Accurate Automotive Attention is giving away this 2014 Chevrolet Spark, called the “Blue Dragon,” to a deserving person. Nominations accepted until Oct. 23.

 COURTESY OF ACCURATE AUTOMOTIVE

Accurate Automotive Attention, 1495 S. 3rd Ave., is giving away a car to a deserving person. The company is asking for nominations of people who don’t have a vehicle who would benefit from having a 2014 Chevrolet Spark with a standard transmission. The “Blue Dragon” was donated by “Rae E.”

