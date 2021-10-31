Arizona Retailers Association honors Yuma store as Retailer of the Year
The Arizona Retailers Association honored Yuma store Dandy Home and Ranch, owned by Amanda Mellon, as one of seven Retailer of the Year award winners at the 2021 ARA Annual Awards Luncheon on Oct. 15.
State Legislators were given the opportunity to nominate a retailer in their legislative district for this award based on business acumen along with community service and involvement. Legislative District 13 Rep. Tim Dunn nominated Dandy Home and Ranch, a “Yuma Grown” boutique featuring modern farmhouse-inspired home décor, furniture, new and found, curated gifts, and workshops and events.
The organization recognized the “passionate, hardworking retailers” for their excellence.
“The Arizona Retailers Association along with these seven legislators, recognize the value of small businesses in Arizona, and we are pleased to publicly acknowledge the impact of these retailers and reward them for their efforts. After all the fears and all the have-to-do’s that keep retailers up at night, we are happy to celebrate their accomplishments,” the ARA stated in a press release.
The membership organization represents both independently owned retail businesses as well as national chain stores throughout the state.
‘Competitive Binational Region’ topic of Thursday virtual event
A virtual event titled “A Competitive Binational Region,” organized by Arizona Town Hall, will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday via Zoom.
Economic and business experts will talk about what they do, regional collaboration along the border, and how they play a part in the cross-border relationship of the United States and Mexico.
The bilingual event will have simultaneous interpretation service.
Guest speakers include Rodolfo Andrade, president of Mexicali Economic Development Corp.; J. Alejandro Figueroa, director of economic development and intergovernmental affairs, Yuma County; Mario A. Guevara, director of OPRODE, the San Luis Office of Economic Development; Timothy E. Kelley, president and CEO of Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp.; and Nazzer O. Mendez, executive director of 4FrontED.
The event will be moderated by Linda Elliott-Nelson of Strategic Partnerships/Vinculacion, Arizona Western College, and Jenny Torres, economic development manager of San Luis, Arizona.
The event is sponsored by the Nelson Family Charitable Foundation, Jennings Strouss Law Firm, 4FrontED, City of San Luis and Arizona Town Hall.
For registration, please click on the link below: https://aztownhall.org/event-4501021.
ADC, Navy Federal seek MCAS nominees for Guidepost Awards
The Association of Defense Communities, together with Navy Federal Credit Union, are seeking nominees from the Marines Corps Air Station Yuma for the Guidepost Awards. The recognition program spotlights the financial and career counselors in defense communities who help guide servicemembers and their families to financial wellness.
“We hear stories from our members all the time about how a counselor helped them understand and navigate through financial decisions,” said Kelly Costa, regional manager for Navy Federal. “The Guidepost Awards serve as our opportunity to celebrate those meaningful moments and recognize these individuals for their continued dedication to keeping our defense communities strong.”
The awards program will recognize counselors at both the local and national level. Those who are selected for local recognition will automatically be included in the selection process for the national awards. The national award program will culminate with recognition at ADC’s National Summit in Washington D.C. in March.
Nominations for the Guidepost Awards are now open to the communities surrounding military installations, including MCAS Yuma.
“We are hoping that the simple nomination form will encourage as many people as possible to nominate a counselor that has helped them on their journey. It’s time we recognize the incredible work these folks do for the military community,” said Bob Ross, ADC president.
The Guidepost Awards program nomination period is open until Nov. 30. To nominate a counselor, visit guideyourmission.org/nominate.
Arizona Commerce Authority hosts 200th Small Business Boot Camp
The Arizona Commerce Authority will host the 200th Small Business Boot Camp on Thursday.
Launched in April 2020 as a six-week program to help small businesses respond to the immediate impacts of the pandemic, the Small Business Boot Camp has developed into a comprehensive resource for small businesses.
The first-of-its-kind program connects entrepreneurs and small business leaders with local experts who provide support, guidance and resources.
The 200th session, which marks the 78th Week of the Boot Camp, will be held during National Veterans Small Business Week, providing resources for veteran-owned small businesses in Arizona.
