Wedding expo taking
place on Saturday
Planning a wedding or quinceañera or celebration? Or are you just a romantic at heart? Stop by the Yuma Wedding, Quinceanera and Celebrations Expo taking place Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
Sponsored by Julieanna’s Steak and Seafood and produced by the Yuma Sun, the expo will feature Yuma’s local celebration experts.
Attendees will learn what’s new and exciting for 2022 and beyond, watch two fashion shows, attend a wedding, try samples, hear music, win prizes and have fun.
Tickets are $5. To buy tickets online, go to 928tix.com.
Econ Development 101
webinar series kicks off
The Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. is holding a series of Econ Development 101 webinars.
The first of four webinars is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept 14, at 11:30 a.m. The lunch break discussion will focus on what economic development is and why it is important to the community.
To register, go to buff.ly/3D36nwF.
Learn to conserve
water in the home
Discover ways to conserve water (and money) at the library. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Main Library will host a Home Water Conservation presentation for all ages at 7 p.m.
Attendees will learn ways to save water in the kitchen, bathroom and laundry room, as well as simple conservation measures for outdoors. There is no charge to attend.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Agriculture job fair on
Wednesday in San Luis
The Arizona@Work Yuma County Business Services Team is holding the upcoming recruitment events:
• 2022 Agricultural Job Fair which will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the San Luis Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• 2022 Yuma Community Job and Education Fair, in collaboration with the DREAM Fair and the Center for the Future of Arizona, will be taking place Oct. 5 at the Four Points by Sheraton at 2030 S. Avenue 3E, Yuma. From 10-11 a.m. will be priority admission for veterans, spouses, family members and transition service members. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be general public admission.
Employers interested in attending this event may email the business team at bso@ypic.com or call 928-329-0990. For job seekers interested in more information regarding this event, call 928-329-0990.
PowerPoint 101
at Heritage Library
The Heritage Library offers programs and classes for youth and adults every month. There is no charge to attend.
• Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.: PowerPoint 101 – Explore the basic functions of PowerPoint to enhance your technical skills.
• Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m.: Ayuda Laboral (Job Search)– Learn how to search for a job online, how to open your own email account and how to write your resume. Instruction will be provided in Spanish.
• Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m.: Computación Básica (Computer Basics) – Learn the basics of using a computer. Participants will learn how to use the keyboard, the mouse and basic tasks. Instruction will be provided in Spanish.
• Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:15 p.m.: Resume Workshop – Prepare a professional resume that reflects your skills, knowledge and education that are relevant to the job you are seeking.
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S. 3ird Ave. For more information, call 928-783-5415.
Fourth ‘Growing Our Own’
symposium on Tuesday
The fourth symposium in the Desert Southwest Region “Growing Our Own” series, titled “Ecosystems of Innovation – The Framework,” will take place Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 1-5 p.m., at Four Points by Sheraton Yuma, 2030 S. Avenue 3E.
The overall goal of the “Growing Our Own” initiative is to establish a world-class platform in the Desert Southwest to support STEM workforce development and increase opportunities for entrepreneurial innovation and economic growth.
The objective of this symposium is to develop a framework for a regional sustainable ecosystem of innovation which includes a STEM workforce and an economic development plan based on unified community engagement.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/2ymmzmea and specify whether attendance will be in person or by Zoom.
Free online seminar
on patent and trademark
The Phoenix Patent and Trademark Resource Center, located at the State of Arizona Research Library, is partnering with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Arizona State University Library and local experts to present a free, virtual event on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
The virtual seminar, “Researching Patent and Trademark Information,” will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. for inventors, entrepreneurs, educators and legal professionals.
Space is limited. Visit go.azsos.gov/USPTO1 to see program details and to register.
Free pesticide applicator
training coming to Yuma
Registration is now open for the Pesticide Applicator Pre-Certification Core Training in Yuma. The free course will be presented in-person for two full days on Thursday, Sept. 15 and 22.
Attendees will receive a copy of the National Pesticide Applicator Certification Core Study Guide and other materials to assist them in preparing for the agricultural and structural (PMD) core exams.
For more information, contact Jennifer Weber at jennyweber@arizona.edu or 602-827-8222.
Small Business Boot Camp:
Social Media Holiday Plan
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays but will sometimes hold workshops on other days.
Here is the next webinar:
• Sept. 13: How to Develop a Social Media Holiday Plan in 6 Steps: Businesses must start planning and preparing for the holiday months in advance to acquire profitable results. Participants will discover the six steps and critical components to developing a winning social media plan for the 2022 holiday season and why businesses must start now.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
Coding, financial class
for youth at Main Library
The Yuma County Main Library will hold classes for youth. There is no charge to attend.
• Monday, Sept. 12, at 4 p.m.: Vidcode Coding for Beginners – Learn basic JavaScript coding in a visual medium to create simple projects. Ages 13-18 welcome. This class is limited to 8 participants. Please register by calling Elia Juarez at 928-373-6479 by Sept. 10.
• Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m.: SNAP Circuit Challenge – Explore engineering, electronics and circuitry concepts by using SNAP Circuits to perform a series of challenges. Seating is limited. For ages 6-12.
• Saturday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m.: Financial Concerns – Discover tips and tricks to manage your money during and after your high school years. Ages 13-18 welcome.
• Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m.: Architecture Lego Club – Ages 8-12 are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity at this architecture-based Lego Club.
The Main Library is located at 2951 S. 21st Drive. For more information, call 928-782-1871.
Computer basics
at Foothills Library
The Foothills Library will offer several classes and activities for adults in September. There is no charge to attend.
• Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m.: Computer Basics for Seniors – Learn common computer terminology (USB, Hard Drive, WiFi) and basic skills to help make using the computer that much easier. Attendees are welcome to bring their own device.
• Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m.: Digital Defense Class – Cybersecurity is a must whether on a computer, smartphone or tablet. Learn skills to stay protected and avoid common scams.
• Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m.: Is This Fake News? – Misinformation and disinformation is passed along at greater speeds thanks to the internet and social media. This program will help you better identify false information, read media more closely and prevent the spread of “fake news.”
The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call 928-342-1640.
Practice job interviewing,
resume writing class at
San Luis Library
The San Luis Library offers classes for adults every month. There is no charge to attend.
• Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5:15 p.m.: Practice Makes Perfect – Preparation goes a long way to ease the stress of interviewing. Library staff will help job seekers practice their interviewing skills.
• Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m.: Resume Workshop – Participants will create a resume that will showcase their skills and effectively market their talents to employers.
The San Luis Library is located at 1075 N. 6th Ave. in San Luis. For more information, call 928-627-8344.
Compiled by Yuma Sun staff writer Mara Knaub. Submit items for Business Glance to mknaub@yumasun.com.