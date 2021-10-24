Realtors complete Humane Society dog park
Thanks to placemaking grants from the National Association of Realtors and Arizona Association of Realtors Foundation for Housing and Community Outreach Foundation, a separate yard and dog park has been completed at the Humane Society of Yuma.
The effort was coordinated by the Yuma Association of Realtors Community Outreach Committee which gathered recently to help complete the project. The project included funding a chain link fence dividing the large lot, with large gates to provide access, a bench, trash can and some agility equipment.
Yuma Association of Realtors announces newly elected directors
The Yuma Association of Realtors announced the newly elected Board of Directors who will begin their two year term on YAR’s governing body on Jan. 1: Jenny Aramburo, Century 21 ACTION Group; Michelle Jones, Century 21 Action Group; and Taryn Struck, The Realty Agency.
Running unopposed and declared duly elected in July were:
OFFICERS: President-Elect Matias Rosales, Realty One Group – Gateway, and Treasurer Nabile Paredes, The Realty Agency.
DESIGNATED REALTOR DIRECTORS: Sandi Griffin, Griffin Realty, and Sandra Nevels, REIS.
They join the following 2022 officers and directors, who were running unopposed and whose terms continue through 2022 or who are members of the Arizona Association of Realtors Executive Committee:
OFFICERS: President Heather Heiligenthal, Realty Executives, and Past President John Endres, The Realty Agency.
DIRECTORS: Brandi Cansler, Keller Williams Realty -Yuma; Judy McCory, Century 21 Action Group; Sarah Palmer, Realty Executives; Jennifer Undine, Realty One Group Gateway; and Meaghan Valencia, The Realty Agency.
EX-OFFICIO MEMBERS: AAR First Vice President Shelley Ostrowski, Realty One Group Gateway; AAR Risk Management Chair Mike Porter, Realty Executives; and AAR Region 1 Vice President Diana Bingham, Realty Executives.
YAR bylaws state that any YAR member who serves as a member of the Arizona REALTORS Executive Committee also serves as an ex-officio (by virtue of office) member of the YAR Board of Directors.
AWC to hold Quickbooks 2-part class
Arizona Western College will host an in-person two-part class on Intuit Quickbooks Online.
Part 1 is scheduled for Nov. 5, and Part 2 will be on Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both days, at the AWC Downtown Center, Room 115, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive, in Yuma.
The price is $279 per participant and includes all class materials. Payment accepted via phone, mail or walk in.
Seating is limited. To register, call between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday.
For more information, email ContinuingEd@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-7674.
Webinars: Legal mistakes, TikTok
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• Oct. 26 – Top 10 Legal Mistakes for Small Businesses: When a business owner is attempting to grow the business, the natural focus is hiring talented employees, securing customers and generating revenue. Unfortunately, neglecting some essential legal planning can result in costly mistakes and impaired growth. Join Snell & Wilmer to learn legal strategies for success.
• Oct. 28 – Your Business on TikTok: Billions of videos are watched on TikTok every month, so what is TikTok and how can you engage those viewers with your brand? Arizona Innovation Challenge 2020 awardee Neon will discuss TikTok essentials in this session and explore different strategies to activate your brand through short-form videos. Note: create a TikTok account for your business before attending this workshop.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Virtual 2-day seminar for beginner farmers Monday, Tuesday
The University of Arizona Extension Urban Ag will hold a virtual two-day Beginner Farmer Program on Oct. 25-26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m, via Zoom.
The seminar will cover an array of topics such as the economics of urban and small acreage farms, local food distribution, IPM strategies, crop rotations, water management, food safety, and more.
Individuals who have been farming for 10 years or less, grow on less than 50 acres, and/or have a gross cash farm income under $250,000 are encouraged to attend.
Registration link: https://tinyurl.com/dzy7azya.
For more information about this seminar or future Urban Ag/Beginner Farmer Program events, contact Taylor LaRavia by email at taylorlaravia@arizona.edu or call 602-827-8249.
BBB accepting applications for business program
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest is currently looking for small businesses that are looking to grow. BBB’s accelerator, Empower by GoDaddy, is an eight-week business program that helps entrepreneurs and small business owners speed up their success.
With the Empower by GoDaddy program, participants will receive advice from real experts, interactive virtual classes and inspired mentorship.
Applications for Empower will be accepted through the end of October. For more information and to apply, go to https://tinyurl.com/cxvrbt6m.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.