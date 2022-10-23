Realtor holding workshop for military homebuyers
Realtor Brikelle Corcoran, military relocation specialist with Keller Williams Realty, will hold a Military Homebuyers Workshop on Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4-5 p.m., in the Keller Williams Yuma Training Room, 255 E. 24th St.
The workshop is geared towards the military community and will include education on how to use VA loans, which can be used multiple times, how to leverage home equity to build wealth and more. A local lender will be present at the workshop.
“As a military spouse myself, I am dedicated to serving fellow military families in Yuma,” Corcoran said.
Gratitude Referral Network meeting on Oct. 24
Gratitude Referral Network will hold a networking meeting on Monday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Golden Corral, 590 E. 16th St.
The only cost to join is the cost of the meal. Everyone is responsible for their own food and beverages.
Participants will learn how to use the “power of gratitude” to grow their business. At each meeting, a different member gives a 10-minute presentation on their business.
For more information, find @GratitudeReferralNetworkofYuma on Facebook.
Interview skills, budgeting classes at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library offers programs and classes for youth and adults. There is no charge to attend.
• Saturday, Oct. 29, 2-3 p.m.: Cristina’s Closet is hosting a free budgeting class. Financial coach Bonnie Jones will teach participants how to do a basic budget. Any questions or for more information, call 928-235-4588.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Upcoming business classes at Yuma Library
The Yuma County Main Library will hold the class “Starting a Small Business in Yuma,” on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Taught by Business Librarian Andrew Zollman, this class will help attendees to understand the basics of starting a business in Yuma. Class discussion will cover requirements to get started and include forms, documentation, licenses and permits.
Participants will also “find your why for starting a business and learn how to pitch your idea.”
The class will be held 6-7:30 p.m. at the Yuma Main Library 2951 S. 21st Drive, in the second floor classroom.
SNAP, coding for youth at Main Library
Children of all ages and teens are invited to the Main Library for the following program:
• Monday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m.: Vidcode Coding for Beginners – Learn basic JavaScript coding in a visual medium to create simple projects. Ages 13-18 welcome. This class is limited to 8 participants.
There is no charge to attend. Please register by calling Elia Juarez at 928-373-6479 by Oct. 17.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Small Business Boot Camp: Securing business capital
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• Oct. 25 – The Instagram Marketing Challenge: Tips for Success: Marketing on Instagram is essential for any Business-to-Consumer corporation. Instagram presents a unique opportunity to organically promote your business to a large audience at no cost, whether you are an e-commerce, brick-and-mortar, or home-based company. During this interactive webinar, attendees will learn how to set up a business account properly, optimize it for discovery, and increase followers. Discover strategies to increase reach and engagement, such as best posting times, the types of content that increase engagement and leveraging hashtags, emojis, stories and reels. Plus, receive access to unique insights into the ultimate tools to create great content, schedule posts, monitor performance and analyze page analytics.
