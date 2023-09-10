Exceptional Community
Hospital celebrates
1-year anniversary
Exceptional Community Hospital has celebrated its one-year anniversary and 20,000 patients served.
To mark the celebration, ECH presented Yanna Kruse with Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area with a sponsorship for the outdoor theater project.
Charlie Castaneda with Yuma Catch and Go also joined in the festivities, and ECH donated first aid kits and ice packs for all teams.
ECH donated crayons to the City of Yuma for the Back to School Rodeo, and the coloring contest winners joined the celebration to receive their gift cards.
Grocery store workers
agree to contact
Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 99 at Arizona Fry’s, Safeway, Smith’s and Yuma Albertsons grocery stores voted to ratify a 30-month contract by a 3-1 margin on Aug. 31.
The agreement includes a $6,000 wage increase for long-term, full-time members over 17 months, which marks the largest contractual wage increase for Fry’s, Safeway and Smith’s employees in over 30 years.
Additional highlights from the agreement include a reduction in the healthcare waiting period for all employees by half, new paid holiday for employees hired after 2004 and a ratification bonus or retroactive back pay for most employees hired prior to Jan.1, 2023.
Prior to the successful ratification vote, UFCW Local 99 had reached a tentative agreement with the grocery companies on Aug. 24, more than six weeks prior to the previous contract’s expiration in mid-October.
“It is always our goal to secure the strongest possible contract for our members. However, as Arizona grocery workers faced rising inflation, a pending mega-merger and an ongoing global health crisis, our union leadership was prepared to do everything in our power to meet this moment,” said Jim McLaughlin, president of UFCW Local 99. “Our ability to reach an early agreement with historic wage increases is a testament to the strength of our membership and the power we have when we stand together in solidarity to raise the standard of living for working families.”
UFCW 99 is Arizona’s largest private-sector union, representing 25,000 essential workers at Fry’s, Safeway, and many other employers throughout the southwest. There are over 1.3 million UFCW members nationwide.
SBDC workshop for
youth entrepreneurs
on Monday in Wellton
The Small Business Development Center at Arizona Western College will hold Youth Entrepreneurial Skills Training Workshops, 1351 S. Redondo Center Drive, Room 164, on Mondays, Sept. 11 and Nov. 6, at 3-4 p.m.
This workshop will assist future entrepreneurs with training in taking initiative, creatively seeking out business opportunities, developing budgets and forecasting resource needs, understanding various options for acquiring capital, communicating effectively and marketing oneself and ideas.
The workshop is open to youth ages 16 and up. Participants can attend in person or through Zoom. If interested, sign-up for the workshop at https://clients.azsbdc.net/events.aspx.
For more information, email TeamSBDC@azwestern.edu or call 928-317-6151.
County job fair
set for Tuesday
The Yuma County Human Resources Department will hold the Yuma County Job Fair on Tuesday at the Main Library located at 2951 S. 21st Drive in Yuma. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Job seekers and anyone looking to learn about current professional opportunities will get a chance to directly engage with county departments, elected office representatives and county court agency representatives to learn more about current open positions.
Attendees will gain insights into the county’s and court’s recruitment, interviewing and selection processes, along with guidance on the online application process.
Representatives of the Human Resources Benefits and Training Divisions will be present to explain the county’s benefit offerings, services and activities available to employees and their families.
Additionally, attendees will have the chance to learn about options for employee professional development.
Attendees can obtain helpful community resources, knowledge and best practices related to job searching, interviews and keeping gainful employment as part of the county’s partnership with Arizona@Work and Goodwill of Arizona.
“The Yuma County Job Fair is a convenient opportunity for local workers, students and job seekers to connect with Yuma County and Superior Court Departments and Offices who are looking for candidates at all skill levels,” said Jessica Rodriguez, director of human resources.
“Job seekers should come dressed for success, bring several copies of their updated resumes and be ready to engage with county departments and offices about what we do and why Yuma County is the best place to work,” she added.
For more information, contact the Yuma County Human Resources Department at 928-373-1013 or HRRecruitment@yumacountyaz.gov.
To view job openings, go to www.governmentjobs.com/careers/yumacountyaz.
New TEAM chapter
starting in Yuma
A new chapter of the TEAM Referral Network is starting in Yuma. A list of interested business owners and other professionals is being compiled.
Those who would like to network with other business owners and professionals for the purpose of building relationships and exchanging referrals.
“We are planning breakfast gatherings that will take place on a weekly basis. At this point, we do not have a start date or a location. We will need to know how many people want to be involved before we can make those arrangements,” said Michael Weiser, a Yuma financial advisor.
Interested persons can contact TEAM by phone at 866-311-TEAM, or by email at info@teamreferralnetwork.com. They can also call Weiser at 951-741-7249.
‘Build Your Brand
for Business’ class
Aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to the Main Library for “Build Your Brand for Business” at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.
This class will teach attendees about the basics of branding their business: what goes into a brand, how brands are used and where they can go to get help with their branding.
There is no charge to attend. The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call Andrew Zollman, business librarian, at 928-373-6514.
Wedding, celebrations
expo coming Sept. 30
The Yuma Sun and Imperial Valley Press will present the Wedding, Quinceanera & Celebrations Expo on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Quechan Casino Resort, 525 Algodones Road, Winterhaven, California.
