‘Good Morning, Yuma’ breakfast to take place at chamber restaurants
To support local restaurants, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is holding a special edition of “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6:30-9 a.m., at any of the following restaurant chamber members:
Black Bear Diner, Brewers at the Airport, Burger Theory, Coyote Wash Golf Course, Cracker Barrel, Daybreakers Cafe, Daybreakers Cafe 2, Diego's Mexican Food, Dog Haus, McDonald's, Mi Rancho Restaurant, Mr. G's, Paradise Casino, Penny's Dinner, Tacos Mi Rancho, The Broken Yolk, Yuma Landing Bar and Grill, Burgers & Beer, Wheezy's Sports Bar & Grill and The Chile Pepper.
Participants who post a picture of their breakfast on Facebook or Instagram by 9 a.m. with the hashtag #NovemberGMY will have a chance to win a door prize. The chamber will announce the winners on Facebook at 10 a.m.
AEA seeks heroes for Thankful Thursdays
AEA Federal Credit Union would like to honor the everyday heroes in the community and invites community members to submit their Thankful Everyday nominations until Nov. 27.
They are the type of person that does things from the heart, perhaps a teacher that goes above and beyond for their students, a co-worker who is always the first to volunteer in the community or a friend who is being pulled in every direction and still has time to help you solve a problem.
One winner will be selected each week and announced on Thankful Thursdays. They will receive a Thanksgiving Feast Package that includes a turkey and a $100 Albertsons gift card.
To nominate a hero, visit www.aeafcu.org/news/thankful-everyday-nominations.shtml.
Econ Development 101 webinar series continues
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. is holding a series of Econ Development 101 webinars.
The next webinars are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7, at 11:30 a.m.
The lunch break discussion will focus on what economic development is and why it is important to the community.
The Nov. 9 webinar is entitled “Selling Arizona: How can we Compete?” The Dec. 7 webinar will center on transportation and infrastructure.
For more information, contact Stephany Turner at 928-782-7774, ext. 1 (office) or 928-580-6027 (cellphone).
Google Business Profile class on Thursday
On Thursday, Nov. 10, the Yuma Main Library will host “Google Business Profile” at 6:30 p.m. in the computer lab.
Business Librarian Andrew Zollman will discuss how the service works, and teach participants how to claim their business profile, set up an account and personalize their profile with photos, offers, posts and more. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-373-6480.
Computer basics, eMedia demo at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library will offer the following programs and classes for adults in November:
— Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m.: eMedia Demo — Library staff will guide the way to unlocking downloadable and streaming entertainment for free with your library card. Find out how to access ebooks, magazines, comics, audiobooks, music, TV shows and movies.
— Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5:15 p.m.: Resume Workshop — Prepare a professional resume that reflects your skills, knowledge and education that are relevant to the job you are seeking.
— Saturday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m.: Buscas Trabajo -/ Aprende cómo buscar trabajo por internet, cómo abrir tu propia cuenta de correo electrónico y cómo formar tu resumen curricular. (Learn how to search for a job online, how to open your own email account and how to write your resume.)
There is no charge to attend any of the classes. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Western Growers premieres video series featuring next- generation agtech robots
To celebrate the start of the first American edition of FIRA, the international agricultural robotics conference, Western Growers has debuted an inside look at cutting-edge technologies on the farm that will help ease the industry's ongoing labor shortage.
The three short videos feature 2-D orchards of trees harvested via a self-propelled platform; flying autonomous robots working alongside harvest crews; and artificial-intelligence-directed blades and lasers that zap weeds with ruthless efficiency.
The videos are available in their entirety now on the Western Growers YouTube channel and will be rolled out on WG social platforms.
Small Business Boot Camp: Seeding the Way
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
Nov. 8 — Seeding the Way: Connecting Small Businesses to Local SBIR Resources: Join the Arizona Commerce Authority's Venture Development team as they discuss the Small Business Innovation Research program, allowing small businesses to fund their innovations through non-dilutive capital in federal grants. Get a program overview, eligibility and application requirements. Plus, learn about the resources available, including a $3,000 grant administered by the ACA to bolster the success of Arizona small businesses interested in applying for the SBIR program.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
