinformation is passed along in greater speeds thanks to the internet and social media. This program will help you better identify false information, read media more closely, and prevent the spread of “fake news.”
There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Driving Business in Yuma golf tourney, expo Dec. 9
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is holding the third annual Driving Business in Yuma Golf Tournament and Expo on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive.
Registration starts at 7 a.m. Shotgun start at 8 a.m. Registration fees include the entry fee, a small cooler with goodies, some of the on-course games, breakfast, lunch, and one raffle ticket and mulligan per golfer. Extra raffle tickets and mulligans can be purchased in advance or on-site.
For tickets or more information, go to members.yumachamber.org/events.
Realtors awards, luncheon will take place Dec. 14
Yuma Association of Realtors will hold its 2022 Yuma Realtors Awards and Installation Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Pivot Point Conference Center, 310 N. Madison Ave.
Attendees are asked to bring unwrapped toys for Amberly’s Place.
Tickets are available until Thursday, Dec. 8. No tickets available after that date. Cost is $30 advance. For tickets or more information, call 928-782-1628.
Coding classes for kids and teens at Yuma Main Library
The Yuma Main Library is holding the following classes for kids and teens:
• Coding Arts & Crafts on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m.: Did you know you can learn the basics of computer coding without even using a computer? In this program, create a fun craft using binary code and other types of codes. Ages 6-12 welcome. Seating is limited. Supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while they last.
• VidCode Coding for Teens on Monday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m.: Learn basic JavaScript coding in a visual medium using our VidCode platform to create simple projects. Ages 13-18 welcome. This class is limited to 8 participants and pre-registration is required. Please register by calling Elia at 928-373-6479 by Dec. 17.
There is no charge to attend any of the classes. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Small Business Boot Camp: Financial Statements Guide
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
Nov. 29: Accounting 101: Financial Statements Guide for Small Businesses – The ability to track revenue and expenses is crucial for small businesses. Business analyst Vicky Johnston with the Small Business Development Center will discuss accounting best practices. In this workshop, attendees will learn how to keep financial records and how long they should be kept. Discover how to use balance sheets and profit and loss reports to make decisions for your small business, as well as learning common accounting terminology.
• Dec. 6 – Tackle Year-End Financials and Prepare for 2023: 2022 is coming to a close, and it’s time for small businesses to finalize their end-of-year financials in preparation for 2023. Get expert advice on how to manage your business by the end of the year from REDW Audit and Tax Principles’ Curtis Balls and Jeremy Miller. They will cover topics from an audit standpoint and insights including: Closing your books, Recording year-end accruals, Running internal financial reports, and Preparing for an audit/review or comparative financial statements. They will also share insights on tax preparation and planning considerations to help minimize your business’s tax burden while ensuring you stay in compliance.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
YCLD offers access to LinkedIn Learning
Library patrons can learn relevant, professional skills online with their library card. The Yuma County Library District provides access to LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com), an online learning platform with more than 16,000 courses in seven different languages.
It allows patrons to keep up to date with technology and build career-boosting business know-how. They can explore hundreds of topics in management, leadership and marketing, or gain multimedia, design, web development or social media skills.
Courses are offered at many different skill levels from bite-size tutorials to comprehensive courses. Users may learn at their own pace from expert instructors with real-world experience.
They will receive a certificate of completion to document their new skill set. All courses are TRUSTe compliant, and new courses are added weekly.
Visit yumalibrary.org/resources/online-learning/ and click on LinkedIn Learning to get started. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.