The Nov. 4 session will feature a special message from Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority, Jim Pipper from the Small Business Administration, and Robert Garcia of the Office of Economic Opportunity, along with success stories from some veteran owned small businesses.
Throughout the past year and a half, more than 10,000 attendees have participated in Small Business Boot Camp sessions. A session about an Update on the Paycheck Protection Program in January 2021 is the most attended session to date with over 450 registered attendees.
The sessions, which are held every Tuesday and Thursday, cover topics including funding, best operational practices, employee management, marketing, sales, and strategies to overcome challenges to be successful. Each session is presented by leading company partners and experts in business, finance, technology, restaurants, education, law and nonprofit organizations.
The 200th Arizona Small Business Boot Camp will be held on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Webinar: How to Handle Haters
The Arizona Commerce Authority on Tuesday will host a regular Small Business Boot Camp webinar from 9-10 a.m
The interactive session “How to Handle Haters” will show participants how to handle challenging, demanding and difficult customers with an in-depth look at why some of these unpleasant interactions aren’t so bad and how to come to a resolution.
Madeleine MacRae, business coach, speaker and small business expert, will share how to turn an angry customer into a raving fan.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
YRMC earns Most Wired recognition
Yuma Regional Medical Center has again earned the distinction of Most Wired healthcare organization in both the acute care and ambulatory areas.
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve care in their communities.
YRMC scored among the best.
“Our organization remains committed to leveraging digital technology to provide immense benefits to our patients throughout their healthcare journey,” said Fred Peet, YRMC’s chief information officer. “We’re integrating innovative digital platforms, robotics and data to help provide the highest quality of care to our patients and families. It is an honor to be recognized as a digital leader in healthcare.”
A total of 36,674 organizations were represented in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program, which includes four separate surveys: acute, ambulatory, long-term care and international acute.
The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations. YRMC was recognized along with 227 other hospitals in the ambulatory category and 349 hospitals nationwide in the acute survey.
Most Wired organizations received a benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments, including infrastructure; security; business/disaster recovery; administrative/supply chain; analytics/data management; interoperability/population health; patient engagement; and clinical quality/safety. Participants also received a certification based on their overall performance.
Dr. Bharat Magu, YRMC chief medical officer, points out YRMC’s concrete examples of technological success. “Right here at YRMC, we have artificial intelligence helping us diagnose stroke patients by reading their CT and MRI scans 22 minutes faster. That speed saves lives in Yuma,” he said.
“Technology helps us treat patients faster than before in our Emergency Department. The way we deploy our ultrasound technology is helping us catch much more breast cancer in stage one, so patients have better outcomes.
“Our outpatient clinics are offering many virtual visits each day. And, thousands of our patients are electing to access lab and imaging results using their computers and smartphones through a secure portal,” Magu added.
AWC to hold Quickbooks 2-part class
Arizona Western College will host an in-person two-part class on Intuit Quickbooks Online.
Part 1 is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5, and Part 2 will be on Friday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for both days, at the AWC Downtown Center, Room 115, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive, in Yuma.
The price is $279 per participant and includes all class materials. Seating is limited. To register, call between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday.
For more information, email ContinuingEd@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-7674.
CVS announces availability of Moderna booster to eligible populations
CVS Health announced that, following authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, select CVS Pharmacy locations are now offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations, in addition to the previously authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster.
Following are the guidelines set by ACIP and CDC for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot:
People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series
People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series
People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk
People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNa primary series
The CDC also recommends a booster shot for patients who received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine and are 18 and older who were vaccinated two or more months ago. Based on new guidance provided by the CDC, eligible patients may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.
Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. The CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. For medical guidance around vaccines and boosters please contact your healthcare provider or visit www.vaccine.gov.
Patients interested in receiving a COVID-19 booster or their initial vaccine series are strongly encouraged to make an appointment at www.CVS.com or the CVS App to secure a convenient time and location. Patients may also conveniently schedule a flu vaccine at the same time as their COVID-19 vaccine when scheduling online.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.