Automated weeding tech field demo on Thursday
The University of Arizona’s Yuma County Cooperative Extension, Yuma Agricultural Center, and Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture are holding an automated weeding technology field demo on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Yuma Agricultural Center, 6425 W. 8th St.
Attendees do not need to pre-register for this event. Registration (and breakfast burritos) begins at 7 a.m. at the field with presentations and demonstrations from 7:30-11:30 a.m.
Participants include Naïo Technologies, FarmWise, K.U.L.T-Kress, Stout AgTech, Padma Robotics, WeedIt and Vision Robotics, which will demonstrate the latest technologies.
AWC to hold Quickbooks 2-part class
Arizona Western College will host an in-person two-part class on Intuit Quickbooks Online.
Part 1 is scheduled for Nov. 5, and Part 2 will be on Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both days, at the AWC Downtown Center, Room 115, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive, in Yuma.
The price is $279 per participant and includes all class materials. Payment accepted via phone, mail or walk in.
Seating is limited. To register, call between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday.
For more information, email ContinuingEd@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-7674.
Webinars: Low-budget marketing, loan forgiveness
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• Oct. 19 – Low Budget and Guerilla Marketing Techniques: Do you have a tight marketing budget and find it challenging to promote your business? The good news is, there are plenty of ways to market yourself to your customers without spending any (or much) money. In this session, join Arizona Innovation Challenge 2020 awardee, Neon, as they explore marketing ideas that fit a wide range of budgets.
• Oct. 21 – Small Business PPP Loan Forgiveness: If your small business received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, don’t forget to apply for forgiveness. In this session, loan experts from Chicanos Por La Causa will walk through the Small Business Administration’s PPP forgiveness portal and help small business owners understand what they need to do to apply for PPP loan forgiveness.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Virtual 2-day seminar for beginner farmers Oct. 25-26
The University of Arizona Extension Urban Ag will hold a virtual two-day Beginner Farmer Program on Oct. 25-26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m, via Zoom.
The seminar will cover an array of topics such as the economics of urban and small acreage farms, local food distribution, IPM strategies, crop rotations, water management, food safety, and more.
Individuals who have been farming for 10 years or less, grow on less than 50 acres, and/or have a gross cash farm income under $250,000 are encouraged to attend.
Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/dzy7azya.
For more information about this seminar or future Urban Ag/Beginner Farmer Program events, contact Taylor LaRavia by email at taylorlaravia@arizona.edu or call 602-827-8249.
BBB accepting applications for business program
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest is currently looking for small businesses that are looking to grow. BBB’s accelerator, Empower by GoDaddy, is an eight-week business program that helps entrepreneurs and small business owners speed up their success.
With the Empower by GoDaddy program, participants will receive advice from real experts, interactive virtual classes and inspired mentorship.
Applications for Empower will be accepted through the end of October. For more information and to apply, go to https://tinyurl.com/cxvrbt6m.
Free business counseling Tuesdays at Main Library
The Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center provides free walk-in counseling to businesses every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. Find the SBDC counselors in the Coworking Oasis on the second floor of the Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive.
Mentoring is also available for those who have a business idea and don’t know where to start. SBDC can help fast-track plans for startup and growth.
Registration is not required. For more information, call 928-317-6151.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.