The expo is for those who are planning a celebration or are just romantic at heart who want to attend for inspiration, ideas and to meet local experts.
The expo will feature two runway fashion shows, entertainment, a cake pull and scavenger hunt. Exhibitors include florists, caterers, photographers, wedding planners, limousines, honeymoons, reception sites, DJs, invitations, party rentals, hair, makeup, wedding cakes and more.
Tickets are $5. To get an advance admission voucher, go to 928tix.com.
To sponsor or exhibit at the expo, contact a marketing representative at Yuma Sun 928-539-6800 or Imperial Valley Press 760-337-3438.
RSVP now for YSWCA
annual members dinner
The Yuma Southwest Contractors Association is getting ready to celebrate its 21st Annual Members Dinner and is asking members to mark their calendars and RSVP now to secure their spot or reserve a table.
Seating is limited. Must be 21 and older to attend. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
The celebration will take place Oct. 6 from 6-10 p.m. at Britain Farms, 4330 W. Riverside Drive, Yuma.
To RSVP or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please email plans@yswca.com or call 928-539-9035 or 928-210-5799.
Kids’ 3D printing
demo in San Luis
The San Luis Library will hold a 3D printing demonstration for kids on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a demonstration of the 3D printer and paint their own mini 3D dragon. Ages 10-12 welcome.
There is no charge to attend demonstration. The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Chamber breakfast
on Thursday
The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will hold the next monthly “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast meeting on Thursday, Sept. 14, with a program on dementia awareness presented by Carol Brown with the Western Arizona Council of Governments.
The event will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at the Paradise Event Center, 450 Quechan Drive. It is sponsored by AEA Federal Credit Union.
Tickets sold at the door will be $40 for members and $60 for non-members.
Cross-border virtual forum
focus on preparing students
for the global economy
The Arizona and Mexico Town Halls binational forum “Cross-Border Connecting: Preparing Students for a Career in the Global Economy, will take place Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Participants of the no-cost virtual forum will hear from guest speakers and build important recommendations that can play a crucial role in the Arizona and Sonora region.
The forum will feature guest speakers Dr. Erika Martinez Lugo, a professor and researcher with the Faculty of Languages-Mexicali, Autonomous University of Baja California; Dr. Monica Acosta Alvarado, business professor with Northern Arizona University-Yuma; and Kristin Allen with Global Ties.
Register today at www.aztownhall.org/CrossBorderConnecting.
The forum is sponsored by the Nelson Family Charitable Fund.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Contractors vs. Employees
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays.
The next webinar is Sept. 12: Independent Contractors vs. Employees – It’s essential for employers involved with contract workers to be aware of the new and pending regulations regarding independent contractors as the gig economy grows and traditional workforce structures change.
This discussion will focus on the Fair Labor Standards Act and proposed rules, recent changes to the National Labor Relations Board, and other state and federal nuances that should be considered when determining an individual’s work status.
During the course, attendees will learn about the differences and requirements critical for accurately evaluating work relationships, limiting impact on business operations, and avoiding legal ramifications.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Mayor invites businesses
to City Hall conversations
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls invites the public to “Business Conversations with Mayor Nicholls” with each event in the series focusing on a different sector of local commerce.
Conducted in partnership with the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, the series will serve as a platform for business owners and consumers to ask questions, voice concerns, engage in dialogue or simply participate by listening.
These meetings will feature rotating topics focused on the needs of the business community.
Each event in the series is scheduled for 4-5:30 p.m. on a Tuesday at City Hall. Topics and room numbers are as follows:
• Sept. 12 (Room 142) – Manufacturing, construction and agriculture
• Sept. 26 (Room 190) – Education and nonprofit sectors
• Oct. 10 (Room 190) – Financial sector
• Oct. 24 (Room 190) – Medical, personal services and professional services
To register, visit YumaChamber.org.
“It is key to be connected and in tune with the business community in Yuma to both be an effective voice for the people and to strive for greater economic growth opportunities. In order to be that voice, my aim is to provide a venue for simplified engagement to supplement emails, calls, and City Council meetings for that type of two-way communication,” Nicholls said.
For additional information about the series, email sheryl@yumachamber.org or call 928-782-2567.
Ag Job Fair on
Wednesday
The 2023 Agricultural Job Fair will take place Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Luis Gymnasium, San Luis Recreation Center, 965 N. Park Ave.
Attendees will learn about opportunities available in Yuma County’s agriculture industry. Up to 20 vendors from companies that are hiring, resources and other community services will participate.
Attendees should be ready to speak with hiring company representatives and fill out applications. Staff will be available to answer questions and help fill out applications.
Visual Storytelling Contest
offers chance to publish
Imaginary Friends, a design studio in Yuma, is holding the 2023 Visual Storyteller Contest. Each entry will be judged by a panel of judges with experience in visual storytelling and will receive constructive feedback.
The contest has three categories: expert, junior and collaborator. The winners will have 50 copies of their book made and sold. Junior contestants will have 25 copies.
Entries due Friday, Sept. 15. The winners will be announced on Nov. 1. For more information on rules, submission guidelines and to enter the contest, go to neversee.me/visual-storyteller-contest.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.