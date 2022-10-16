Company to give away car to deserving person
Accurate Automotive Attention, 1495 S. 3rd Ave., is giving away a car to a deserving person. The company is asking for nominations of people who don’t have a vehicle who would benefit from having a 2014 Chevrolet Spark with a standard transmission. The “Blue Dragon” was donated by “Rae E.”
Nominations are being accepted until 12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. To nominate someone please include an explanation of why this person’s life would change for the better if they were to win a car. Include also the nominator’s full name, phone number and current address as well as the name and phone number for the person being nominated.
There are three ways to enter someone: drop off the nomination at 1495 S. 3rd Ave., through Facebook Messenger or emailing to breecloud21@outlook.com.
‘Planning with Purpose’ workshop set for Tuesday
The Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma, Pamela Walsma PC and Edward Jones are holding “Planning with Purpose,” a financial literacy workshop for women, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Pint House Bar and Grill, 265 S. Main St., Yuma.
Organizers note that women are three times as likely as men to say they can’t afford to save for retirement and have significantly lower rates of financial literacy. Women of all types – married, unmarried, divorced or widowed– from age 44 to 64 are underprepared for retirement.
Generally speaking, women earn less, save less, and live longer – but are still responsible for the same living expenses men pay. And since women live longer, they face additional living costs, including more long-term and overall health care expenses.
Overcoming these obstacles demands serious dedication to planning with purpose. Workshop participants will find out more about how to plan with purpose for their future, family and community.
Digital Defense class at Foothills Library
The Foothills Library will offer “Digital Defense Class – Cybersecurity” on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. Participants will learn skills to stay protected and avoid common scams while using their computer, smartphone or tablet.
There is no charge to attend. The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Excel at Excel at San Luis Library
The San Luis Library will hold the class Excel at Excel on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of Microsoft Excel to be able to format, organize and calculate data in a spreadsheet.
There is no charge to attend. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Coding for tweens, teens Friday at Wellton Library
Tweens and teens are invited to the Wellton Library for a class on coding on Friday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m.
Attendees will learn basic JavaScript coding to create simple projects.
Ages 10-18 welcome. There is no charge to attend.
The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Ave. For more information, call 928-785-9575.
Gratitude Referral Network meeting on Oct. 24
Gratitude Referral Network will hold a networking meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Golden Corral, 590 E. 16th St.
The only cost to join is the cost of the meal. Everyone is responsible for their own food and beverages.
Participants will learn how to use the “power of gratitude” to grow their business. At each meeting, a different member gives a 10-minute presentation on their business.
For more information, find @GratitudeReferralNetworkofYuma on Facebook.
Realtor holding workshop for military homebuyers
Realtor Brikelle Corcoran, military relocation specialist with Keller Williams Realty, will hold a Military Homebuyers Workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4-5 p.m., in the Keller Williams Yuma Training Room, 255 E. 24th St.
The workshop is geared towards the military community and will include education on how to use VA loans, which can be used multiple times, how to leverage home equity to build wealth and more. A local lender will be present at the workshop.
“As a military spouse myself, I am dedicated to serving fellow military families in Yuma,” Corcoran said.
