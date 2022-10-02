S&A Industries celebrates 7 years free of accidents
S&A Industries, a Yuma manufacturer of Toyota parts, recently celebrated seven years without an accident.
For the Sept. 19 celebration, the manufacturer held a safety awareness event to mark the years without lost time due to accidents at the plant located at 3943 E. 41st Place.
S&A invited local vendors and companies for safety talks and conferences. Although still a celebration, the event was “not just a party,” noted plant manager Blanca Garza. The event was designed to further help employees learn ways to stay safe at work and home.
“Every month, we provide our monthly safety training to all our team members. And for this milestone we wanted to do something different, because safety goes beyond following our internal procedures. We want to extend our safety message beyond the walls of our plant, and for this event we highlighted the importance of taking care of ourselves to take care of our loved ones,” Garza explained.
The safety conferences included “The Use of Fire Extinguishers” by Top Priority Fire Protection and “Heat Stress” by Rural Metro Fire Department, which also offered fire truck rides and demonstrated the ambulance features used in emergency calls.
Other participants included Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation; Tonya Tacker, HR Services; Arizona Western College Development and Career Technical Education Department; Adult Literacy Plus of Southwest Arizona, Arizona@Work Yuma County Employer Engagement Team; Hire Quest Staffing Agency; Ridgeview Rehab; and Evergreen Mortgage Company.
Garza expressed “special thanks to our guests and vendors that came and celebrated with S&A, not only providing important information for career and education of our team members and their families, also by providing prizes that were raffle during our celebration.”
This celebration comes on the heels of another honor for the manufacturing company. The Arizona Manufacturers Council and Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry named S&A Industries Yuma as the 2021 Small Manufacturer of the Year.
The award was presented in October at the Manufacturer of the Year Awards and Summit in Phoenix with Gov. Doug Ducey as the guest speaker.
Gratitude Referral Network meeting on Oct. 10, 24
Gratitude Referral Network will hold a networking meeting Monday, Oct. 10, at 12 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Golden Corral, 590 E. 16th St.
The only cost to join is the cost of the meal. Everyone is responsible for their own food and beverages.
Participants will learn how to use the “power of gratitude” to grow their business. At each meeting, a different member gives a 10-minute presentation on their business.
For more information, find @GratitudeReferralNetworkofYuma on Facebook.
Chamber to hold next breakfast event Oct. 13
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold the next monthly “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, with a program presented by Arizona Western College.
The event will be held at 6:30 a.m. at the AWC Schoening Conference Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E.
Register by noon Friday, Oct. 7, for an early bird price of $25 for members and $45 for non-members.
Registration after that time, including tickets sold at the door, will be $35 for members and $55 for non-members. Tickets at the door will be on a space-available basis.
Register online at yumachamber.org/events.
Financial literacy workshop for women set for Oct. 18
The Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma, Pamela Walsma PC and Edward Jones are holding “Planning with Purpose,” a financial literacy workshop for women, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Pint House Bar and Grill, 265 S. Main St., Yuma.
Organizers note that women are three times as likely as men to say they can’t afford to save for retirement and have significantly lower rates of financial literacy. Women of all types – married, unmarried, divorced or widowed– from age 44 to 64 are underprepared for retirement.
Generally speaking, women earn less, save less, and live longer – but are still responsible for the same living expenses men pay. And since women live longer, they face additional living costs, including more long-term and overall health care expenses.
Overcoming these obstacles demands serious dedication to planning with purpose. Workshop participants will find out more about how to plan with purpose for their future, family and community.
To register for the free workshop, go to planningwithpurpose928.eventbrite.com.
Tech Tuesday for Teens at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library offers programs and classes for youth and adults every month. There is no charge to attend.
• Tuesday, Oct. 4 and 18, at 3:30 p.m.: Teens ages 13-18 are invited to Teen Tech Tuesday for hands-on experience with everything from robots to virtual reality.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Community job, education fair takes place Wednesday
The Arizona@Work Yuma County is holding the 2022 Yuma Community Job and Education Fair, in collaboration with the DREAM Fair and the Center for the Future of Arizona. It will take place Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Four Points by Sheraton at 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma.
Priority admission will be given from 10-11 a.m. to veterans and their spouses and family members and transition service members. General public admission will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Employers interested in attending this event may email the business team at bso@ypic.com or call 928-329-0990. For job seekers interested in more information regarding this event, call 928-329-0990.
Pre-registration is now open to all job seekers via events.ypic.com.
Computer Basics at Main Library
On Thursday, Oct. 6 and 13, the Yuma County Main Library will offer Intro to Computer Basics at 6 p.m.
This one-hour computer class will help participants learn mouse basics, Windows 10 and computing terms.
Ages 18 and older welcome. Space is limited. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Coding for tweens, teens Friday at Wellton Library
Tweens and teens are invited to the Wellton Library for a class on coding on Friday, Oct. 7 and 21, at 3 p.m.
Attendees will learn basic JavaScript coding to create simple projects.
Ages 10-18 welcome. There is no charge to attend.
The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Ave. For more information, call 928-785-9575.
Upcoming business classes at Yuma Library
The Yuma County Main Library will offer two business classes in October, both taught by Business Librarian Andrew Zollman.
The first class centers on “What is Good Customer Service?” and will be held Thursday, Oct. 13. Participants will learn what proper customer service should look like and how to use it when meeting with customers and working with fellow staff.
The instructional class will be followed by a discussion and question-and-answer session. Space is limited. Registration not required.
The class “Starting a Small Business in Yuma,” will be held Thursday, Oct. 27. This class will help attendees to understand the basics of starting a business in Yuma. Class discussion will cover requirements to get started and include forms, documentation, licenses and permits.
Participants will also “find your why for starting a business and learn how to pitch your idea.”
Both classes will be held 6-7:30 p.m. at the Yuma Main Library 2951 S. 21st Drive, in the second floor classroom.
For more information, call Zollman at 928-373-6480 or email to andrew.zollman@yumalibrary.org.
SNAP Circuit for youth at Main Library
Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Main Library for programs and fun. There is no charge to attend.
• Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m.: SNAP Circuit Challenge – Explore engineering, electronics and circuitry concepts by using SNAP Circuits to perform a series of challenges. Seating is limited. For ages 6-12.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Computer Basics for Seniors coming to Foothills Library
The Foothills Library will offer several classes and activities for adults in September. There is no charge to attend.
• Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m.: Computer Basics for Seniors – Learn common computer terminology (USB, Hard Drive, WiFi) and basic skills to help make using the computer that much easier. Attendees are welcome to bring their own device.
The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Coding for teens, learn to Google at San Luis Library
The San Luis Library offers classes for adults every month. There is no charge to attend.
• Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m.: Intro to Coding with Vidcode for Teens – Explore coding basics with Vidcode, a program that uses video images and files to help you create various projects. Ages 13-18 welcome. Seating is limited; visit the library or call 928-627-8344 to register.
• Saturday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.: Get to Know Google – Learn how to use Google apps (gmail, calendar, sheets, and drive) so they work together efficiently.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Small Business Boot Camp: Compelling Marketing
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• Oct. 4: Compelling Marketing: Unlock Your Authentic Brand Story: Discover why a Brand Story is necessary for effective brand communication. In this webinar, attendees will learn the fundamental building blocks of a clear Brand Story and a proven process to create one for your brand.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.