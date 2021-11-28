Chamber raising funds for military holiday campaign
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is once again collecting funds for the local military this holiday season. Many are away from home for the first time and have only the one military income to rely on.
All funds collected will be used to purchase $100 Walmart gift cards for the young men and women stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Yuma Proving Ground.
For a minimum $50 donation, supporters will be entered to win a metal wall sculpture.
Donations can be taken at https://tinyurl.com/2b4p7p9w or checks can be mailed to the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, 180 W. 1st St., Suite A, Yuma, AZ 85364. Be sure to note Military Holiday on the memo line.
Those who prefer to simply donate a WalMart gift card may drop it off or mail it to the chamber office at the above address. Call 928-782-2567 to ensure staff is not away on chamber business.
For details or to donate, visit https://tinyurl.com/2b4p7p9w.
Deadline for submitting MCAS nominees is Tuesday
The deadline to submit nominees for the Guidepost Awards is Tuesday. The recognition program spotlights the financial and career counselors in defense communities who help guide servicemembers and their families to financial wellness.
Through the awards program, the Association of Defense Communities and the Navy Federal Credit Union recognize counselors at both the local and national level. Nominations are open to the communities surrounding military installations, including MCAS Yuma.
To nominate a counselor, visit guideyourmission.org/nominate.
‘Improving Yuma Agriculture’ unconference set for Wednesday
The Yuma County Cooperative Extension will host an unconference to help promote skill share and new ideas within the agricultural community. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Sonsray Machinery AG, 6565 E. 30th St., Yuma.
What is an unconference? At an unconference there are no set speakers or agendas; instead the attendees submit topics they wish to teach or learn about, which are posted for all to see. Discussion groups are made and attendees teach or facilitate a conversation around the topic, in other words, anyone can be a teacher. Multiple discussion groups occur at the same time and attendees are encouraged to join or leave a group whenever they wish.
At this meeting, the common theme tying all discussions together will be ‘Improving Yuma Agriculture.’
For questions call direct or email Robert Masson at masson@arizona.edu or 919-889-0855.
Register by Friday for next ‘Good Morning, Yuma’
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the next “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 6:30-8 a.m., at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive, in Yuma.
The event is an opportunity for local businesses to network and build connections. It is sponsored by Yuma Investment Group Wealth Management. The cost is $20 for chamber members.
Pre-registration required, no exceptions. Registration closes at noon Friday, Dec. 3. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yf7a2np7.
Driving Business golf tourney to be held Dec. 11
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Driving Business in Yuma Golf Tournament and Expo will be held Dec. 11 at Desert Hills Golf Course, 1245 W. Desert Hills Drive in Yuma.
Team registrations and sponsorship opportunities are now open. For more information, visit www.yumachamber.org/events.
Registration includes the entry fee, a small cooler with goodies, some of the on-course games, breakfast, lunch, and one raffle ticket and mulligan per golfer. Extra raffle tickets and mulligans can be purchased in advance or on-site.
Small Business Boot Camp: Leveraging AI, digital marketing trends
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Here is an upcoming webinar:
• Nov. 30 – Leveraging the Power of AI in Entrepreneurship: An Arizona entrepreneur will share how she built multiple successful businesses in the state, all while completing her graduate studies, raising a young family and serving in the community. The secret to her accomplishments? Leveraging the power of technology and building great teams.
• Dec. 2 – Top 10 Digital Marketing Trends: Digital marketing expert Giselle Aguiar from AZ Social Media Wiz will address 10 trends that impact how entrepreneurs market their businesses online. Learn how to promote your business using the latest trends in video marketing, search engine optimization, artificial intelligence, blogging, social media, analytics, content marketing and planning.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.