Financial literacy workshop for women set for Oct. 18

The Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma, Pamela Walsma PC and Edward Jones are holding “Planning with Purpose,” a financial literacy workshop for women, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Pint House Bar and Grill, 265 S. Main St., Yuma.

