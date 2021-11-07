S&A Industries Yuma named ‘Small Manufacturer of the Year’
The Arizona Manufacturers Council and Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry have named S&A Industries Yuma as this year’s “Small Manufacturer of the Year.”
Each year the council recognizes creators and innovators of all sizes and industries. S&A Industries, 3943 E. 41st Place, manufactures parts for the Toyota Tacoma built in Tijuana, Mexico.
The award was presented Oct. 7 at the Manufacturer of the Year Awards and Summit in Phoenix with Gov. Doug Ducey as the guest speaker.
YRMC Primary Care Foothills Walk-In Clinic winter hours
YRMC Primary Care Foothills Walk-In Clinic, 11142 S. Scottsdale Drive, resumed winter hours on Nov. 1.
New clinic hours are Monday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. The Dec. 25 holiday hours will be 2-8 p.m.
To contact the clinic, call 928-336-1815.
‘Make a Difference’ by sponsoring a hospice patient
As part of National Hospice Month, Hospice of Yuma in November is partnering with the community to “make a difference” by offering sponsorship opportunities.
Hospice of Yuma has been serving the community for 40 years. Yuma’s only non-profit hospice provides services for anyone diagnosed with a terminal illness and for those patients with no insurance or ability to pay.
The “Make a Difference” campaign is offering community members, organizations and businesses the opportunity to sponsor a day of care for terminally ill patients starting at $160.
To help sponsor and donate, go to https://tinyurl.com/esxbn9na or call Alysia at 928-343-2222.
NexGen: Yuma’s Young Professionals
NexGen: Yuma’s Young Professionals will host its Second Annual FootGolf Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Desert Hills Par 3, 1301 W. 32nd St.
FootGolf is played similar to golf, with the exception that players use a soccer ball instead of a golf ball, and the ball is kicked rather than struck with a club.
The team that finishes the course with the fewest shots wins. The field is open to the first 16 teams to register. Six players form a team. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.
Cost to play is $35 per player and $210 per team. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com. Registration includes lunch.
Sponsorship opportunities available. For sponsorship and other information, contact John Hessinger at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org.
Academy Mortgage’s 11th Client Appreciation set for Nov. 18
Academy Mortgage will host its 11th Client Appreciation Event on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 5-9 p.m. at 1375 W. 16th St., Suite B.
To show its appreciation, the company will offer complimentary food, drinks and fun. RSVP by emailing at natalie.martin@academymortgage.com.
Small Business Boot Camp webinar: How to Start a Business
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Here is an upcoming webinar:
Nov. 9 – The ABCs of Small Business Start Up: Are you considering starting your own business but don’t know where to begin? A special Arizona Small Business Boot Camp session, as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, will share what every entrepreneur should know before diving into their first start-up venture. Topics covered include deciding if starting a small business is right for you, corporate structures, an introduction to business planning and financial considerations.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Shots for eligible children available at Foothills CVS Pharmacy
CVS Health announced that the CVS Pharmacy located at 11464 S. Fortuna Road in the Yuma Foothills is now accepting appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 pediatric vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 years of age, with shots starting on Sunday, Nov. 7. Parental or legal guardian consent is required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app to ensure availability.
CVS Health has administered about 43 million COVID-19 vaccines to date and has been administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 years and older since authorized by the FDA and recommended for that age group by the CDC earlier this year.
The Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine is one-third of the adult dose. CVS Pharmacy recommends that children wear clothing that allows easy access to their arms, such as a short sleeve shirt. As with the adult COVID-19 vaccination, children and their parent or guardian will need to remain in the pharmacy area for at least 15 minutes following vaccination for observation.
In addition, CVS Pharmacy can also provide other vaccines to children, such as seasonal flu, Tdap and chickenpox.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.