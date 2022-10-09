Financial literacy workshop for women set for Oct. 18
The Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma, Pamela Walsma PC and Edward Jones are holding “Planning with Purpose,” a financial literacy workshop for women, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Pint House Bar and Grill, 265 S. Main St., Yuma.
Organizers note that women are three times as likely as men to say they can’t afford to save for retirement and have significantly lower rates of financial literacy. Women of all types – married, unmarried, divorced or widowed– from age 44 to 64 are underprepared for retirement.
Generally speaking, women earn less, save less, and live longer – but are still responsible for the same living expenses men pay. And since women live longer, they face additional living costs, including more long-term and overall health care expenses.
Overcoming these obstacles demands serious dedication to planning with purpose. Workshop participants will find out more about how to plan with purpose for their future, family and community.
To register for the free workshop, go to planningwithpurpose928.eventbrite.com.
Gratitude Referral Network meeting on Oct. 10, 24
Gratitude Referral Network will hold a networking meeting Mondays, Oct. 10 at 12 p.m. and Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Golden Corral, 590 E. 16th St.
The only cost to join is the cost of the meal. Everyone is responsible for their own food and beverages.
Participants will learn how to use the “power of gratitude” to grow their business. At each meeting, a different member gives a 10-minute presentation on their business.
For more information, find @GratitudeReferralNetworkofYuma on Facebook.
Chamber to hold next breakfast event Thursday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold the next monthly “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast meeting on Thursday, Oct. 13, with a program presented by Arizona Western College.
The event will be held at 6:30 a.m. at the AWC Schoening Conference Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E.
Registration, including tickets sold at the door, is $35 for members and $55 for non-members. Tickets at the door will be on a space-available basis.
Register online at yumachamber.org/events.
Interview skills, budgeting classes at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library offers programs and classes for youth and adults. There is no charge to attend.
• Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m.: Interview Prep in English and Spanish. Participants will learn to develop interview skills and self-confidence. The Heritage Library in collaboration with Cristina’s Closet will host the 1-hour mock interview workshop.
• Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 3:30 p.m.: Teens ages 13-18 are invited to Teen Tech Tuesday for hands-on experience with everything from robots to virtual reality.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3rd Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Computer Basics at Main Library
On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Yuma County Main Library will offer Intro to Computer Basics at 6 p.m.
This one-hour computer class will help participants learn mouse basics, Windows 10 and computing terms.
Ages 18 and older welcome. Space is limited. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Upcoming business classes at Yuma Library
The Yuma County Main Library will offer two business classes in October, both taught by Business Librarian Andrew Zollman.
The first class centers on “What is Good Customer Service?” and will be held Thursday, Oct. 13. Participants will learn what proper customer service should look like and how to use it when meeting with customers and working with fellow staff.
The instructional class will be followed by a discussion and question-and-answer session. Space is limited. Registration not required.
The class “Starting a Small Business in Yuma,” will be held Thursday, Oct. 27. This class will help attendees to understand the basics of starting a business in Yuma. Class discussion will cover requirements to get started and include forms, documentation, licenses and permits.
Participants will also “find your why for starting a business and learn how to pitch your idea.”
Both classes will be held 6-7:30 p.m. at the Yuma Main Library 2951 S. 21st Drive, in the second floor classroom.
For more information, call Zollman at 928-373-6480 or email to andrew.zollman@yumalibrary.org.
Computer Basics for Seniors, Digital Defense class coming to Foothills Library
The Foothills Library will offer several classes and activities for adults in September. There is no charge to attend.
• Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m.: Computer Basics for Seniors – Learn common computer terminology (USB, Hard Drive, WiFi) and basic skills to help make using the computer that much easier. Attendees are welcome to bring their own device.
• Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m.: Digital Defense Class – Cybersecurity is a must whether on a computer, smartphone or tablet. Learn skills to stay protected and avoid common scams.
The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Learn to Google at San Luis Library
The San Luis Library offers classes for adults every month. There is no charge to attend.
• Saturday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m.: Get to Know Google – Learn how to use Google apps (gmail, calendar, sheets, and drive) so they work together efficiently.
• Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m.: Excel at Excel – Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel to format, organize and calculate data in a spreadsheet.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
