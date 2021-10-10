Final episode in Binational Trade Webinar series on Wednesday
The third edition of the Binational Trade Webinar Series, with a focus on infrastructure, continues Wednesday with a virtual episode titled “An Infrastructure Overview and Opportunities for the Region” by urban economist Marco Martinez O’Daly.
The webinar will be presented at 4 p.m. via Zoom. To sign up, go to https://tinyurl.com/4c459dhw.
The series is a collaboration between Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., 4FrontED, Greater Yuma Port Authority, Yuma County and OPRODE, an economic development organization in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.
The purpose of the series is to promote the assets of the 4FrontED Binational Megaregion for business attraction and expansion.
Yuma survey findings to be shared at GYEDC luncheon
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. will host the Annual Investor Luncheon on Oct. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Four Points by Sheraton, 2030 S. Avenue 3E, in Yuma.
The luncheon will feature the Center for the Future of Arizona, which together with Gallup, conducted the decennial 2020 Gallup Arizona Survey to understand how Arizonans are experiencing life today, where Arizonans agree on what matters most to Arizona’s future, and how residents “can come together to create a stronger and brighter future” for the state.
The speakers will share important findings along with the Yuma findings.
GYEDC will also be presenting the 2020 -2021 Annual Report.
Tickets are $40. To purchase tickets, go to https://tinyurl.com/n3udyz4c.
Automated weeding tech field demo on Oct. 21
The University of Arizona’s Yuma County Cooperative Extension, Yuma Agricultural Center, and Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture are holding an automated weeding technology field demo on Oct. 21 at the Yuma Agricultural Center, 6425 W. 8th St.
Attendees do not need to pre-register for this event. Registration (and breakfast burritos) begins at 7 a.m. at the field with presentations and demonstrations from 7:30-11:30 a.m.
Participants include Naïo Technologies, FarmWise, K.U.L.T-Kress, Stout AgTech, Padma Robotics, WeedIt and Vision Robotics, which will demonstrate the latest technologies.
Next ‘Good Morning, Yuma’ set for Oct. 14
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the next “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 14, from 6:30-8 a.m., at the Pivot Point Conference Center, 310 N. Madison Ave., in Yuma.
The event is an opportunity for local businesses to network and build connections. The cost is $20 for chamber members.
Pre-registration required. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/29k8skar.
Webinars: How to reduce stress, hit end-year goals
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
Oct. 12 – Techniques to Reduce Stress & Burnout: Did you know 84% of adults report feeling stressed and 52% report feeling burned out? In this session, Redwood Executive Coaching will share how to reduce the risk of burnout and improve health and well-being. The workshop will cover overlooked signs of stress and burnout, strategies to reduce risk of burnout, and techniques to reduce stress.
Oct. 14 – Top 5 Tactics to End the Year in High Gear: Worrying you won’t hit your goals you set in January? In this session, small business industry expert Madeleine MacRae who will lead viewers through the internal and external factors that can help them meet their year end goals. She will share simple exercises that can catapult and accelerate business owners in the direction of their desired results and help them get on or stay on track even as the holidays approach.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Virtual 2-day seminar for beginner farmers Oct. 25-26
The University of Arizona Extension Urban Ag will hold a virtual two-day Beginner Farmer Program on Oct. 25-26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m, via Zoom.
The seminar will cover an array of topics such as the economics of urban and small acreage farms, local food distribution, IPM strategies, crop rotations, water management, food safety, and more.
Individuals who have been farming for 10 years or less, grow on less than 50 acres, and/or have a gross cash farm income under $250,000 are encouraged to attend.
Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/dzy7azya.
For more information about this seminar or future Urban Ag/Beginner Farmer Program events, contact Taylor LaRavia by email at taylorlaravia@arizona.edu or call 602-827-8249.
Firehouse Subs celebrates First Responders Month
Firehouse Subs, located at 2886 S 4th Ave., Suite 300, which is locally owned and operated, has donated more than $163,000 to first responders in Yuma. A portion of every purchase benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
The nonprofit organization is celebrating First Responders Month during October with a goal of raising $1 million through its largest annual fundraising campaign. All funds raised through $1, $5 or $25 medallion donations in Firehouse Subs restaurants and through online ordering donations will help provide first responders with the equipment needed to save lives.
The foundation awards grants on a quarterly basis to first responders and public safety organizations. To date, the organization has granted more than $62.5 million in 49 states and Puerto Rico, ensuring the right equipment is in the right hands.
This year’s First Responders Month fundraiser marks the return of paper medallions in Firehouse Subs restaurants throughout the United States. Plus, Firehouse Rewards users will receive double points on all medallion donations made in-restaurant, through online ordering or via the Firehouse Subs app during First Responders Month (valid for in-restaurant medallion donations, Firehouse Subs online ordering donations and Firehouse Subs app donations through Oct. 31 only).
Also, in celebration of the restaurant brand’s 27-year anniversary, Firehouse Subs Rewards members who make any purchase on Sunday, Oct. 10, will receive 1,994 bonus points. The number is significant; brothers and former firefighters Chris Sorensen and Robin Sorensen opened the first Firehouse Subs restaurant in 1994.
Applications now open for business development program
The Better Business Bureau Serving Pacific Southwest and GoDaddy are now accepting applications for their 2021-22 Empower by GoDaddy and BBB Main St. Accelerator Program.
The hybrid in-person/virtual program is open to those operating in Greater Arizona and Southern California and will offer attendees educational classes, networking, mentoring and GoDaddy products to help their businesses grow.
The business development program is seeking established business owners looking to increase revenue, improve online presence and grow ethically. By making this program stand out from other tech-focused accelerators, BBB can achieve the goal to help serve small business owners, who comprise the majority of our business economy. As a nonprofit trade organization, BBB is ensuring the tools offered through this program meet the needs of tradespeople and mom-and-pop stores.
Participants will learn and work alongside leaders from GoDaddy, Better Business Bureau, Desert Financial Credit Union, Snell and Wilmer, Lifeguides and other industry leaders. Topics covered will include creating a standout virtual brand, website and e-commerce presence, leveraging ethical values, legal and financial auditing, marketing strategies and social and emotional support for entrepreneurs.
Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis at bbbempower.com. Three cohort sessions of 50 businesses will run for two months, with the first cohort starting in late October. Accepted participants will receive a full scholarship that covers the cost of programming, valued over $3,000 and will be responsible for a one-time materials fee of $99 to BBB before the start of the program.
To apply, go to https://tinyurl.com/cxvrbt6m. For more information, email innovation@bbbcommunity.org.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.