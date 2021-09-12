Attainable Housing Forum set for Wednesday
The Greater Yuma Attainable Housing Forum is set for 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp. will convene developers, financial institutions, employers and policymakers to discuss attainable housing development in Greater Yuma County.
The virtual event will feature:
• Findings from the Fall 2020 Yuma County Multi-Family Housing Market Analysis
• Candid developer discussion regarding Greater Yuma challenges and opportunities with Clint Harrington of Pilkington Construction, Brian Swanton of Gorman USA and Kimberly Taynton of Paragon Mortgage Corporation
• In-depth discussion of multi-family financing options with Arturo Morales of National Bank of Arizona and Cory Deter of AEA Federal Credit Union
• Attendees will hear directly from on-the-ground experts, learn about the potential of incentives like Opportunity Zones, and gain key insights into the exciting potential for multi-family attainable housing development in Greater Yuma.
To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/t2bjym7v.
1st Bank Yuma celebrates 20-year anniversary
1st Bank Yuma is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the company’s founding. On Sept. 4, 2001, the bank received its state charter and opened for business several days later at the home branch located at 2799 S. 4th Ave.
The bank started with a single branch, 14 employees and $8 million in capital. Today the bank is thriving and has grown to 73 employees, operating out of six branches and with assets now exceeding more than a half billion dollars.
The board of directors founded the bank because they saw a need for a local community bank to serve the needs of the city’s residents and businesses. In a press release, 1st Bank Yuma noted that it is “extremely community focused” and has established itself as a responsible corporate citizen and business leader in the communities in which it operates.
“Through our friendly, professional staff, 1st Bank Yuma uses local decision-making to meet customer needs and enhance shareholder value,” the bank stated.
The commitment to culture, community and customers has received local, statewide and national attention. In 2020, the bank won the Arizona Better Business Bureau’s “Torch Award for Ethics” for companies in the 50-149 employee category. Recently, the bank was named as a 2021 “Honorable Mention” for the National Community Bank Service Awards from the Independent Community Bankers of America.
According to reporting from Bauer Financial, the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm, 1st Bank Yuma has once again earned Bauer’s highest 5-Star rating. This is the 70th consecutive quarter that the bank has earned Bauer’s recommended rating of 4- and 5-Stars.
President and CEO Wayne Gale commented that 1st Bank Yuma has enjoyed success due to the hard work and dedication of the employees that have served the customers of the bank throughout its 20-year history.
“I have been a community banker for 42 years and feel very privileged to lead this team as we celebrate our 20-year anniversary,” Gale said, noting that founding CEO Terry Frydenlund established a corporate culture that outlines a simple but clear path for the team at the bank.
“The bank is dedicated to serving the needs of our customers and the community. Our hallmark, in addition to being second to none in personalized service and knowing our customers, has been our support of community causes, as well as the local entrepreneurs and the small business sector. Our employees are the same folks our customers see at local restaurants and grocery stores, coaching youth programs and – serving on the boards of Non-Profit Organizations,” Gale added.
He pointed out that in today’s environment, “community banking” is needed more than ever to help face the challenges and hurdles that small business owners face during these difficult times of COVID-19 and economic uncertainty.
“1st Bank Yuma as a local community bank can be more responsive to the needs of its customers, because of local decision making with seasoned bankers who understand our communities,” Gale said.
Ag job fair coming up on Wednesday
The Yuma County Business Services partner agencies are joining together to bring an Agricultural Job Fair on Saturday at the San Luis Library, 1075 6th Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
InsulTech completes plant expansion in Yuma
InsulTech announced the completion of its plant expansion in Yuma. The project doubles the manufacturing footprint from 25,000 square feet to 50,000 square feet.
The Phase 2 space will be dedicated to the production of foil encapsulated insulation shields for industrial, transportation and aerospace applications.
The company invested more than $1 million in this expansion, creating more than 50 new, high-paying jobs for the community.
In 2021, InsulTech successfully attained both AS9100D:2016 and NADCAP welding certifications for its facility in Yuma. It’s the first company in the southwestern Arizona region to obtain Nadcap certification. Nadcap is a company-level accreditation based on specific processes used by aerospace suppliers. The accreditation is an industry-driven program where highly qualified individuals, having experience in the aerospace industry, conduct the actual process audits, using criteria specific to an actual process. This accreditation is intended for organizations doing business in the aerospace industry, power generation and defense.
“These certifications reflect the continued advancement in process controls, quality engineering, and our overall management system,” the company said in a press release. “InsulTech is committed to continually improving the quality of our products and services and maximizing customer value.”
Monday last day to register for Arizona Small Business Digital Academy
The Arizona Commerce Authority’s new Small Business Digital Academy is designed to equip the state’s small businesses with digital strategies and literacy. Over the course of six weeks, entrepreneurs and small business owners will learn strategies for website, social media, e-commerce, search engine optimization, customer relationship management and analytics tools to effectively represent their business online.
Modules are guided by small business experts on each Monday throughout the Academy, with live working sessions on Fridays. The fall cohort kicks off Sept. 27 and runs through Nov. 5.
Applications for the fall cohort open now and close Monday. To learn more about the academy and apply, go to: https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business/small-business-digital-academy/.
Boot camp webinars focus on HealthShare, digital marketing
The Arizona Commerce Authority regularly hosts Small Business Boot Camp webinars, with speakers sharing strategies on navigating these unprecedented times and making important mentorship connections. The webinars are usually held from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Here are the upcoming webinars:
• Sept. 14 – Is a HealthShare Right For You and Your Team?: HealthSharing, although not mainstream, is another approach to managing medical needs and rising in popularity due to its flexibility and low cost. But with so many options how do you know if it is a fit for you, your family or small business? Melissa Blatt, founder of indipop, a marketplace for high value HealthShare plans, will share insight on what to look for, the red flags and the too-good-to-be true plans. You’ll walk away with a checklist and answers to your questions regarding this important topic of finding simple and affordable healthcare.
• Sept. 16 – Don’t Collect Digital Dust- Understanding the Video Distribution Roadmap: In the second session in Financial Portion’s three-part series focuses on digital marketing for small business owners, small business owners will be equipped with the knowledge for making decisions on where to best spend their time and effort posting videos as well as how to post them correctly so they have the best chance to be organically seen. Small businesses owners will walk away from this series with the know-how to amp up their website and social presence, whether they’re a solopreneur or have an entire marketing team.
To register and/or see upcoming or archived webinars, go to https://www.azcommerce.com/small-business-boot-camp.
